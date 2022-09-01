Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Blush - Zom Marie: Won't You Make Me Blush
Zom Marie telah merilis lagu Blus pada 2 Maret 2021 di kanal YouTube Spicydisc.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Arif Fajar Nasucha
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu dan terjemahan Blush - Zom Marie.
Lagu Blush telah dirilis Zom Marie pada 2 Maret 2021 di kanal YouTube Spicydisc.
Lirik lagu Blush ditulis oleh Richard Craker, Steve Jones dan Zom Marie.
Hush it
You’re saying all the words that I don’t wanna hear
My friends say you’re just playing and should disappear
But I don’t care...
You know I crush it
I wear my lipstick just for coffee, cause you love it
Stop playing dumb before you push it push it push it push it push me away
Won’t you make me blush
And show me what you really got
It could never be too much
Too much of you is never enough
Won’t you make me blush
I’m getting tired of chasing you down
Before you push it push it push it push it push me away
Won’t you make me blush
I can give you all the signs but can’t take you there.
If I call you, would you ride with me anywhere
Just like that.
I don’t even care about your sports car
Or how you comb your hair, Like a rockstar
All this time there’s been so many chances
Won’t you make me blush
And show me what you really got
It could never be too much
Too much of you is never enough
Won’t you make me blush
I’m getting tired of chasing you down
Before you push it push it push it push it push me away
Won’t you make me blush
If you don’t know it by now
I’ll be seeing you around, someday
You could be the first one I call
We could really have it all
Won’t you make me
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
