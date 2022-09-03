Chord Gitar Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) - Green Day: Its Something Unpredictable

Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut ini Chord Gitar Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) - Green Day dari kunci G.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) yang dinyanyikan oleh Green Day.

Green Day merilis lagu Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) pada 2 Desember 1997.

Lagu Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) tergabung dalam album Nimrod (1997).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) - Green Day

Intro : G G

G G C D (2x)

G

Another turning point

C D

A fork stuck in the road

G

Time grabs you by the wrist

C D

And directs you where to go

Em D

So make the best of this

C G

Test and don`t ask why

Em D

It`s not a question but

C G

A lesson learned in time

Reff:

Em G

Its something unpredictable

Em G

But in the end it`s right

Em D

I hope you had the time

G

Of your life...

Musik : G G C D (2x)

G

So Take the photographs and

C D

Still frames in your mind

G

Hang it on a shelf and

C D

in good health and good time

Em D

Tattoos the memories and

C G

This test go on trial

Em D

For what it`s worth

C G

It was worth all the while

Reff:

Em G

Its something unpredictable

Em G

But in the end it`s right

Em D

I hope you had the time

G

Of your life...

Musik : G G C D (4x)

Em D C G (2x)

*)

Em G

Its something unpredictable

Em G

But in the end it`s right

Em D

I hope you had the time

G

Of your life...

Musik : G G C D (4x)

*)

Em G

Its something unpredictable

Em G

But in the end it`s right

Em D

I hope you had the time

G

Of your life...

Outro : G G C D (2x)

G..

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Tiba-Tiba - Quinn Salman: Tiba-Tiba Aku Melayang, Viral di TikTok

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu The First Thing You See - Bruno Major

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Somewhere I Belong - Linkin Park: I Want to Heal I Want to Feel What I Thought

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar lainnya