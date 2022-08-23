Chord Gitar Lagu Come Inside of My Heart - IV of Spades: If You're Looking For Answers

Ilustrasi chord gitar - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Come Inside of My Heart yang dibawakan oleh IV of Spades yang viral di TikTok.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Come Inside of My Heart oleh IV of Spades dalam artikel berikut ini

Video klip Come Inside of My Heart telah dirilis di kanal YouTube IV of Spades pada 13 Oktober 2019, lalu.

Hingga kini video klipnya telah ditonton lebih dari 15 juta kali.

Lagu ini kembali viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: Come inside of my heart, if you're looking for answers.

Chord Gitar Come Inside of My Heart - IV of Spades:

[Verse 1]

Em

I love you

B7

But I don't really show you

Em

I'd call you

B7

But only if you want me too

[Pre-Chorus]

Em

Oh, don't you let it stop

Am

Oh, I won't let it happen, baby

Em

I will never stop

Am D7

But only if you listen to me

[Chorus]

G

Come inside of my heart

If you're looking for answers

Em

Look at the stars, go a little bit faster

Am

Oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh

G

Hooh-ahh-ahhh

D G

Come inside of my heart

If you're looking for answers

Em

Look at the stars, go a little bit faster

Am

Oooh, oooh, ooh

G F#/D

Ah-ahh-ahhh

Em

Oh, baby

B7

Forgive me if I hurt you

Em

Come save me

B7

Cause you're the only one who for me

[Pre-Chorus]

Em

Oh, don't you let it stop

Am

Oh, I won't let it happen, baby

Em

I will never stop

Am D7

But only if you listen to me

[Chorus]

G

Come inside of my heart

If you're looking for answers

Em

Look at the stars, go a little bit faster

Am

Oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh

G

Hooh-ahh-ahhh

D G

Come inside of my heart

If you're looking for answers

Em

Look at the stars, go a little bit faster

Am

Oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh

G F#/D

Hooh-ahh-ahhh

[Bridge]

Bb C

Whatever happens to me, baby

C-B-Bb

I'm sorry

G

No one could ever go my way

Em

I love you

B7

But I don't really show you

[Chorus]

G

Come inside of my heart

If you're looking for answers

Em

Look at the stars, go a little bit faster

Am

Oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh

G

Ooh-ahh-ahhh

(Come inside of my heart, baby)

D G

Come inside of my heart

If you're looking for answers

Em

Look at the stars, go a little bit faster

Am

Oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh

G

Hooh-ahh-ahhh

Video Klip Come Inside of My Heart - IV of Spades:

