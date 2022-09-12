Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Drown - Bring Me The Horizon
Bring Me The Horizon telah merilis lagu Drown pada 21 Oktober 2014 di kanal YouTubenya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Facundo Chrysnha Pradipha
Simak chord gitar Drown - Bring Me The Horizon di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Drown telah dirilis Bring Me The Horizon pada 21 Oktober 2014 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Drown - Bring Me The Horizon:
[Intro]
F Am Cmaj7/E x2
[Verse 1]
F
What doesn't kill you
Am Cmaj7/E
Makes you wish you were dead
F
Got a hole in my soul growing deeper and deeper
Am Cmaj7/E
And I can't take
F
One more moment of this silence
Am Cmaj7/E
The loneliness is haunting me
F Am Cmaj7/E
And the weight of the world's getting harder to hold up
[Pre-Chorus]
F
It comes in waves, I close my eyes
Am Cmaj7/E
Hold my breath and let it bury me
F
I'm not ok and it's not all right
Am Cmaj7/E N.C.
Won't you drag the lake and bring me home again
[Chorus]
F Am
Who will fix me now?
Cmaj7/E F
Dive in when I'm down?
Am
Save me from myself
Cmaj7/E F
Don't let me drown
Am
Who will make me fight?
Cmaj7/E F
Drag me out alive?
Am
Save me from myself
Cmaj7/E F
Don't let me drown
[Verse 2]
F
What doesn't destroy you
Am Cmaj7/E
Leaves you broken instead
F
Got a hole in my soul growing deeper and deeper
Am Cmaj7/E
And I can't take
F
One more moment of this silence
Am Cmaj7/E
The loneliness is haunting me
F Am Cmaj7/E
And the weight of the world's getting harder to hold up
[Pre-Chorus]
F
It comes in waves, I close my eyes
Am Cmaj7/E
Hold my breath and let it bury me
F
I'm not ok and it's not all right
Am Cmaj7/E
Won't you drag the lake and bring me home again
[Chorus]
F Am
Who will fix me now?
Cmaj7/E F
Dive in when I'm down?
Am
Save me from myself
Cmaj7/E F
Don't let me drown
Am
Who will make me fight?
Cmaj7/E F
Drag me out alive?
Am
Save me from myself
Cmaj7/E F
Don't let me drown
[Bridge]
F Am Cmaj7/E
'Cos you know that I can't do this on my own
F Am Cmaj7/E
'Cos you know that I can't do this on my own
F Am Cmaj7/E
'Cos you know that I can't do this on my own
F Am Cmaj7/E F
'Cos you know that I can't do this on my own
(F) Am Cmaj7/E
F Am Cmaj7/E
F Am Cmaj7/E
Who will fix me now
F Am Cmaj7/E
Who will fix me now
[Outro]
F Am
Who will fix me now?
Cmaj7/E F
Dive in when I'm down?
Am
Save me from myself
Cmaj7/E F
Don't let me drown
