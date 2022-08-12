Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Misery Business - Paramore

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Misery Business dari Paramore.

Lagu Misery Business merupakan lagu yang rilis tahun 2007 lalu.

Misery Business juga masuk dalam album kedua Paramore, Riot!

Misery Business - Paramore

[Intro]

Em D Em C

Em D Em C

[Verse 1]

Em D

I'm in the business of misery, let's take it from the top

Em C

She's got a body like an hourglass that's ticking like a clock

Em D

It's a matter of time before we all run out...

Em C

When I thought he was mine, she caught him by the mouth

Em

I waited eight long months

D

She finally set him free

Em C

I told him I couldn't lie, he was the only one for me

Em D

Two weeks and we had caught on fire

Em C

She's got it out for me, but I wear the biggest smile

[Instrumental]

Em D D D D D

[Chorus]

C2 G D

Whoa... Well i never meant to brag

Em D

But I got him where I want him now

C2 G D

Whoa... it was never my intention to brag

Em D

To steal it all away from you now

C2 D

But God does it feel so good

'Cause I got him where I want him now

C2 D

And if you could then you know you would

'Cause God it just feels so...

Em D Em C C C C

It just feels so good

[Verse 2]

Em D

Second chances: they don't ever matter, people never change

Em C

Once a whore, you're nothing more, I'm sorry that'll never change

Em D

And about forgiveness, we're both supposed to have exchanged

Em C

I'm sorry honey, but I'm passing up, now look this way

Em D

Well there's a million other girls who do it just like you

Em C

Looking as innocent as possible to get to who

Em D

They want and what they like, it's easy if you do it right

Em C

Well I refuse, I refuse, I refuse!

[Instrumental]

Em D D D D D

C2 G D

Whoa... Well I never meant to brag

Em D

But I got him where I want him now

C2 G D

Whoa... it was never my intention to brag

Em D

To steal it all away from you now

C2 D

But God does it feel so good

'Cause I got him where I want him right now

C2 D

And if you could then you know you would

'Cause God it just feels so...

[Bridge]

C2 G D Em D C2

D Em D

It just feels so goooooooooooood

C2 G

I watched his wildest dreams come true

D Em D

Not one of them involving you

C2 G D

Just watch my wildest dreams come true

C

Not one of them involving...

[Instrumental]

C2 G D Em D

C2 G D Em D

C2 G D Em D

C2 G D Em D

[Chorus]

C2 G D

Whoa, Well I never meant to brag

Em D

But I got him where I want him now ...

C2 G D

Whoa, Well I never meant to brag

Em D

But I got him where I want him now ...

C2 G D

Whoa... it was never my intention to brag

Em D

To steal it all away from you now

C2 D

But God does it feel so good

'Cause I got him where I want him now

C2 D

And if you could then you know you would

'Cause God it just feels so...

[Outro]

Em D Em C

Em D Em C C C C

It just feels so good

(Tribunnews.com, Renald)