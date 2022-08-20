Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Holiday - Green Day: I Beg to Dream and Differ from The Hollow Lies
Chord Gitar Holiday - Green Day: I beg to dream and differ from the hollow lies. This is the dawning of the rest of our lives.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Holiday yang dinyanyikan oleh Green Day.
Lagu Holiday rilis pada tahun 2004 dalam album American Idiot.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
Chord Gitar Holiday - Green Day
Intro: Am F C G [4x]
Am F C G [2x]
Am F C G
Hear the sound of the falling rain
Am F C E Am
Coming down like an Armageddon flame (Hey!)
F C G
The shame the ones who died
E
without a name..
Am F C G
Hear the dogs howling out of key
Am F C E Am
To a hymn called "Faith and Misery" (Hey!)
F C G
And bleed, the company lost
E
the war today..
Reff:
Am F
I beg to dream and differ
C G
from the hollow lies
Am F
This is the dawning of the
C E
rest of our lives
(Am)
On holiday...
Am F C G [2x]
Am F C G
Hear the drum pounding out of time
Am F C E Am
Another pro-tes-ter has crossed the line (Hey!)
F C G
To find, the money's on
E...
the other side..
Am F C G
Can I get another Amen? (Amen!)
Am F C E Am
There's a flag wrapped around a score of men (Hey!)
F C G
A gag, a plastic bag on
E..
a monument..
Reff:
Am F
I beg to dream and differ
C G
from the hollow lies
Am F
This is the dawning of the
C E
rest of our lives
(Am)
On holiday...
Am-C-F-D-G-E [4x]
F C E Am G F C E...
Bass : Am-C-F-D-G-E [3x]
Am-C-F-D-G-E
"The representative from California has the floor"
Am-C-F-D-G-E
Zieg Heil to the president Gasman
Am-C-F-D-G-E
Bombs away is your punishment
Am-C-F-D-G-E
Pulverize the Eiffel towers
Am-C-F-D-G-E
Who criticize your government
Am-C-F-D-G-E
Bang bang goes the broken glass and
Am-C-F-D-G-E
Kill all the fags that don't agree
Am-C-F-D-G-E
Trials by fire, setting fire
Am-C-F-D-G-E
Is not a way that's meant for me
E
Just cause...
(hey, hey, hey, hey)
E
just cause, because we're outlaws yeah!
(hey, hey, hey, hey)
Reff:
Am F
I beg to dream and differ
C G
from the hollow lies
Am F
This is the dawning of the
C E
rest of our lives
Am F
I beg to dream and differ
C G
from the hollow lies
Am F
This is the dawning of the
C E
rest of our lives
(Am)
This is our lives on holiday
Outro:
Am F C G [3x]
Am F G-E-Am (Am tinggi)
Am..(Am Rendah)
