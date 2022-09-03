Chord Gitar Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) - Green Day: Its Something Unpredictable

Chord Gitar
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) yang dinyanyikan oleh Green Day.
Green Day merilis lagu Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) pada 2 Desember 1997.
Lagu Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) tergabung dalam album Nimrod (1997).
Intro : G G
G G C D (2x)
G
Another turning point
C D
A fork stuck in the road
G
Time grabs you by the wrist
C D
And directs you where to go
Em D
So make the best of this
C G
Test and don`t ask why
Em D
It`s not a question but
C G
A lesson learned in time
Reff:
Em G
Its something unpredictable
Em G
But in the end it`s right
Em D
I hope you had the time
G
Of your life...
Musik : G G C D (2x)
G
So Take the photographs and
C D
Still frames in your mind
G
Hang it on a shelf and
C D
in good health and good time
Em D
Tattoos the memories and
C G
This test go on trial
Em D
For what it`s worth
C G
It was worth all the while
Reff:
Em G
Its something unpredictable
Em G
But in the end it`s right
Em D
I hope you had the time
G
Of your life...
Musik : G G C D (4x)
Em D C G (2x)
*)
Em G
Its something unpredictable
Em G
But in the end it`s right
Em D
I hope you had the time
G
Of your life...
Musik : G G C D (4x)
*)
Em G
Its something unpredictable
Em G
But in the end it`s right
Em D
I hope you had the time
G
Of your life...
Outro : G G C D (2x)
G..
