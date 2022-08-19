Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Forever and Always - Taylor Swift

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Forever and Always dari Taylor Swift.

Forever and Always rilis pada tahun 2008.

Lagu ini merupakan salah satu single Taylor Swift dalam album kedua miliknya bertajuk Fearless.

Album tersebut berhasil meraih penghargaan Grammy Awards ke-52 untuk kategori Album of The Year.

Forever and Always - Taylor Swift

Verse 1:

D A E

Once upon a time, I believe it was a Tuesday

D

When I caught your eye

A E D

We caught onto something, I hold on to the night

A D E

You looked me in the eye and told me you loved me

D

Were you just kidding? 'Cause it seems to me

A E D

This thing is breaking down, we almost never speak

A E

I don't feel welcome anymore

D

Baby, what happened? Please tell me

A

'Cause one second it was perfect

D E

Now you're halfway out the door

Chorus:

D A

And I stare at the phone; he still hasn't called

E F#m

And then you feel so low, you can't feel nothing at all

D A E

And you flashback to when he said, forever and always.

D A

And it rains in your bedroom, everything is wrong

E F#m

It rains when you're here and it rains when you're gone

D A E

'Cause I was there when you said forever and always

D A E

Was I out of line? Did I say something way too honest

D A E

Made you run and hide like a scared little boy?

D A

I looked into your eyes, thought I knew you for a minute

D E

Now I'm not so sure

Verse 2:

D A E

So here's to everything, coming down to nothing

D A E

Here's to silence that cuts me to the core

D A E

Where is this going? Thought I knew for a minute

D E

But I don't any more

Chorus:

D A

And I stare at the phone; he still hasn't called

E F#m

And then you feel so low, you can't feel nothing at all

D A E

And you flashback to when he said, forever and always.

D A

And it rains in your bedroom, everything is wrong

E F#m

It rains when you're here and it rains when you're gone

D A E

'Cause I was there when you said forever and always

Middle:

F#m E D

You didn't mean it, baby,

F#m E D

I don't think so

F#m D E

Oh, back up, baby, back up, did you forget everything?

F#m D E

Back up, baby, back up, did you forget everything?

D E

Chorus:

D A

And it rains in your bedroom, everything is wrong

E F#m

It rains when you're here and it rains when you're gone

D A E

'Cause I was there when you said forever and always

D A

And I stare at the phone; he still hasn't called

E F#m

And then you feel so low, you can't feel nothing at all

D A E

And you flashback to when he said, forever and always.

(Tribunnews.com)