Chord Gitar Lagu Come Inside of My Heart - IV of Spades

Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Come Inside of My Heart yang dibawakan oleh IV of Spades dalam artikel berikut ini.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Come Inside of My Heart - IV of Spades: If You're Looking For Answers
Pixabay/karishea
Ilustrasi chord gitar - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Come Inside of My Heart yang dibawakan oleh IV of Spades yang viral di TikTok. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Come Inside of My Heart oleh IV of Spades dalam artikel berikut ini

Video klip Come Inside of My Heart telah dirilis di kanal YouTube IV of Spades pada 13 Oktober 2019, lalu.

Hingga kini video klipnya telah ditonton lebih dari 15 juta kali.

Lagu ini kembali viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: Come inside of my heart, if you're looking for answers.

Chord Gitar Come Inside of My Heart - IV of Spades:

[Verse 1]

 Em

I love you

                  B7

But I don't really show you

    Em

I'd call you

                B7

But only if you want me too

[Pre-Chorus]

                    Em

Oh, don't you let it stop

                  Am

Oh, I won't let it happen, baby

            Em

I will never stop

               Am     D7

But only if you listen to me

[Chorus]

       G

Come inside of my heart

If you're looking for answers

Em

Look at the stars, go a little bit faster

Am

Oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh

        G

Hooh-ahh-ahhh

D    G

Come inside of my heart

If you're looking for answers

Em

Look at the stars, go a little bit faster

Am

Oooh, oooh, ooh

      G     F#/D

Ah-ahh-ahhh

   Em

Oh, baby

               B7

Forgive me if I hurt you

    Em

Come save me

                     B7

Cause you're the only one who for me

[Pre-Chorus]

                    Em

Oh, don't you let it stop

                  Am

Oh, I won't let it happen, baby

            Em

I will never stop

               Am     D7

But only if you listen to me

[Chorus]

    G

Come inside of my heart

If you're looking for answers

Em

Look at the stars, go a little bit faster

Am

Oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh

G

Hooh-ahh-ahhh

D    G

Come inside of my heart

If you're looking for answers

Em

Look at the stars, go a little bit faster

Am

Oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh

    G         F#/D

Hooh-ahh-ahhh

[Bridge]

Bb                      C

Whatever happens to me, baby

          C-B-Bb

I'm sorry

                     G

No one could ever go my way

Em

I love you

                  B7

But I don't really show you

[Chorus]

    G

Come inside of my heart

If you're looking for answers

Em

Look at the stars, go a little bit faster

Am

Oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh

       G

Ooh-ahh-ahhh

(Come inside of my heart, baby)

D    G

Come inside of my heart

If you're looking for answers

Em

Look at the stars, go a little bit faster

Am

Oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh

        G

Hooh-ahh-ahhh

Video Klip Come Inside of My Heart - IV of Spades:

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
