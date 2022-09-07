Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Seven Nation Army - The White Stripes

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Seven Nation Army dari The White Stripes.

Lagu Seven Nation Army ini dirilis tahun 2003 dan masuk dalam album Elephant.

Seven Nation Army juga telah menerima penghargaan sebagai Lagu Rock Terbaik di Grammy Award.

Seven Nation Armu - The White Stripes

[Verse 1]

Em G C B

I'm gonna fight 'em off

Em G C B

A seven nation army couldn't hold me back

Em G C B

They're gonna rip it off

Em G C B

Taking their time right behind my back

Em G C

And I'm talking to myself at night

B Em G C B

Because I can't forget

Em G C

Back and forth through my mind

B Em G C B

Behind a cigarette

G A

And a message coming from my eyes says leave it alone

[Instrumental]

Em G C B x4

Am B E

[Verse 2]

Em G C B

Don't want to hear about it

Em G C B

Every single one's got a story to tell

Em G C B

Everyone knows about it

Em G C B

From the Queen of England to the hounds of Hell

Em G C B

And if I catch it coming back my way

Em G C B

I'm gonna serve it to you

Em G C B

And that ain't what you want to hear

Em G C B

But that's what I'll do

G A

And a feeling coming from my bones says find a home

[Verse 3]

Em G C B

I'm going to Wichita

Em G C B

Far from this opera, forever more

Em G C B

I'm going to work the straw

Em G C B

Make the sweat drip out of every pore

Em G C B

And I'm bleeding and I'm bleeding and I'm bleeding

Em G C B

Right before the Lord

Em G C B

All the words are going to bleed from me

Em G C B

And I will think no more

G A

And the stains coming from my blood tell me go back home

(Tribunnews.com, Renald)