Lirik Lagu The Impossible Dream - Josh Groban: to Dream the Impossible Dream

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu The Impossible Dream dalam artikel ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'To right the unrightable wrong'.

Lagu The Impossible Dream rilis pada 2020 merupakan salah satu single milik Josh Groban dari albumnya berjudul Harmony.

To dream the impossible dream

To fight the unbeatable foe

To bear with unbearable sorrow

And to run where the brave dare not go

To right the unrightable wrong

And to love pure and chaste from afar

To try when your arms are too weary

To reach the unreachable star

This is my quest

To follow that star

No matter how hopeless

No matter how far

To fight for the right

Without question or pause

To be willing to march, march into Hell

For that Heavenly cause

And I know if I'll only be true

To this glorious quest

That my heart will lie peaceful and calm

When I'm laid to my rest

And the world will be better for this

That one man, scorned and covered with scars

Still strove with his last ounce of courage

To reach the unreachable

The unreachable

The unreachable star

And I'll always dream the impossible dream

Yes, and I'll reach the unreachable star

