Chord Gitar More Than This - One Direction, dari Kunci C: I'm Broken, Do You Hear Me

Chord Gitar More Than This - One Direction

[Intro]

C – Am7 – G – Em – F G

Ooooh, ohhh

[Verse 1]

C Am7

I'm broken, do you hear me?

G Em F G

I'm blinded, cause you are everything I see

C Am7 G

I'm dancing alone I'm praying

Em F G

that your heart will just turn around

[Pre-Chorus]

F G

And as I walk up to your door

Em

My head turns to face the floor

F

Cause I can't look you in the eyes

G

And say

[Chorus]

C Am7 G

When he opens his arms and holds you close tonight

it just won't feel right

Dm C G

Cause I can love you more than this, yeah

C Am7 G

When he lays you down I might just die inside

Dm C G

it just don't feel right cause I can love you more than this

C

can love you more than this

[Verse 2]

C Am7

If I'm louder would you see me?

G Em F G

Would you lay down in my arms and rescue me?

C Am7

Cause we are the same

G

you save me

Em F G

When you leave it's gone again

[Pre-Chorus]

F G

And then I see you on the street

In his arms,

Em

I get weak

F

My body fails, I'm on my knees

G

Praying

[Chorus]

C Am7 G

When he opens his arms and holds you close tonight

it just won't feel right

Dm C G

Cause I can love you more than this, yeah

C Am7 G

When he lays you down I might just die inside

Dm C G

it just don't feel right cause I can love you more than this, yeah

[Bridge]

I've never had the words to say but now I'm asking you to stay for a little while inside my

arms and as you close your eyes tonight I pray that you will see the light that's shining from

the stars, above (and I say)

C Am7 G

When he opens his arms and holds you close tonight

it just won't feel right

Dm C G

Cause I can love you more than this, yeah

Dm C G

Cause I can love you more than this

[Chorus]

C Am7 G

When he lays you down I might just die inside

Dm C G

it just don't feel right cause I can love you more than this, yeah

C Am7 G

When he opens his arms and holds you close tonight

it just won't feel right

Dm C G

Cause I can love you more than this, yeah

C Am7 G

When he lays you down I might just die inside

Dm C G

it just don't feel right cause I can love you more than this

C

can love you more than this

