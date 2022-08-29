Chord Gitar
Lirik dan Chord Not With Me - Bondan Prakoso ft Fade 2 Black: I Can See You If You're Not With Me
Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Not With Me oleh Bondan Prakoso feat Fade 2 Black dalam artikel berikut ini.
Penulis: Indah Aprilin Cahyani
Editor: Facundo Chrysnha Pradipha
Lagu berjudul Not With Me dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Bondan Prakoso dan grup rap Fade 2 Black.
Lagu Not With Me dirilis pada 2010 dalam album 'For All'.
Lirik dan Chord Not With Me - Bondan Prakoso feat Fade 2 Black
[Intro] C F Am G F
C Am F
I'm walking up from my summers dreams again
Am G F
try to thinking if you're alright
C Am F
then I'm shattered by the shadows of your eyes
Am G F
knowing you're still here by my side
C F
I can see you if you're not with me
Am G F
I can say to my self if you were ok
C F
I can feel you if you're not with me
Am G F
I can reach you my self, you show me the way
C Am F
life was never be so easy as it seems
Am G F
'till you come and bring your love inside
C Am F
no matter space and distance make it look so far
Am G F
still I know you're still here by my side
C F
I can see you if you're not with me
Am G F
I can say to my self if you were ok
C F
I can feel you if you're not with me
Am G F
I can reach you my self, you show me the way
Dm F
you've made me so alive
Am
you give the best for me
I can see you if you're not with me
love and fantasy
Dm F
yeah and i never feel so lonely
Am
coz you're always here with me
G
yeah always here with me
C F
I can see you if you're not with me
Am G F
I can say to my self if you were ok
C F
I can feel you if you're not with me
Am G F
I can reach you my self, you show me the way
F
you show me the way you show me the way
C Am F
I'm walking up from my summers dreams again
C Am F
try to thinking if you're alright
C Am F
then I'm shattered by the shadows of your eyes
C Am F
knowing you're still here by my side
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
