Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Come Inside of My Heart - IV of Spades: If You're Looking For Answers
Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Come Inside of My Heart yang dibawakan oleh IV of Spades dalam artikel berikut ini.
Penulis: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
Editor: Garudea Prabawati
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Come Inside of My Heart oleh IV of Spades dalam artikel berikut ini
Video klip Come Inside of My Heart telah dirilis di kanal YouTube IV of Spades pada 13 Oktober 2019, lalu.
Hingga kini video klipnya telah ditonton lebih dari 15 juta kali.
Lagu ini kembali viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: Come inside of my heart, if you're looking for answers.
Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Nothing - Bruno Major: Dumb Conversations, We Lose Track of Time
Chord Gitar Come Inside of My Heart - IV of Spades:
[Verse 1]
Em
I love you
B7
But I don't really show you
Em
I'd call you
B7
But only if you want me too
[Pre-Chorus]
Em
Oh, don't you let it stop
Am
Oh, I won't let it happen, baby
Em
I will never stop
Am D7
But only if you listen to me
[Chorus]
G
Come inside of my heart
If you're looking for answers
Em
Look at the stars, go a little bit faster
Am
Oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh
G
Hooh-ahh-ahhh
D G
Come inside of my heart
If you're looking for answers
Em
Look at the stars, go a little bit faster
Am
Oooh, oooh, ooh
G F#/D
Ah-ahh-ahhh
Em
Oh, baby
B7
Forgive me if I hurt you
Em
Come save me
B7
Cause you're the only one who for me
[Pre-Chorus]
Em
Oh, don't you let it stop
Am
Oh, I won't let it happen, baby
Em
I will never stop
Am D7
But only if you listen to me
[Chorus]
G
Come inside of my heart
If you're looking for answers
Em
Look at the stars, go a little bit faster
Am
Oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh
G
Hooh-ahh-ahhh
D G
Come inside of my heart
If you're looking for answers
Em
Look at the stars, go a little bit faster
Am
Oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh
G F#/D
Hooh-ahh-ahhh
[Bridge]
Bb C
Whatever happens to me, baby
C-B-Bb
I'm sorry
G
No one could ever go my way
Em
I love you
B7
But I don't really show you
[Chorus]
G
Come inside of my heart
If you're looking for answers
Em
Look at the stars, go a little bit faster
Am
Oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh
G
Ooh-ahh-ahhh
(Come inside of my heart, baby)
D G
Come inside of my heart
If you're looking for answers
Em
Look at the stars, go a little bit faster
Am
Oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh
G
Hooh-ahh-ahhh
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Be With You - Akon: And No One Knows, Why Im Into You
Video Klip Come Inside of My Heart - IV of Spades:
Simak chord gitar lainnya
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Come Inside of My Heart - IV of S
Lagu Come Inside of My Heart - IV of Spades
Lirik Lagu Come Inside of My Heart - IV of Spades
IV of Spades
|1. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Easily - Bruno Major: Don't You Tell Me That It Wasn't Meant To Be
|2. Chord Gitar Wanita Munafik - Sejedewe: Mulai Memancing Perasaan Cinta
|3. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dancing With Your Ghost - Sasha Sloan
|4. Chord Gitar Sweetest Pie - Megan Thee Stallion feat Dua Lipa, Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Video Klipnya
|5. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Be With You - Akon: And No One Knows, Why Im Into You