Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Old Love - Yuli ft Putri Dahlia: When I'm With You Feels Like Deja Vu

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Old Love oleh penyanyi asal Malaysia Yuli feat Putri Dahlia.

Lagu Old Love dirilis di kanal YouTube Yuji pada 29 Juli 2022.

Kini video lirik lagu Old Love telah ditonton lebih dari 2,4 juta kali.

Bahkan lagu Old Love tengah viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: when im with you feels like deja vu.

Chord Gitar Lagu Old Love - Yuli ft Putri Dahlia:

B B B B B

G#m G#m F#m B

E E E E

Em Em F#

F# B

when you were here

B

the stars disappear

E

nothing can outshined

C#m E

the dress that you wear

E

we should be dancing

B

cause girl you look stunning

B

Let’s spend the night

F# F#

together till reach the morning

B

up and above

B

never enough

G#m

I want to hold your

G#m

hand and show what is love

E

when you’re smiling

E

and when you’re laughing

Em

we should keep dancing

F#

to treasure the feelings

B

like its the old love

B

(its the love love)

G#m

this is the way that

F#m

we both wanna feel

E

under the moonlight

E

we made our first kiss

Em

cause this is the moment

F#

that you made me feel

E B

like its the old love

B

(its the old love)

G#m

come on and hold me

F#m

i want you right here

B E

stay close to me so you

E

dont feel the fear

Em

i’ll never let go cause

F#

im just right here

B

when im with you

feels like deja vu

G#m

i realized that dreams

E

really comethru

E

we keep on talking

E

for the mmlaykrdoment we live in

F#

let’s just keep drinking

F#

till moon disappear

B

you are the one

B

the one that i want

G#m

the one that will stay by

G#m

my side till im gone

E

the love of my live

E

and i’ll sacrifice

B

just for the moment we

F#m

last long forever

B

like its the old love

B

(its the love love)

G#m

this is the way that

F#m

we both wanna feel

E

under the moonlight

E

we made our first kiss

Em

cause this is the moment

F#

that you made me feel

E B

like its the old love

B

(its the old love)

G#m

come on and hold me

F#m

i want you right here

B E

stay close to me so you

E

dont feel the fear

Em

i’ll never let go cause

F#

im just right here

E B

like its the old love

B B G#m G#m F#m B

E E E E

Em Em F#

E

B B

like its the old love

G#m

this is the way that

F#m

we both wanna feel

E

under the moonlight

E

we made our first kiss

Em

cause this is the moment

F#

that you made me feel

B

like its the old love

B B G#m G#m F#M B E

E E E Em Em F# F# B

Video Klip Lagu Old Love - Yuli ft Putri Dahlia:

