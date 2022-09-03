Breaking News:
Sah Pertalite Naik Jadi Rp 10 Ribu Per Liter, Jokowi: Anggaran Subsidi BBM Melonjak Tiga Kali Lipat

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) - Green Day: Its Something Unpredictable

Chord Gitar Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) - Green Day: Its something unpredictable but in the end it`s right I hope you had the time of your life.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) - Green Day: Its Something Unpredictable
Pixabay/karishea
Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut ini Chord Gitar Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) - Green Day dari kunci G. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) yang dinyanyikan oleh Green Day.

Green Day merilis lagu Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) pada 2 Desember 1997.

Lagu Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) tergabung dalam album Nimrod (1997).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) - Green Day

Intro : G G
        G G C D (2x)

G
Another turning point

  C                   D
A fork stuck in the road

G
Time grabs you by the wrist

        C                D
And directs you where to go

Em           D
So make the best of this

 C                 G
Test and don`t ask why

Em         D
It`s not a question but

  C                   G
A lesson learned in time

Reff:

        Em                 G
  Its something unpredictable

      Em                  G
  But in the end it`s right

      Em               D
  I hope you had the time

            G
  Of your life...

Musik : G G C D (2x)

G
So Take the photographs and

  C                    D
Still frames in your mind

G
Hang it on a shelf and

    C                     D
in good health and good time

Em          D
Tattoos the memories and

      C            G
This test go on trial

Em               D
For what it`s worth

        C               G
It was worth all the while

Reff:

        Em                 G
  Its something unpredictable

      Em                  G
  But in the end it`s right

      Em               D
  I hope you had the time

            G
  Of your life...

Musik : G G C D (4x)
        Em D C G (2x)

*)
        Em                 G
  Its something unpredictable

      Em                  G
  But in the end it`s right

      Em               D
  I hope you had the time

            G
  Of your life...

Musik : G G C D (4x)

*)
        Em                 G
  Its something unpredictable

      Em                  G
  But in the end it`s right

      Em               D
  I hope you had the time

            G
  Of your life...

Outro : G G C D (2x)
        G..

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Tiba-Tiba - Quinn Salman: Tiba-Tiba Aku Melayang, Viral di TikTok

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu The First Thing You See - Bruno Major

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Somewhere I Belong - Linkin Park: I Want to Heal I Want to Feel What I Thought

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar lainnya

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Chord Gitar Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)
Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) - Green Day
Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)
Green Day
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

Tribun JualBeli
Pasang Iklan
© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan