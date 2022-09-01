Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar 21st Century Breakdown - Green Day: Oh Dream American Dream I Can't Even Sleep
Chord Gitar 21st Century Breakdown - Green Day, dari kunci D: Oh, dream American dream. I can't even sleep from light's early dawn.
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu 21st Century Breakdown yang dinyanyikan oleh Green Day.
Green Day merilis lagu 21st Century Breakdown pada 15 Mei 2009.
Lagu 21st Century Breakdown tergabung dalam album 21st Century Breakdown (2009).
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
Chord Gitar 21st Century Breakdown - Green Day
Tuning: Half Step Down
[Intro]
D A G
[Verse]
D A G
Born into Nixon I was raised in hell
D A G
A welfare child where the teamsters dwelled
D A G
The last one born and the first one to run
D A G
My town was blind from refinery sun
Bm G
My generation is zero
Bm G A
I never made it as a working class hero
[Chorus]
D A G
21st century breakdown
D A G
I once was lost but never was found
D A G
I think I'm losing what's left of my mind
D A G
To the 20th century deadline
[Verse]
D A G
I was made of poison and blood
D A G
Condemnation is what I understood
D A G
Video games of the tower's fall
D A G
Homeland security could kill us all
Bm G
My generation is zero
Bm G A
I never made it as a working class hero
[Chorus]
D A G
21st century breakdown
D A G
I once was lost but never was found
D A G
I think I'm losing what's left of my mind
D A G
To the 20th century deadline
[Part 2]
A
A D
We are the class, of the class of '13
A D
Born in the era of humility
A D
We are the desperate in the decline
A
Raised by the bastards of 1969
D G A D
My name is 'No one' the long lost son
Born on the 4th of July
D G A D
Raised in the era of heroes and cons
That left me for dead or alive
D G A D
I am a nation, a worker of pride
My debt to the status quo
D G A D
The scars on my hands and all means to an end
It's all that I have to show
D G A D
I swallowed my pride, and I choked on my faith
I've given my heart and my soul
D G A D
I've broken my fingers, and lied through my teeth
The pillar of damage control
D
I've been to the edge
G A D
And I've thrown the bouquet
Of flowers left over from the grave
D
I sat in the waiting room
G A D
Wasting my time
And waiting for Judgment Day
G A D G A D
I praise liber ty, the freedom to obey
G A D
It's a song that strangles me
G D A
Well don't cross the line
G D A (x3)
D C# B
Oh, dream, American dream
A G
I can't even sleep
Bb D
From light's early dawn
D C# B
Oh, scream, America scream
A G
Believe what you see
Bb
From heroes and cons
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Aku Berbeda - Base Jam: Walau Tak Terlihat Meski Tak Terungkap
Chord Gitar lainnya