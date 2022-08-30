Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu KING (Of Tale) - Rapyourbae: Lets Flying to The Moon, to The Star, to The Sun

Berikut lirik lagu King (Of Tale) dari Rapyourbae atau atau Reza Arap. King (Of Tale) berarti Raja (Dari Dongeng).

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu King (Of Tale) dari Rapyourbae.

Rapyourbae merupakan nama lain dari konten kreator, disjoki, penyanyi, YouTuber, streamer dan aktor Reza Oktovian atau Reza Arap.

Lirik Lagu KING (Of Tale) - Rapyourbae

Imma RAPYOURBAE, RAPYOURBAE
Gotta do it now, Imma do it what you say
Imma RAPYOURBAE, RAPYOURBAE
Party all night, we can do it everyday
It's my time to shine
Everybody take a bow and going blind
Don't crossed the line
See you girl on the table tryna blowing mine
But I

Give it up, no options
Imma Imma best king on this tale sun
Going going dirty make it fore thirty
Jumping on my spaceship
Let's flying to the moon, to the star, to the sun
Everybody on this planet, still going for the run
And I make it make it higher, burning to the fire
When I shooting down, gonna make it like this

Like like like like like this
Like like like like like this
Like like like like like
When I shooting down, gonna make it like this
When I shooting down, gonna make it like this

Throwin' up party and you girl coming over
Yes, I'm the owner everbody holier
I came from the death and I just want to roll up
Running running to the top chart, game over
My honey doing low
Pulling me down to your level, this flow
Flowin' like my money on the floor
Make it girl
Spending couple million for my show
Let it blow
In a row
Cause I'm the captain on the go

Give it up, no options
Imma Imma best king on this tale sun
Going going dirty make it fore thirty
Jumping on my spaceship
Let's flying to the moon, to the star, to the sun
Everybody on this planet, still going for the run
And I make it make it higher, burning to the fire
When I shooting down, gonna make it like this

Like like like like like this
Like like like like like this
Like like like like like
When I shooting down, gonna make it like this
When I shooting down, gonna make it like this

Give it up, no options
Imma Imma best king on this tale sun
Going going dirty make it fore thirty
Jumping on my spaceship
Let's flying to the moon, to the star, to the sun
Everybody on this planet, still going for the run
And I make it make it higher, burning to the fire
When I shooting down, gonna make it like this

Like like like like like this
Like like like like like this
Like like like like like
When I shooting down, gonna make it like this
When I shooting down, gonna make it like this

