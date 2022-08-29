Chord Gitar

Lirik dan Chord Not With Me - Bondan Prakoso ft Fade 2 Black: I Can See You If You're Not With Me

Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Not With Me oleh Bondan Prakoso feat Fade 2 Black dalam artikel berikut ini.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Chord Not With Me - Bondan Prakoso ft Fade 2 Black: I Can See You If You're Not With Me
Banjarmasin Post
Berikut lirik dan chord gitar lagu Not With Me oleh Bondan Prakoso feat Fade 2 Black dalam artikel berikut ini.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Not With Me dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu berjudul Not With Me dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Bondan Prakoso dan grup rap Fade 2 Black.

Lagu Not With Me dirilis pada 2010 dalam album 'For All'.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Jalan Kita Berbeda - Base Jam: Memang Pernah Ada Rasa

Lirik dan Chord Not With Me - Bondan Prakoso feat Fade 2 Black

[Intro] C F Am G F

   C                  Am               F
I'm walking up from my summers dreams again
      Am           G        F
try to thinking if you're alright
         C                   Am           F
then I'm shattered by the shadows of your eyes
        Am            G         F
knowing you're still here by my side

     C                     F
I can see you if you're not with me
                Am      G       F
I can say to my self if you were ok
      C                      F
I can feel you if you're not with me
                  Am          G         F
I can reach you my self, you show me the way

        C           Am         F
life was never be so easy as it seems
         Am             G           F
'till you come and bring your love inside
           C                 Am             F
no matter space and distance make it look so far
        Am                G         F
still I know you're still here by my side

     C                     F
I can see you if you're not with me
                Am      G       F
I can say to my self if you were ok
      C                      F
I can feel you if you're not with me
                  Am          G         F
I can reach you my self, you show me the way

Dm                 F
you've made me so alive
                     Am
you give the best for me
I can see you if you're not with me
love and fantasy
Dm                        F
yeah and i never feel so lonely
                           Am
coz you're always here with me
    G
yeah always here with me

     C                     F
I can see you if you're not with me
                Am      G       F
I can say to my self if you were ok
      C                      F
I can feel you if you're not with me
                  Am          G         F
I can reach you my self, you show me the way
               F
you show me the way you show me the way

   C                  Am               F
I'm walking up from my summers dreams again
      C           Am        F
try to thinking if you're alright
         C                   Am           F
then I'm shattered by the shadows of your eyes
        C            Am         F
knowing you're still here by my side

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Kudu Nangis - Ndarboy Genk feat Dewa Budjana

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Bondan Prakoso
Bondan Prakoso ft Fade 2 Black
Not With Me
Lirik dan Chord Not With Me
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan