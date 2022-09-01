Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Blush - Zom Marie: Won't You Make Me Blush

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu dan terjemahan Blush - Zom Marie.

Lagu Blush telah dirilis Zom Marie pada 2 Maret 2021 di kanal YouTube Spicydisc.

Lirik lagu Blush ditulis oleh Richard Craker, Steve Jones dan Zom Marie.

Lirik Lagu Blush - Zom Marie:

Hush it

You’re saying all the words that I don’t wanna hear

My friends say you’re just playing and should disappear

But I don’t care...

You know I crush it

I wear my lipstick just for coffee, cause you love it

Stop playing dumb before you push it push it push it push it push me away

Won’t you make me blush

And show me what you really got

It could never be too much

Too much of you is never enough

Won’t you make me blush

I’m getting tired of chasing you down

Before you push it push it push it push it push me away

Won’t you make me blush

I can give you all the signs but can’t take you there.

If I call you, would you ride with me anywhere

Just like that.

I don’t even care about your sports car

Or how you comb your hair, Like a rockstar

All this time there’s been so many chances

Won’t you make me blush

And show me what you really got

It could never be too much

Too much of you is never enough

Won’t you make me blush

I’m getting tired of chasing you down

Before you push it push it push it push it push me away

Won’t you make me blush

If you don’t know it by now

I’ll be seeing you around, someday

You could be the first one I call

We could really have it all

Won’t you make me