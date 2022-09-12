Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Drown - Bring Me The Horizon.

Lagu Drown telah dirilis Bring Me The Horizon pada 21 Oktober 2014 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Drown - Bring Me The Horizon:

[Intro]

F Am Cmaj7/E x2

[Verse 1]

F

What doesn't kill you

Am Cmaj7/E

Makes you wish you were dead

F

Got a hole in my soul growing deeper and deeper

Am Cmaj7/E

And I can't take

F

One more moment of this silence

Am Cmaj7/E

The loneliness is haunting me

F Am Cmaj7/E

And the weight of the world's getting harder to hold up

[Pre-Chorus]

F

It comes in waves, I close my eyes

Am Cmaj7/E

Hold my breath and let it bury me

F

I'm not ok and it's not all right

Am Cmaj7/E N.C.

Won't you drag the lake and bring me home again

[Chorus]

F Am

Who will fix me now?

Cmaj7/E F

Dive in when I'm down?

Am

Save me from myself

Cmaj7/E F

Don't let me drown

Am

Who will make me fight?

Cmaj7/E F

Drag me out alive?

Am

Save me from myself

Cmaj7/E F

Don't let me drown

[Verse 2]

F

What doesn't destroy you

Am Cmaj7/E

Leaves you broken instead

F

Got a hole in my soul growing deeper and deeper

Am Cmaj7/E

And I can't take

F

One more moment of this silence

Am Cmaj7/E

The loneliness is haunting me

F Am Cmaj7/E

And the weight of the world's getting harder to hold up

[Pre-Chorus]

F

It comes in waves, I close my eyes

Am Cmaj7/E

Hold my breath and let it bury me

F

I'm not ok and it's not all right

Am Cmaj7/E

Won't you drag the lake and bring me home again

[Chorus]

F Am

Who will fix me now?

Cmaj7/E F

Dive in when I'm down?

Am

Save me from myself

Cmaj7/E F

Don't let me drown

Am

Who will make me fight?

Cmaj7/E F

Drag me out alive?

Am

Save me from myself

Cmaj7/E F

Don't let me drown

[Bridge]

F Am Cmaj7/E

'Cos you know that I can't do this on my own

F Am Cmaj7/E

'Cos you know that I can't do this on my own

F Am Cmaj7/E

'Cos you know that I can't do this on my own

F Am Cmaj7/E F

'Cos you know that I can't do this on my own

(F) Am Cmaj7/E

F Am Cmaj7/E

F Am Cmaj7/E

Who will fix me now

F Am Cmaj7/E

Who will fix me now

[Outro]

F Am

Who will fix me now?

Cmaj7/E F

Dive in when I'm down?

Am

Save me from myself

Cmaj7/E F

Don't let me drown

