Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Always - Isak Danielson
Isak Danielson telah merilis lagu Always pada 22 Juli 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Always - Isak Danielson di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Always telah dirilis Isak Danielson pada 22 Juli 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Always - Isak Danielson:
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Arabella - Arctic Monkeys
[Verse 1]
B F#
You put your hands under my jacket
G#m E
It's cold as hell, but I'ma let you anyway
B F#
Wouldn't you say there's a light in the dark this moment?
G#m E
And this is the moment when I can be brave
B F#
You say you want to call a taxi
G#m E
But I don't wanna go and meet up all your friends
B F#
So then you say, "We'll get another pack and some coffee"
G#m E
I hope it doesn't ruin our first kiss
[Pre-Chorus]
G#m B
And for every song, there's a song we're not singing
E B
For every step, there's a step we're not taking
G#m B
So let me know if there's something I'm missing
E G#m F#
'Cause this is all I need
[Chorus]
E B
So say we'll be always, always
F# G#m
Say it will be you and me 'til the old days
E B
Let us be always, always
F# G#m
Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always
E B
We will be always (Always), always (Always)
F# G#m
Say it will be you and me 'til the old days
E B
We will be always (Always), always (Always)
F# G#m
Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always
[Verse 2]
B F#
We are lying on my sofa
G#m E
We fall asleep watching an episode of Friends
B F#
Will we end up just like Ross and Rachel?
G#m E
I'm so sorry for the spoiler, but that's the end
[Pre-Chorus]
G#m B
And for every song, there's a song we're not singing
E B
For every step, there's a step we're not taking
G#m B
So let me know if there's something I'm missing
E G#m F#
'Cause this is all I need
[Chorus]
E B
So say we'll be always, always
F# G#m
Say it will be you and me 'til the old days
E B
Let us be always, always
F# G#m
Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always
E B
We will be always (Always), always (Always)
F# G#m
Say it will be you and me 'til the old days
E B
We will be always (Always), always (Always)
F# G#m
Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always
[Bridge]
E G#m
Through the highs and the lows
F# E G#m
We keep together you and me 'til we're old
F# E G#m
I am ready for the highs and lows
F# E G#m
I am ready for the highs and lows
F# E
For the highs and lows
[Chorus]
B
Always (Always), always (Always)
F# G#m
Say it will be you and me 'til the old days
E B
We will be always, always (Always)
F# G#m
Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always
E B
We will be always (Always), always (Always)
F# G#m
Say it will be you and me 'til the old days
E B
We will be always (Always), always (Always)
F# G#m
Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always
[Outro]
E B
We will be always, always
F#
Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always
(Tribunnews.com)
Artikel Lain Terkait Chord Gitar