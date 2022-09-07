Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Seven Nation Army - The White Stripes
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Seven Nation Army dari The White Stripes
Penulis: Muhammad Renald Shiftanto
Editor: Arif Tio Buqi Abdulah
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Seven Nation Army dari The White Stripes.
Lagu Seven Nation Army ini dirilis tahun 2003 dan masuk dalam album Elephant.
Seven Nation Army juga telah menerima penghargaan sebagai Lagu Rock Terbaik di Grammy Award.
Seven Nation Armu - The White Stripes
[Verse 1]
Em G C B
I'm gonna fight 'em off
Em G C B
A seven nation army couldn't hold me back
Em G C B
They're gonna rip it off
Em G C B
Taking their time right behind my back
Em G C
And I'm talking to myself at night
B Em G C B
Because I can't forget
Em G C
Back and forth through my mind
B Em G C B
Behind a cigarette
G A
And a message coming from my eyes says leave it alone
[Instrumental]
Em G C B x4
Am B E
[Verse 2]
Em G C B
Don't want to hear about it
Em G C B
Every single one's got a story to tell
Em G C B
Everyone knows about it
Em G C B
From the Queen of England to the hounds of Hell
Em G C B
And if I catch it coming back my way
Em G C B
I'm gonna serve it to you
Em G C B
And that ain't what you want to hear
Em G C B
But that's what I'll do
G A
And a feeling coming from my bones says find a home
[Verse 3]
Em G C B
I'm going to Wichita
Em G C B
Far from this opera, forever more
Em G C B
I'm going to work the straw
Em G C B
Make the sweat drip out of every pore
Em G C B
And I'm bleeding and I'm bleeding and I'm bleeding
Em G C B
Right before the Lord
Em G C B
All the words are going to bleed from me
Em G C B
And I will think no more
G A
And the stains coming from my blood tell me go back home
(Tribunnews.com, Renald)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Chord The White Stripes
Chord Seven Nation Army
Chord Kunci Gitar
Chord Tribunnews
Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
