Lirik dan Chord Not With Me - Bondan Prakoso ft Fade 2 Black: I Can See You If You're Not With Me

Lagu berjudul Not With Me dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Bondan Prakoso dan grup rap Fade 2 Black.

Lagu Not With Me dirilis pada 2010 dalam album 'For All'.

Lirik dan Chord Not With Me - Bondan Prakoso feat Fade 2 Black

[Intro] C F Am G F

C Am F

I'm walking up from my summers dreams again

Am G F

try to thinking if you're alright

C Am F

then I'm shattered by the shadows of your eyes

Am G F

knowing you're still here by my side

C F

I can see you if you're not with me

Am G F

I can say to my self if you were ok

C F

I can feel you if you're not with me

Am G F

I can reach you my self, you show me the way

C Am F

life was never be so easy as it seems

Am G F

'till you come and bring your love inside

C Am F

no matter space and distance make it look so far

Am G F

still I know you're still here by my side

C F

I can see you if you're not with me

Am G F

I can say to my self if you were ok

C F

I can feel you if you're not with me

Am G F

I can reach you my self, you show me the way

Dm F

you've made me so alive

Am

you give the best for me

I can see you if you're not with me

love and fantasy

Dm F

yeah and i never feel so lonely

Am

coz you're always here with me

G

yeah always here with me

C F

I can see you if you're not with me

Am G F

I can say to my self if you were ok

C F

I can feel you if you're not with me

Am G F

I can reach you my self, you show me the way

F

you show me the way you show me the way

C Am F

I'm walking up from my summers dreams again

C Am F

try to thinking if you're alright

C Am F

then I'm shattered by the shadows of your eyes

C Am F

knowing you're still here by my side

