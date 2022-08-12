Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Misery Business - Paramore
Chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Misery Business dari paramore yang rilis tahun 2007
Penulis: Muhammad Renald Shiftanto
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Misery Business dari Paramore.
Lagu Misery Business merupakan lagu yang rilis tahun 2007 lalu.
Misery Business juga masuk dalam album kedua Paramore, Riot!
Misery Business - Paramore
[Intro]
Em D Em C
Em D Em C
[Verse 1]
Em D
I'm in the business of misery, let's take it from the top
Em C
She's got a body like an hourglass that's ticking like a clock
Em D
It's a matter of time before we all run out...
Em C
When I thought he was mine, she caught him by the mouth
Em
I waited eight long months
D
She finally set him free
Em C
I told him I couldn't lie, he was the only one for me
Em D
Two weeks and we had caught on fire
Em C
She's got it out for me, but I wear the biggest smile
[Instrumental]
Em D D D D D
[Chorus]
C2 G D
Whoa... Well i never meant to brag
Em D
But I got him where I want him now
C2 G D
Whoa... it was never my intention to brag
Em D
To steal it all away from you now
C2 D
But God does it feel so good
'Cause I got him where I want him now
C2 D
And if you could then you know you would
'Cause God it just feels so...
Em D Em C C C C
It just feels so good
[Verse 2]
Em D
Second chances: they don't ever matter, people never change
Em C
Once a whore, you're nothing more, I'm sorry that'll never change
Em D
And about forgiveness, we're both supposed to have exchanged
Em C
I'm sorry honey, but I'm passing up, now look this way
Em D
Well there's a million other girls who do it just like you
Em C
Looking as innocent as possible to get to who
Em D
They want and what they like, it's easy if you do it right
Em C
Well I refuse, I refuse, I refuse!
[Instrumental]
Em D D D D D
C2 G D
Whoa... Well I never meant to brag
Em D
But I got him where I want him now
C2 G D
Whoa... it was never my intention to brag
Em D
To steal it all away from you now
C2 D
But God does it feel so good
'Cause I got him where I want him right now
C2 D
And if you could then you know you would
'Cause God it just feels so...
[Bridge]
C2 G D Em D C2
D Em D
It just feels so goooooooooooood
C2 G
I watched his wildest dreams come true
D Em D
Not one of them involving you
C2 G D
Just watch my wildest dreams come true
C
Not one of them involving...
[Instrumental]
C2 G D Em D
C2 G D Em D
C2 G D Em D
C2 G D Em D
[Chorus]
C2 G D
Whoa, Well I never meant to brag
Em D
But I got him where I want him now ...
C2 G D
Whoa, Well I never meant to brag
Em D
But I got him where I want him now ...
C2 G D
Whoa... it was never my intention to brag
Em D
To steal it all away from you now
C2 D
But God does it feel so good
'Cause I got him where I want him now
C2 D
And if you could then you know you would
'Cause God it just feels so...
[Outro]
Em D Em C
Em D Em C C C C
It just feels so good
(Tribunnews.com, Renald)