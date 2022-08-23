Chord Gitar Tears In Heaven - Eric Clapton, Kunci Dimainkan dari G

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Tears In Heaven yang dipopulerkan oleh Eric Clapton.

Tears in Heaven adalah lagu ballad yang ditulis oleh Eric Clapton dan Will Jennings.

Lagu ini berkisah tentang rasa sakit yang dirasakan Clapton setelah kematian putranya yang berusia empat tahun, bernama Conor.

Tears In Heaven - Eric Clapton

Capo II

[Intro]

G D Em

C G D

[Chorus]

G D Em

Would you know my name,

C G D

if I saw you in heaven?

G D Em

Will it be the same,

C G D

if I saw you in heaven?

[Verse]

Em Bm Dm E E7

I must be strong, and carry on

E Am D D7

Cause I know I don't belong,

D G

here in heaven

G D Em C G D

[Chorus]

G D Em

Would you hold my hand,

C G D

if I saw you in heaven?

G D Em

Would you help me stand,

C G D

if I saw you in heaven?

[Verse]

Em Bm Dm E E7

I'll find my way, through night and day

E Am D D7

Cause I know I just can't stay,

D G

here in heaven

G D Em C G D

Bb F Gm

Time can bring you down,

C F F C Dm C F

time can bend your knee

Bb F Gm

Time can break your heart,

C F C

have you begging please

D

Begging please

G D Em C G D 2x

[Verse]

Em Bm Dm

Beyond the door,

E

there's peace I'm sure.

E7 Am D D7

And I know there'll be no more,

D G

tears in heaven

G D Em C G D

[Chorus]

G D Em

Would you know my name,

C G D

if I saw you in heaven?

G D Em

Will it be the same,

C G D

if I saw you in heaven?

Em Bm Dm E E7

I must be strong, and carry on

E Am D7

Cause I know I don't belong,

D G

here in heaven.

[Outro]

E Am D7

Cause I know I don't belong,

D G

here in heaven

G D Em C G

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Come Inside of My Heart - IV of Spades: If Youre Looking For Answers

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Easily - Bruno Major: Dont You Tell Me That It Wasnt Meant To Be

(Tribunnews.com)