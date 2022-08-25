Lirik Lagu Slipping Through My Fingers - ABBA: Slipping Through My Fingers All The Time

Personel ABBA- Lirik lagu Slipping Through My Fingers-ABBA. Petikan liriknya yakni "Slipping through my fingers all the time, I try to capture every minute".

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu Slipping Through My Fingers - ABBA.

Slipping Through My Fingers merupakan lagu lawas yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band asal Swedia, ABBA.

Lagu Slipping Through My Fingers kemudian banyak dinyanyikan ulang oleh sejumlah musisi.

Lagu tersebut juga banyak dipakai sebagai backsound video di media sosial.

Lirik lagu Slipping Through My Fingers:

Schoolbag in hand, she leaves home in the early morning

Waving goodbye with an absent-minded smile

I watch her go with a surge of that well-known sadness

And I have to sit down for a while

The feeling that I'm losing her forever

And without really entering her world

I'm glad whenever I can share her laughter

That funny little girl

Slipping through my fingers all the time

I try to capture every minute

The feeling in it

Slipping through my fingers all the time

Do I really see what's in her mind?

Each time I think I'm close to knowing

She keeps on growing

Slipping through my fingers all the time

Sleep in our eyes, her and me at the breakfast table

Barely awake, I let precious time go by

Then when she's gone, there's that odd melancholy feeling

And a sense of guilt I can't deny