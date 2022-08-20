Chord Gitar Saint Of My Life - Superman Is Dead, Kunci Dimainkan dari G

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Saint Of My Life yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Superman Is Dead.

Lagu Saint Of My Life merupakan singel dalam album Superman Is Dead yang bertajuk Angels and the Outsider.

Album tersebut dirilis pada tahun 2010 oleh label Sony BMG Music Entertainment.

Saint Of My Life - Superman Is Dead

Intro : G..D..C..D..G.. (2x)

.

G

Good night, good night my little angel

D

Good night, good night my little one

C D

Spread your wings and fly away

G

to your dreams

.

G

When you’re sleep I’m on your side

D

When you’re awake I’ll be there still

C D G

Close your eyes put a smile on your face

.

[Reff:]

E

Don’t be scared

C G D

Cuz I’ll be there to hold you tight

E C

You’re the king, you’re the queen

G D

You’re the saint of my life

E C G

And when the world is trembling down

D

don’t you cry

E

Cuz there’s nothing

C G D

nothing that will keep us apart

C B

Ahaa..aaa..aahhaaa..

.

G

Sing with me my little darling

D

Sing along to this lullabies

C D G

Pick the moon kiss the star so good night

.

Int : G..D..C..D..G.. (2x)

.

G

Good night, good night my little angel

D

Good night, good night my little one

C D

Spread your wings and fly away

G

to your dreams

.

G

When you’re sleep I’m on your side

D

When you’re awake I’ll be there still

C D G

Close your eyes put a smile on your face

.

[Reff:]

E

Don’t be scared

C G D

Cuz I’ll be there to hold you tight

E C

You’re the king, you’re the queen

G D

You’re the saint of my life

.

E C G

And when the world is trembling down

D

don’t you cry

E

Cuz there’s nothing

C G D

nothing that will keep us apart

(2x)

C B

Ahaa..aaa..aahhaaa..

.

Coda : Em

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Menuju Temaram - Superman Is Dead, Kunci Dimainkan dari G

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Sunset di Tanah Anarki - Superman Is Dead: Andai Ku Malaikat Ku Potong Sayapku

(Tribunnews.com)