Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Always - Isak Danielson

Isak Danielson telah merilis lagu Always pada 22 Juli 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Always - Isak Danielson
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Always - Isak Danielson 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Always - Isak Danielson di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Always telah dirilis Isak Danielson pada 22 Juli 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Always - Isak Danielson:

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Arabella - Arctic Monkeys

[Verse 1]
B                           F#
You put your hands under my jacket
            G#m                    E
It's cold as hell, but I'ma let you anyway
            B                           F#
Wouldn't you say there's a light in the dark this moment?
G#m                           E
And this is the moment when I can be brave
B                          F#
You say you want to call a taxi
           G#m                           E
But I don't wanna go and meet up all your friends
           B                                     F#
So then you say, "We'll get another pack and some coffee"
G#m                            E
I hope it doesn't ruin our first kiss

[Pre-Chorus]
             G#m                            B
And for every song, there's a song we're not singing
         E                              B
For every step, there's a step we're not taking
         G#m                           B
So let me know if there's something I'm missing
E           G#m           F#
'Cause this is all I need

[Chorus]
               E       B
So say we'll be always, always
           F#                     G#m
Say it will be you and me 'til the old days
         E       B
Let us be always, always
           F#                           G#m
Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always
          E                B
We will be always (Always), always (Always)
           F#                     G#m
Say it will be you and me 'til the old days
          E                B
We will be always (Always), always (Always)
           F#                           G#m
Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always

[Verse 2]
B                  F#
We are lying on my sofa
       G#m                           E
We fall asleep watching an episode of Friends
       B                         F#
Will we end up just like Ross and Rachel?
      G#m                                   E
I'm so sorry for the spoiler, but that's the end

[Pre-Chorus]
             G#m                            B
And for every song, there's a song we're not singing
         E                              B
For every step, there's a step we're not taking
         G#m                           B
So let me know if there's something I'm missing
E           G#m           F#
'Cause this is all I need

[Chorus]
               E       B
So say we'll be always, always
           F#                     G#m
Say it will be you and me 'til the old days
         E       B
Let us be always, always
           F#                           G#m
Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always
          E                B
We will be always (Always), always (Always)
           F#                    G#m
Say it will be you and me 'til the old days
          E                B
We will be always (Always), always (Always)
           F#                           G#m
Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always

[Bridge]
           E                G#m
Through the highs and the lows
  F#                    E             G#m
We keep together you and me 'til we're old
F#                 E         G#m
I am ready for the highs and lows
F#                 E         G#m
I am ready for the highs and lows
F#                E
For the highs and lows

[Chorus]
                B
Always (Always), always (Always)
           F#                     G#m
Say it will be you and me 'til the old days
          E       B
We will be always, always (Always)
           F#                           G#m
Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always
          E                B
We will be always (Always), always (Always)
           F#                     G#m
Say it will be you and me 'til the old days
          E                B
We will be always (Always), always (Always)
           F#                           G#m
Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always

[Outro]
E                  B
We will be always, always
F#
Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always

(Tribunnews.com)

Artikel Lain Terkait Chord Gitar

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Always - Isak Danielson
Lirik Lagu Always - Isak Danielson
Lagu Always - Isak Danielson
Isak Danielson
Always - Isak Danielson
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan