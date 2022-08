Chord Gitar Right Now - Akon, Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Video Klipnya

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar lagu Right Now, lengkap dengan lirik dan video klipnya.

Lagu Right Now dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi luar negeri bernama Akon.

Right Now pertama kali dirilis pada tahun 2008 lalu.

Lagu yang dinyanyikan Akon ini sempat viral dan menjadi sound populer di TikTok.

Lagu yang dikenal dengan potongan lirik Na Na Na ini, masih hits hingga saat ini.

Video klipnya telah ditonton oleh lebih dari 729 juta kali di YouTube.

[Intro]

G#m F# E G#m F#



[Verse 1]

G#m

It's been so long

F#

That I haven't seen your face

E

I'm tryna be strong

G#m F#

But the strength I have is washing away



G#m

It wont be long

F#

Before I get you by my side

E

And just hold you, tease you, squeeze you

G#m F#

Tell you what's been on my mind



[Chorus]

G#m

I wanna make up right now, na na

F#

I wanna make up right now, na na

E

Wish we never broke up right now, na na

G#m F#

We need to link up right now, na na



[Verse 2]

G#m F#

Girl I know mistakes were made between us two

E

And we show our eyes that night

G#m F#

Even said somethings weren't true



G#m F#

Why'd you go and haven't seen my girl since then

E

Why can't it be the way it was?

G#m F#

Cos you were my homie, lover and friend



[Chorus]



G#m

I wanna make up right now, na na

F#

I wanna make up right now, na na

E

Wish we never broke up right now, na na

G#m F#

We need to link up right now, na na

G#m

I wanna make up right now, na na

F#

I wanna make up right now, na na

E

Wish we never broke up right now, na na

G#m F#

We need to link up right now, na na



[Bridge]

G#m

I can't lie (I miss you much)

F#

Watching everyday that goes by (I miss you much)

E

Until I get you back I'm gonna try (Yes I miss you much)

G#m F#

You are the apple of my eye (Girl I miss you much)



I miss you much



G#m

I can't lie (I miss you much)

F#

Watching everyday that goes by (I miss you much)

E

Until I get you back I'm gonna try (Yes I miss you much)

G#m F#

You are the apple of my eye (Girl I miss you much)



[Chorus]

G#m

I wanna make up right now, na na

F#

I wanna make up right now, na na

E

Wish we never broke up right now, na na

G#m F#

We need to link up right now, na na



G#m

I wanna make up right now, na na

F#

I wanna make up right now, na na

E

Wish we never broke up right now, na na

G#m F#

We need to link up right now, na na



[Interlude]

G#m

I want you to fly with me (Want you to fly)

F#

I miss how you lie with me (Miss how you lie)

E

Just wish you could dine with me (Wish you could dine)

G#m F#

One that would grind with me (One that would grind with me)



G#m

I want you to fly with me (Want you to fly)

F#

I miss how you lie with me (Miss how you lie)

E

Just wish you could dine with me (Wish you could dine)

G#m F#

One that would grind with me (One that would grind with me)



[Chorus]

G#m

I wanna make up right now, na na

F#

I wanna make up right now, na na

E

Wish we never broke up right now, na na

G#m F#

We need to link up right now, na na



G#m

I wanna make up right now, na na

F#

I wanna make up right now, na na

E

Wish we never broke up right now, na na

G#m F#

We need to link up right now, na na

Video Klip Right Now - Akon:

