Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Blush - Zom Marie: Won't You Make Me Blush

Zom Marie telah merilis lagu Blus pada 2 Maret 2021 di kanal YouTube Spicydisc.

Tangkapan Layar YouTube Spicydisc
Berikut lirik lagu dan terjemahan Blush - Zom Marie. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu dan terjemahan Blush - Zom Marie.

Lagu Blush telah dirilis Zom Marie pada 2 Maret 2021 di kanal YouTube Spicydisc.

Lirik lagu Blush ditulis oleh Richard Craker, Steve Jones dan Zom Marie.

Lirik Lagu Blush - Zom Marie:

Hush it
You’re saying all the words that I don’t wanna hear
My friends say you’re just playing and should disappear
But I don’t care...
You know I crush it
I wear my lipstick just for coffee, cause you love it
Stop playing dumb before you push it push it push it push it push me away

Won’t you make me blush
And show me what you really got
It could never be too much
Too much of you is never enough
Won’t you make me blush
I’m getting tired of chasing you down
Before you push it push it push it push it push me away
Won’t you make me blush

I can give you all the signs but can’t take you there.
If I call you, would you ride with me anywhere
Just like that.
I don’t even care about your sports car
Or how you comb your hair, Like a rockstar
All this time there’s been so many chances

Won’t you make me blush
And show me what you really got
It could never be too much
Too much of you is never enough
Won’t you make me blush
I’m getting tired of chasing you down
Before you push it push it push it push it push me away
Won’t you make me blush

If you don’t know it by now
I’ll be seeing you around, someday
You could be the first one I call
We could really have it all

Won’t you make me

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
