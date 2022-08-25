Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu The Impossible Dream - Josh Groban: to Dream the Impossible Dream
Simak lirik lagu The Impossible Dream-Josh Groban yang rilis pada 2020.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu The Impossible Dream dalam artikel ini.
Petikan liriknya yakni 'To right the unrightable wrong'.
Lagu The Impossible Dream rilis pada 2020 merupakan salah satu single milik Josh Groban dari albumnya berjudul Harmony.
To dream the impossible dream
To fight the unbeatable foe
To bear with unbearable sorrow
And to run where the brave dare not go
To right the unrightable wrong
And to love pure and chaste from afar
To try when your arms are too weary
To reach the unreachable star
This is my quest
To follow that star
No matter how hopeless
No matter how far
To fight for the right
Without question or pause
To be willing to march, march into Hell
For that Heavenly cause
And I know if I'll only be true
To this glorious quest
That my heart will lie peaceful and calm
When I'm laid to my rest
And the world will be better for this
That one man, scorned and covered with scars
Still strove with his last ounce of courage
To reach the unreachable
The unreachable
The unreachable star
And I'll always dream the impossible dream
Yes, and I'll reach the unreachable star
