Lirik Lagu Nothing Feels Better - Pink Sweat$: Oh, Nothing Feels Better Than You

Simak lirik lagu Nothing Feels Better oleh penyanyi Pink Sweat$ dalam artikel berikut ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'Oh, nothing feels better than you'.

Lagu berjudul Nothing Feels Better dirilis pada 3 November 2021 dan dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Pink Sweat$.

Lirik Lagu Nothing Feels Better - Pink Sweat$

The world is mine but I want you
I close my eyes and déjà vu help me realize
I'm right where I should be at
I want you more than just a night
I'd die for you, I give my life and I realize
I'm right where I should be at

When the world is over, I'll wait here for you
Through space and time, I'll still adore you

Oh, nothing feels better than you
(La-la, la-la)
Nothing feels better than you
(La-la, la-la)
All those kisses and hugs, wake me up in the morning
Forever, I'm yours, just know that I'm all in
'Cause nothing feels bеtter than you

Ah, oo-oo, oo-oo, oo-oo-oo-oo
Ah, oo-oo, oo-oo, oo-oo-oo-oo

Love ain't blind and that's the truth
Put you on top, I'll nеver lose and I realize
I'm right where I should be, yeah
You got me ready to say that, I do (do)
It's getting harder to play cool and I realize
I'm right where I should be, yeah (hmm)

When the world is over, I'll wait here for you
Through space and time, I'll still adore you

Oh nothing feels better than you
(La-la, la-la)
Nothing feels better than you
(La-la, la-la)
All those kisses and hugs, wake me up in the morning
Forever, I'm yours, just know that I'm all in
'Cause nothing feels bеtter than you

Ah, oo-oo, oo-oo, oo-oo-oo-oo
Ah, oo-oo, oo-oo, oo-oo-oo-oo

