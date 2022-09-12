Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Drown - Bring Me The Horizon

Bring Me The Horizon telah merilis lagu Drown pada 21 Oktober 2014 di kanal YouTubenya.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Drown - Bring Me The Horizon di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Drown telah dirilis Bring Me The Horizon pada 21 Oktober 2014 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Drown - Bring Me The Horizon:

[Intro]

F       Am   Cmaj7/E   x2

[Verse 1]

F

  What doesn't kill you

Am                           Cmaj7/E

   Makes you wish you were dead

      F

Got a hole in my soul growing deeper and deeper

Am              Cmaj7/E

   And I can't take

          F

One more moment of this silence

           Am               Cmaj7/E

The loneliness is haunting me

        F                                               Am   Cmaj7/E

And the weight of the world's getting harder to hold up

[Pre-Chorus]

   F

It comes in waves, I close my eyes

Am                        Cmaj7/E

Hold my breath and let it bury me

    F

I'm not ok and it's not all right

          Am                         Cmaj7/E N.C.

Won't you drag the lake and bring me home again

[Chorus]

F                   Am

    Who will fix me now?

Cmaj7/E          F

Dive in when I'm down?

               Am

Save me from myself

      Cmaj7/E F

Don't let me  drown

                 Am

Who will make me fight?

Cmaj7/E      F

Drag me out alive?

               Am

Save me from myself

      Cmaj7/E F

Don't let me  drown

[Verse 2]

F

  What doesn't destroy you

Am                       Cmaj7/E

   Leaves you broken instead

      F

Got a hole in my soul growing deeper and deeper

Am              Cmaj7/E

   And I can't take

          F

One more moment of this silence

           Am               Cmaj7/E

The loneliness is haunting me

        F                                               Am   Cmaj7/E

And the weight of the world's getting harder to hold up

[Pre-Chorus]

   F

It comes in waves, I close my eyes

Am                        Cmaj7/E

Hold my breath and let it bury me

    F

I'm not ok and it's not all right

          Am                         Cmaj7/E

Won't you drag the lake and bring me home again

[Chorus]

F                   Am

    Who will fix me now?

Cmaj7/E          F

Dive in when I'm down?

               Am

Save me from myself

      Cmaj7/E F

Don't let me  drown

                 Am

Who will make me fight?

Cmaj7/E      F

Drag me out alive?

               Am

Save me from myself

      Cmaj7/E F

Don't let me  drown

[Bridge]

F             Am                Cmaj7/E

     'Cos you know that I can't do this on my own

F             Am                Cmaj7/E

     'Cos you know that I can't do this on my own

F             Am                Cmaj7/E

     'Cos you know that I can't do this on my own

F             Am                Cmaj7/E       F

     'Cos you know that I can't do this on my own

(F)      Am   Cmaj7/E

 F       Am   Cmaj7/E

F                    Am   Cmaj7/E

     Who will fix me now

F                    Am   Cmaj7/E

     Who will fix me now

[Outro]

F                   Am

    Who will fix me now?

Cmaj7/E          F

Dive in when I'm down?

               Am

Save me from myself

      Cmaj7/E F

Don't let me  drown

