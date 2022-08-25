Lirik Lagu Slipping Through My Fingers - ABBA: Slipping Through My Fingers All The Time
Lirik lagu Slipping Through My Fingers-ABBA. Petikan liriknya yakni "Slipping through my fingers all the time, I try to capture every minute".
Penulis: Miftah Salis
Editor: Sri Juliati
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu Slipping Through My Fingers - ABBA.
Slipping Through My Fingers merupakan lagu lawas yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band asal Swedia, ABBA.
Lagu Slipping Through My Fingers kemudian banyak dinyanyikan ulang oleh sejumlah musisi.
Lagu tersebut juga banyak dipakai sebagai backsound video di media sosial.
Lirik lagu Slipping Through My Fingers:
Schoolbag in hand, she leaves home in the early morning
Waving goodbye with an absent-minded smile
I watch her go with a surge of that well-known sadness
And I have to sit down for a while
The feeling that I'm losing her forever
And without really entering her world
I'm glad whenever I can share her laughter
That funny little girl
Slipping through my fingers all the time
I try to capture every minute
The feeling in it
Slipping through my fingers all the time
Do I really see what's in her mind?
Each time I think I'm close to knowing
She keeps on growing
Slipping through my fingers all the time
Sleep in our eyes, her and me at the breakfast table
Barely awake, I let precious time go by
Then when she's gone, there's that odd melancholy feeling
And a sense of guilt I can't deny