LINK Nonton Serial The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power di Amazon Prime Video

Simak link nonton serial The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power dalam artikel ini.

zoom-inlihat foto LINK Nonton Serial The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power di Amazon Prime Video
IMDb
Cuplikan serial The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power - Simak link nonton serial The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power dalam artikel ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut link nonton serial The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The Rings of Power mulai tayang Jumat, 2 September 2022 di Amazon Prime Video.

Diketahui, The Rings of Power adalah serial dari film TheLord of the Rings yang diadaptasi dari novel J.R.R Tolkien.

Terdapat beberapa aktor dalam serial The Rings of Power, yakni Morfydd Clark, Amelie Child Villiers, Tyroe Muhafidin, dan beberapa artis kenamaan lainnya.

The Rings of Power menceritakan tentang peristiwa ribuan tahun sebelum The Hobbit dan The Lord of the Rings.

Link nonton serial The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power>>>

Daftar pemain serial The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Berikut daftar pemain serial The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, dikutip dari imdb:

- Morfydd Clark sebagai Galadriel

- Amelie Child Villiers sebagai Galadriel muda

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
