Lirik dan Chord Gitar Call Out My Name - The Weeknd: Girl Why Can't You Wait
Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Call Out My Name oleh The Weeknd dalam artikel berikut ini.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Call Out My Name dalam artikel berikut ini.
Lagu berjudul Call Out My Name dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi R&B asal Kanada, The Weeknd.
The Weeknd merilis video klip lagu Call Out My Name pada 12 April 2018.
Lirik dan Chord Call Out My Name - The Weeknd
[Intro]
Em Bm
[Verse 1]
Em
We found each other
Bm
I helped you out of a broken place
Em
You gave me comfort
Bm
But falling for you was my mistake
[Pre-Chorus]
Em
I put you on top, I put you on top
Bm
I claimed you so proud and openly
Em
And when times were rough, when times were rough
Bm
I made sure I held you close to me
[Chorus]
Em
So call out my name (call out my name)
Bm
Call out my name when I kiss you
Em
So gently, I want you to stay (want you to stay)
Bm
I want you to stay even though you don't want me
Em
Girl, why can't you wait (why can't you wait baby)
Bm
Girl, why can't you wait til' I fall out of love
Em
Won't you call out my name
Bm
Girl, call out my name and I'll be on my way
Em
I'll be on my--
[Verse 2]
Bm
I said I didn't feel nothing baby, but I lied
Em
I almost cut a piece of myself for your life
Guess I was just another pitstop
Bm
Til' you made up your mind
You just wasted my time
Em
You're on top
[Pre-Chorus]
I put you on top
Bm
I claimed you so proud and openly, babe
Em
And when times were rough, when times were rough
Bm
I made sure I held you close to me
[Chorus]
Em
So call out my name (call out my name baby)
Bm
Call out my name when I kiss you
Em
So gently, I want you to stay (I want you to stay)
Bm
I want you to stay even though you don't want me
Em
Girl, why can't you wait (Girl, why can't you wait til' I)
Bm
Girl, why can't you wait til' I fall out of love
Em
Won't you call out my name (say call out my name baby)
Bm
Girl, call out my name and I'll be on my way
Em
Girl, I'll be on my--
[Outro]
Bm
On my way
Em Bm
On my way
Em Bm
On my way
Em Bm
On my way
Em Bm
On my way
