Lirik Beautiful Day - Coldiac: It’s Such A Beautiful Day Why Are You So Blue

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu Beautiful Day - Coldiac.

Petikan liriknya yakni "It’s such a beautiful day why are you so blue."

Lagu Beautiful Day dirilis pada Oktober 2021 lalu dalam album bertajuk Beautiful Day.

Lagu Beautiful Day banyak dipakai sebagai backsound video di media sosial.

Coldiac merupakan grup band asal Malang dengan genre musik indie pop.

Lirik lagu Beautiful Day:

It’s such a beautiful day why are you so blue

Hey it’s been too long that you shut your heart out

Well i know it’s true sometimes love can hurt

So give it some time one day you’ll be fine

It’s such a beautiful day why you’re still frownin'

Hey it’s been too long to contemplate about on how to deal with your broken heart all over again

Till you can’t feel the love

Oh when the sun comes after rain

You will live again

Feeling love again

Love sometimes goes unseen

What you see on the screen

Are not always what it seems

It’s such a beautiful day let’s celеbrate it

Hey it’s been so long since thе last time you let the birds sing

And fly around you to make you believe that you can also fly

Cause when the sun comes after rain

You will live again

Feeling love again

Love sometimes goes unseen

What you see on the screen

Are not always what it seems

Cause ha

It’s such a beautiful day let’s celebrate it

You will live again feeling love again

It’s such a beautiful day let’s celebrate it

Not always what it seems

To make you believe that you can also fly

(Tribunnews.com)