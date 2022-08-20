Chord Gitar Holiday - Green Day: I Beg to Dream and Differ from The Hollow Lies

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Holiday yang dinyanyikan oleh Green Day.

Lagu Holiday rilis pada tahun 2004 dalam album American Idiot.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Holiday - Green Day

Intro: Am F C G [4x]

Am F C G [2x]

Am F C G

Hear the sound of the falling rain

Am F C E Am

Coming down like an Armageddon flame (Hey!)

F C G

The shame the ones who died

E

without a name..

Am F C G

Hear the dogs howling out of key

Am F C E Am

To a hymn called "Faith and Misery" (Hey!)

F C G

And bleed, the company lost

E

the war today..

Reff:

Am F

I beg to dream and differ

C G

from the hollow lies

Am F

This is the dawning of the

C E

rest of our lives

(Am)

On holiday...

Am F C G [2x]

Am F C G

Hear the drum pounding out of time

Am F C E Am

Another pro-tes-ter has crossed the line (Hey!)

F C G

To find, the money's on

E...

the other side..

Am F C G

Can I get another Amen? (Amen!)

Am F C E Am

There's a flag wrapped around a score of men (Hey!)

F C G

A gag, a plastic bag on

E..

a monument..

Reff:

Am F

I beg to dream and differ

C G

from the hollow lies

Am F

This is the dawning of the

C E

rest of our lives

(Am)

On holiday...

Am-C-F-D-G-E [4x]

F C E Am G F C E...

Bass : Am-C-F-D-G-E [3x]

Am-C-F-D-G-E

"The representative from California has the floor"

Am-C-F-D-G-E

Zieg Heil to the president Gasman

Am-C-F-D-G-E

Bombs away is your punishment

Am-C-F-D-G-E

Pulverize the Eiffel towers

Am-C-F-D-G-E

Who criticize your government

Am-C-F-D-G-E

Bang bang goes the broken glass and

Am-C-F-D-G-E

Kill all the fags that don't agree

Am-C-F-D-G-E

Trials by fire, setting fire

Am-C-F-D-G-E

Is not a way that's meant for me

E

Just cause...

(hey, hey, hey, hey)

E

just cause, because we're outlaws yeah!

(hey, hey, hey, hey)

Reff:

Am F

I beg to dream and differ

C G

from the hollow lies

Am F

This is the dawning of the

C E

rest of our lives

Am F

I beg to dream and differ

C G

from the hollow lies

Am F

This is the dawning of the

C E

rest of our lives

(Am)

This is our lives on holiday

Outro:

Am F C G [3x]

Am F G-E-Am (Am tinggi)

Am..(Am Rendah)

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Saint Of My Life - Superman Is Dead, Kunci Dimainkan dari G

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu No Body No Crime - Taylor Swift feat HAIM

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Do I Wanna Know? - Arctic Monkeys

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar lainnya