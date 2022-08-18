Chord Gitar

Lirik dan Chord Gitar Call Out My Name - The Weeknd: Girl Why Can't You Wait

Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Call Out My Name oleh The Weeknd dalam artikel berikut ini.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Chord Gitar Call Out My Name - The Weeknd: Girl Why Can't You Wait
YouTube The Weeknd/Tangkapan Layar
Berikut lirik dan chord gitar lagu Call Out My Name oleh The Weeknd dalam artikel berikut ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Call Out My Name dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu berjudul Call Out My Name dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi R&B asal Kanada, The Weeknd.

The Weeknd merilis video klip lagu Call Out My Name pada 12 April 2018.

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Baru Virzha Sandaran Hati, tentang Kehadiran Sosok Penting yang Disia-siakan

Lirik dan Chord Call Out My Name - The Weeknd

[Intro]
Em Bm

[Verse 1]
                        Em
We found each other
                    Bm
I helped you out of a broken place
                     Em
You gave me comfort
                      Bm
But falling for you was my mistake

[Pre-Chorus]
                    Em
I put you on top, I put you on top
                          Bm
I claimed you so proud and openly
                                  Em
And when times were rough, when times were rough
                     Bm
I made sure I held you close to me

[Chorus]
                       Em
So call out my name (call out my name)
                   Bm
Call out my name when I kiss you
                                     Em
So gently, I want you to stay (want you to stay)
                     Bm
I want you to stay even though you don't want me
                             Em
Girl, why can't you wait (why can't you wait baby)
                             Bm
Girl, why can't you wait til' I fall out of love
                                  Em
Won't you call out my name
                          Bm
Girl, call out my name and I'll be on my way
                        Em
I'll be on my--

[Verse 2]
                                                          Bm
I said I didn't feel nothing baby, but I lied
                                                           Em
I almost cut a piece of myself for your life

Guess I was just another pitstop
            Bm
Til' you made up your mind

You just wasted my time
                Em
You're on top

[Pre-Chorus]

I put you on top
                          Bm
I claimed you so proud and openly, babe
                                  Em
And when times were rough, when times were rough
                     Bm
I made sure I held you close to me

[Chorus]
                       Em
So call out my name (call out my name baby)
                   Bm
Call out my name when I kiss you
                                     Em
So gently, I want you to stay (I want you to stay)
                     Bm
I want you to stay even though you don't want me
                             Em
Girl, why can't you wait (Girl, why can't you wait til' I)
                             Bm
Girl, why can't you wait til' I fall out of love
                                 Em
Won't you call out my name (say call out my name baby)
                          Bm
Girl, call out my name and I'll be on my way
                                 Em
Girl, I'll be on my--

[Outro]
                   Bm
On my way
           Em   Bm
On my way
           Em   Bm
On my way
           Em   Bm
On my way
           Em   Bm
On my way

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Paro - Nej Versi Sped Up yang Viral di TikTok: Tu Me Dit Pas Les Choses

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Chord Gitar Call Out My Name
Call Out My Name - The Weeknd
Lirik dan Chord Gitar Call Out My Name
Call Out My Name
The Weeknd
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan