Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Stressed Out - Rex Orange County

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Stressed Out dari Rex Orange County.

Lagu Stressed Out rilis pada tahun 2019.

Stressed Out menjadi salah satu diantara 10 single album Rex Orange County yang bertajuk Pony.

Album Pony sendiri merupakan album debut Rex Orange County yang juga rilis pada tahun 2019.

Stressed Out - Rex Orange County

Intro:

Yeah

Verse 1:

D F#7

They wanna take what's yours

Bm7 G D

They wanna go for dinner on your name

F#7 Bm7 A

I let them take control and take me for a fool

D

It's such a shame

F#7 Bm7 G D

I never said a word and all the time that I waited was a waste

F#7 Bm7 G D F#7

They wanna see me stressed out every day, I know it

Bm7 G

They wanna lie and still be friends

D F#7

But when you're at your worst, they're not there

Bm7 G

And you discovered that they don't care

Chorus:

A D

So, you didn't know any better

A Bm7

Doesn't it feel unfair?

D F#7

Doesn't it?

Bm7

Doesn't it?

G

Doesn't it?

Verse 2:

D F#7

(Hey)

Bm7 G D F#7

They wanna see me stressed out every day, I know it (Yeah)

Bm7 G

They wanna lie and still be friends

D F#7

But when you're at your worst, they're not there

Bm7 G

And you discovered that they don't care

Chorus:

A D

So, you didn't know any better (Oh, you wanna see how?)

A Bm7 D F#7 Bm7 G

Doesn't it feel unfair? (Only wanna check on me now)

Yeah, yeah

Outro:

D F#7

(Oh, you wanna see how?

Bm7 G

Only wanna check on me now

D F#7

Oh, you wanna see how?

Bm7 G

(Only wanna check on me now)

