Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Seven Nation Army - The White Stripes

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Seven Nation Army dari The White Stripes.

Lagu Seven Nation Army ini dirilis tahun 2003 dan masuk dalam album Elephant.

Seven Nation Army juga telah menerima penghargaan sebagai Lagu Rock Terbaik di Grammy Award.

Seven Nation Armu - The White Stripes

[Verse 1]
                 Em             G C B
I'm gonna fight 'em off
                        Em                  G            C    B
A seven nation army couldn't hold me back
                       Em        G C B
They're gonna rip it off
                     Em              G            C     B
Taking their time right behind my back
              Em              G         C
And I'm talking to myself at night
                 B         Em G C B
Because I can't forget
Em                     G               C
Back and forth through my mind
                B   Em G C B
Behind a cigarette
           G                                      A
And a message coming from my eyes says leave it alone

[Instrumental]
Em G C B x4
Am B E

[Verse 2]
                Em                 G   C B
Don't want to hear about it
                    Em                  G       C B
Every single one's got a story to tell
               Em                  G C B
Everyone knows about it
                         Em                  G            C     B
From the Queen of England to the hounds of Hell
             Em                        G  C   B
And if I catch it coming back my way
                     Em             G C B
I'm gonna serve it to you
               Em                  G C B
And that ain't what you want to hear
                      Em      G C B
But that's what I'll do
           G                                   A 
And a feeling coming from my bones says find a home

[Verse 3]
              Em             G C B
I'm going to Wichita
                       Em                G      C B
Far from this opera, forever more
                Em                 G C B
I'm going to work the straw
                          Em              G            C B
Make the sweat drip out of every pore
                Em                 G  C   B
And I'm bleeding and I'm bleeding and I'm bleeding
                      Em       G C B
Right before the Lord
               Em                  G C B
All the words are going to bleed from me
                    Em              G C B
And I will think no more
              G                                    A
And the stains coming from my blood tell me go back home

(Tribunnews.com, Renald)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
