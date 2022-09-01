Chord Gitar 21st Century Breakdown - Green Day: Oh Dream American Dream I Can't Even Sleep

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu 21st Century Breakdown yang dinyanyikan oleh Green Day.

Chord Gitar 21st Century Breakdown - Green Day

Tuning: Half Step Down

[Intro]

D A G

[Verse]

D A G

Born into Nixon I was raised in hell

D A G

A welfare child where the teamsters dwelled

D A G

The last one born and the first one to run

D A G

My town was blind from refinery sun

Bm G

My generation is zero

Bm G A

I never made it as a working class hero

[Chorus]

D A G

21st century breakdown

D A G

I once was lost but never was found

D A G

I think I'm losing what's left of my mind

D A G

To the 20th century deadline

[Verse]

D A G

I was made of poison and blood

D A G

Condemnation is what I understood

D A G

Video games of the tower's fall

D A G

Homeland security could kill us all

Bm G

My generation is zero

Bm G A

I never made it as a working class hero

[Chorus]

D A G

21st century breakdown

D A G

I once was lost but never was found

D A G

I think I'm losing what's left of my mind

D A G

To the 20th century deadline

[Part 2]

A

A D

We are the class, of the class of '13

A D

Born in the era of humility

A D

We are the desperate in the decline

A

Raised by the bastards of 1969

D G A D

My name is 'No one' the long lost son

Born on the 4th of July

D G A D

Raised in the era of heroes and cons

That left me for dead or alive

D G A D

I am a nation, a worker of pride

My debt to the status quo

D G A D

The scars on my hands and all means to an end

It's all that I have to show

D G A D

I swallowed my pride, and I choked on my faith

I've given my heart and my soul

D G A D

I've broken my fingers, and lied through my teeth

The pillar of damage control

D

I've been to the edge

G A D

And I've thrown the bouquet

Of flowers left over from the grave

D

I sat in the waiting room

G A D

Wasting my time

And waiting for Judgment Day

G A D G A D

I praise liber ty, the freedom to obey

G A D

It's a song that strangles me

G D A

Well don't cross the line

G D A (x3)

D C# B

Oh, dream, American dream

A G

I can't even sleep

Bb D

From light's early dawn

D C# B

Oh, scream, America scream

A G

Believe what you see

Bb

From heroes and cons

