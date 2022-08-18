Lirik dan Chord Gitar Call Out My Name - The Weeknd: Girl Why Can't You Wait

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Call Out My Name dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu berjudul Call Out My Name dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi R&B asal Kanada, The Weeknd.

The Weeknd merilis video klip lagu Call Out My Name pada 12 April 2018.

Lirik dan Chord Call Out My Name - The Weeknd

[Intro]

Em Bm

[Verse 1]

Em

We found each other

Bm

I helped you out of a broken place

Em

You gave me comfort

Bm

But falling for you was my mistake

[Pre-Chorus]

Em

I put you on top, I put you on top

Bm

I claimed you so proud and openly

Em

And when times were rough, when times were rough

Bm

I made sure I held you close to me

[Chorus]

Em

So call out my name (call out my name)

Bm

Call out my name when I kiss you

Em

So gently, I want you to stay (want you to stay)

Bm

I want you to stay even though you don't want me

Em

Girl, why can't you wait (why can't you wait baby)

Bm

Girl, why can't you wait til' I fall out of love

Em

Won't you call out my name

Bm

Girl, call out my name and I'll be on my way

Em

I'll be on my--

[Verse 2]

Bm

I said I didn't feel nothing baby, but I lied

Em

I almost cut a piece of myself for your life

Guess I was just another pitstop

Bm

Til' you made up your mind

You just wasted my time

Em

You're on top

[Pre-Chorus]

I put you on top

Bm

I claimed you so proud and openly, babe

Em

And when times were rough, when times were rough

Bm

I made sure I held you close to me

[Chorus]

Em

So call out my name (call out my name baby)

Bm

Call out my name when I kiss you

Em

So gently, I want you to stay (I want you to stay)

Bm

I want you to stay even though you don't want me

Em

Girl, why can't you wait (Girl, why can't you wait til' I)

Bm

Girl, why can't you wait til' I fall out of love

Em

Won't you call out my name (say call out my name baby)

Bm

Girl, call out my name and I'll be on my way

Em

Girl, I'll be on my--

[Outro]

Bm

On my way

Em Bm

On my way

Em Bm

On my way

Em Bm

On my way

Em Bm

On my way

