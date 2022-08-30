Chord Gitar Lagu Lady Rose - Superman Is Dead, Kunci Dimainkan dari C

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lady Rose yang dipopulerkan oleh Superman Is Dead.

Lagu Lady Rose merupakan singel dalam album ketiga Superman Is Dead yang bertajuk Black Market Love.

Album tersebut dirilis pada tahun 2006 oleh label Sony BMG Music Entertainment.

Lady Rose - Superman Is Dead

Intro : C G F C 2x

C G

Can you stay a little while

F C

Can you drink this cheap bottle of wine

C G

Got a love song a broken line

F C

Yea yea yeah...

C F

Put the rose on your hair

F C

Full of grace my queen of mystery

C

Can't you see

G

Can't you believe

F C

And all they say it's true

G

Lady Rose...

C G

I can sing a thousand song

F C

I can bring your kiss around town

C G

Kiss of angel, as sweet as heaven

F C

Yea yea yecah

*

C F

Put the rose on your hair

F C

Full of grace my queen of mystery

C

Can't you see

G

Can't you believe

F C

And all they say it's true

G

Lady Rose...

F G

yeeah..hh...

Reff:

F C

When you fall to my arms

G C

when you sleep for a thousand year

F C

Never will bring you down

G

down down down

F C

You're the heart of the crown

G C

and the blood of all my lifetime

F ..G

It's You are

C

My lady rose

Interlude : C G F C 2x

C G

Let me say this for one last time

F C

All of the love and beauty I have seen

C G

You're the one my only one

F C

Forever...

Kembali ke *. Reff

F ..G

It's You are

C

My lady rose

F . .G

It's You are

C

My lady rose

(Tribunnews.com)