Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Keeping Tabs - NIKI: I Wish I Never Met You
Simak lirik lagu Keeping Tabs oleh penyanyi NIKI dalam artikel berikut ini.
Penulis: Indah Aprilin Cahyani
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Keeping Tabs dalam artikel berikut ini.
Petikan liriknya yakni 'I wish i never met you'.
Lagu berjudul Keeping Tabs dirilis pada 12 Agustus 2022 dan dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi NIKI.
Lirik Lagu Keeping Tabs - NIKI
You left without saying goodbye (Fuck, fuck, fuck)
Don't cry, don't cry, don't cry, don't cry
I ball a fist and die inside
I wish I didn't, but regrettably, I entirely understand why you did it
Take one step forward and two jumps back
One hand on the gate of this cul-de-sac
Some cursed part of me wants to be cornered right into it even if we crack
You left early and you arrived too late
Just right in time to be a huge mistake
So I wish you well and I wish you far away
This was never real, I'll say it till I believe it
I wish I never
Met you, you are the
Worst thing that I'm still keeping tabs on for some stupid reason
You were just being
Nice, now I fully believe you're out
There somewhere also keeping tabs on how I might be feeling
For some stupid reason
I keep on believing
You care and you're reeling too
I don't even know you
Drowning in my own
Sad, imagined fantasy of who you could be