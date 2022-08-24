Lirik Lagu
Lirik Beautiful Day - Coldiac: It’s Such A Beautiful Day Why Are You So Blue
Berikut ini lirik lagu Beautiful Day - Coldiac dengan petikan liriknya yakni "It’s such a beautiful day why are you so blue."
Penulis: Miftah Salis
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu Beautiful Day - Coldiac.
Petikan liriknya yakni "It’s such a beautiful day why are you so blue."
Lagu Beautiful Day dirilis pada Oktober 2021 lalu dalam album bertajuk Beautiful Day.
Lagu Beautiful Day banyak dipakai sebagai backsound video di media sosial.
Coldiac merupakan grup band asal Malang dengan genre musik indie pop.
Lirik lagu Beautiful Day:
It’s such a beautiful day why are you so blue
Hey it’s been too long that you shut your heart out
Well i know it’s true sometimes love can hurt
So give it some time one day you’ll be fine
It’s such a beautiful day why you’re still frownin'
Hey it’s been too long to contemplate about on how to deal with your broken heart all over again
Till you can’t feel the love
Oh when the sun comes after rain
You will live again
Feeling love again
Love sometimes goes unseen
What you see on the screen
Are not always what it seems
It’s such a beautiful day let’s celеbrate it
Hey it’s been so long since thе last time you let the birds sing
And fly around you to make you believe that you can also fly
Cause when the sun comes after rain
You will live again
Feeling love again
Love sometimes goes unseen
What you see on the screen
Are not always what it seems
Cause ha
It’s such a beautiful day let’s celebrate it
You will live again feeling love again
It’s such a beautiful day let’s celebrate it
Not always what it seems
To make you believe that you can also fly
