Chord Gitar Sweetest Pie - Megan Thee Stallion feat Dua Lipa, Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Video Klipnya

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Sweetest Pie, lengkap dengan lirik dan video klipnya.

Lagu Sweetest Pie dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi luar negeri Megan Thee Stallion bersama Dua Lipa.

Lirik Sweetest Pie ini menceritakan tentang kisah seseorang yang sedang jatuh cinta, dan rasanya sangat manis diibaratkan seperti kue yang sangat manis.

Sweetest Pie ini pertama kali dirilis pada tahun 11 Maret 2022 lalu.

Lagu yang dinyanyikan Sweetest Pie dari Megan Thee Stallion feat Dua Lipa ini viral dan menjadi sound populer di TikTok.

Video klipnya telah ditonton oleh lebih dari 49 juta kali di YouTube.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sweetest Pie - Megan Thee Stallion feat Dua Lipa:

Intro : F E Am Gm C

F E Am Gm C

F E Am Gm C

F E Am

you've never been to heaven..

Gm C

have you?

Reff :

F E

uh, this the ride of your life

Am

hold on cause, baby, i might

Gm

i might just give you a bite

C

of the sweetest pie

(yeah, yeah, yeah, ah)

F E

uh, baby, we can go fast

Am

i'll drive and you just lay back

Gm

i got the flavour that lasts, yeah,

C

the sweetest pie (uh huh, uh huh)

F E

i might take you home with this,

Am

i might give you all of it (yeah)

Gm

come get your dose..

C

of the sweetest pie

F E

uh, this the ride of your life

Am

hold on cause, baby, i might

Gm

i might just give you a bite

C

of the sweetest pie (uh huh, uh huh)

F

baby, i'm the sweetest,

pussy is the meanest (yeah)

E

hot girl shit,

but i'm cold every season (but i'm)

Am

know he got that pipe,

let him bust it 'til it's leakin'

(yeah, mwah)

Gm

booty like a pillow,

C

he can use it while he's sleepin' (look)

F

don't be goin' through my phone

cause that's the old me (old me)

E

ain't the only one

tryna be my one and only (tryna)

Am

real thick, movin' slow,

that body like codeine

Gm

he a player, but for megan,

C

he cuttin' the whole team

(hey, hey, hey, hey)

F

that body lookin' nice (lookin' nice)

E

i got cake and i know he want a slice

Am

i wish a nigga would try

to put me on ice (brrr)

Gm

i ain't never had to chase dick

C

in my life.. (dick in my life)

F

want that nasty, that freaky stuff

(freaky stuff)

E

live under my bed and keep me up (hey)

Am

that hansel and gretel, let him eat me up

Gm C

ah ah ah ah ah (ah)

Reff :

F E

uh, this the ride of your life

Am

hold on cause, baby, i might

Gm

i might just give you a bite

C

of the sweetest pie (uh huh)

F E

uh, baby, we can go fast

Am

i'll drive and you just lay back (ah)

Gm

i got the flavour that lasts, yeah,

C

the sweetest pie

F E

i might take you home with this,

Am

i might give you all of it (yeah)

Gm

come get your dose..

C

of the sweetest pie

F E

uh, this the ride of your life

Am

hold on cause, baby, i might

Gm

i might just give you a bite

C

of the sweetest pie (uh huh, uh huh)

F E

you got me hung up

Am

from across the room..

Gm

i'm so high that i'm on

C

another altitude..

F

and on my cloud,

E Am

i got some space for you

Gm

got a taste for you.. ayy

F

more bounce to the ounce,

pick it up, put it down (woah)

E

wanna put his nutty buddy

in my fudge round (bow)

Am

pussy tighter than a bitch,

he ain't had it like this

Gm

toes curling like

C

they're throwing gang signs on crip

(on crip)

F

one thing about me,

i ain't takin' no shit

E

he whipped, i know it's pissin' off

his old bitch

Am

cesar, millan, i got his ass trained

(i got his ass trained)

Gm

i gotta let a dog

know who really run things (huh, ah)

F E Am

you've never been to heaven..

Gm C

have you?

Reff :

F E

uh, this the ride of your life

Am

hold on cause, baby, i might

Gm

i might just give you a bite

C

of the sweetest pie (uh huh, uh huh)

F E

uh, baby, we can go fast

Am

i'll drive and you just lay back (ah)

Gm

i got the flavour that lasts, yeah,

C

the sweetest pie (uh huh, uh huh)

F E

i might take you home with this,

Am

i might give you all of it

Gm

come get your dose..

C

of the sweetest pie

F E

uh, this the ride of your life

Am

hold on cause, baby, i might

Gm

i might just give you a bite

C

of the sweetest pie

(uh huh, ayy, ayy, ayy)

F

real hot girl shit

(uh, this the ride of your life)

E

me and dua lipa finna get the party lit

(hold on baby, i might)

Am Gm

(i might just give you a bite)

C

(of the sweetest pie) ah..

Outro : F E Am Gm C

F E Am Gm C

Video Klip Sweetest Pie - Megan Thee Stallion feat Dua Lipa:

