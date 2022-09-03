Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Under The Influence - Chris Brown: You Don't Know What You Did, Did To Me

Ilustrasi chord gitar - chord gitar Under The Influence oleh Chris Brown, kini viral di TikTok.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Under The Influence oleh Chris Brown.

Video klip lagu Under The Influence dirilis di kanal YouTube Chris Brown Media pada 13 Januari 2020.

Hingga Sabtu (3/9/2022), klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 4 juta kali.

Kini lagu Under The Influence tengah viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: you don't know what you did, did to me.

Chord Gitar Lagu Under the Influence - Chris Brown:

[Intro]

Kido, Kido

K-Kiddominant on the beat, better run it back

[Verse 1]

Am Am

Fuckin' Robitussin

F G

I don't know why this shit?got?me lazy right?now, yeah

Am Am

Can't do Percocets or Molly

F G

I'm?turnin' one, tryna live it up here right, right, right

[Pre-Chorus]

Am

Baby, you can

C

Ride it, ooh yeah

F G

Bring it over to my place

And you be like

Am

"Baby, who cares?"

C

But I know you care

F G

Bring it over to my place

[Chorus]

Am C

You don't know what you did, did to me

F G

Your body lightweight, speaks to me

Am C

I don't know what you did, did to me

F G

Your body lightweight, speaks to me

[Post-Chorus]

Am C F G

[Verse 2]

Am

I can make it hurricane on it

F G

Hunnid bands, make it rain on it

Am

Tie it up, put a chain on it

F G

Make you tattoo my name on it, oh

Am

Make you cry like a baby, yeah

F G

Let's Go Pro and make a video, yeah

Am

Make you cry like a baby, yeah

F

Let's Go Pro and make a video

G

Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

Am

Baby, you can

C

Ride it, ooh yeah

F G

Bring it over to my place

And you be like

Am

"Baby, who cares?"

C

But I know you care

F G

Bring it over to my place

[Chorus]

Am C

You don't know what you did, did to me

F G

Your body lightweight, speaks to me

Am C

I don't know what you did, did to me

F G

Your body lightweight, speaks to me

[Outro]

Am

Baby, you can

C F G

Ride it, ooh yeah

And you be like

Am

"Baby, who cares?"

C F G

But I know you care

Video Klip Lagu Under the Influence - Chris Brown:

