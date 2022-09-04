Lirik Lagu Keeping Tabs - NIKI: I Wish I Never Met You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Keeping Tabs dalam artikel berikut ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'I wish i never met you'.

Lagu berjudul Keeping Tabs dirilis pada 12 Agustus 2022 dan dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi NIKI.

Lirik Lagu Keeping Tabs - NIKI



You left without saying goodbye (Fuck, fuck, fuck)

Don't cry, don't cry, don't cry, don't cry

I ball a fist and die inside

I wish I didn't, but regrettably, I entirely understand why you did it

Take one step forward and two jumps back

One hand on the gate of this cul-de-sac

Some cursed part of me wants to be cornered right into it even if we crack

You left early and you arrived too late

Just right in time to be a huge mistake

So I wish you well and I wish you far away

This was never real, I'll say it till I believe it

I wish I never

Met you, you are the

Worst thing that I'm still keeping tabs on for some stupid reason

You were just being

Nice, now I fully believe you're out

There somewhere also keeping tabs on how I might be feeling

For some stupid reason

I keep on believing

You care and you're reeling too

I don't even know you

Drowning in my own

Sad, imagined fantasy of who you could be