Lirik Lagu KING (Of Tale) - Rapyourbae: Lets Flying to The Moon, to The Star, to The Sun

Berikut lirik lagu King (Of Tale) dari Rapyourbae.

Rapyourbae merupakan nama lain dari konten kreator, disjoki, penyanyi, YouTuber, streamer dan aktor Reza Oktovian atau Reza Arap.

Lirik Lagu KING (Of Tale) - Rapyourbae

Imma RAPYOURBAE, RAPYOURBAE

Gotta do it now, Imma do it what you say

Imma RAPYOURBAE, RAPYOURBAE

Party all night, we can do it everyday

It's my time to shine

Everybody take a bow and going blind

Don't crossed the line

See you girl on the table tryna blowing mine

But I

Give it up, no options

Imma Imma best king on this tale sun

Going going dirty make it fore thirty

Jumping on my spaceship

Let's flying to the moon, to the star, to the sun

Everybody on this planet, still going for the run

And I make it make it higher, burning to the fire

When I shooting down, gonna make it like this

Like like like like like this

Like like like like like this

Like like like like like

When I shooting down, gonna make it like this

When I shooting down, gonna make it like this

Throwin' up party and you girl coming over

Yes, I'm the owner everbody holier

I came from the death and I just want to roll up

Running running to the top chart, game over

My honey doing low

Pulling me down to your level, this flow

Flowin' like my money on the floor

Make it girl

Spending couple million for my show

Let it blow

In a row

Cause I'm the captain on the go

