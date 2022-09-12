Chord Gitar The Tormented - Killing Me Inside: For The Last Time, You Waste My Tears Now

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Tormented yang dipopulerkan oleh Killing Me Inside.

Lagu The Tormented mengisahkan seorang yang mengalami patah hati yang sangat dalam.

Namun tetap tersenyum menyanyikan lagu meski hatinya sedang hancur.

The Tormented - Killing Me Inside

#Intro : Em C Em C

Em C D (2x)

Em

For the last time

C

You waste my tears now

D Em

No more torment

C D

But don`t just say you`ve gone away

Em

You tell a fuckin` tale

C D

Swallow me and spit me out

Em

How do I get trought of this?

C D

I can`t stand it anymore

Em

Can, you, see, me…

C D

Smiling when I sing this song

Em

Right, now…

C D

I just want to be alive

Em

You know I was dying when you told me

C D

That I`m not yours anymore

Em

You know I was dying when you told me

C D Em

You`re just playing and fooling around with me

.

Em C

When the time she comes and wakes me

D

She comes and wakes me

Em C D

And when she bit my lips and kissed me there

Em C D

And when she holds my hand and lives my life tonight

.

Em C

When she said that she really loves me

D

Were the worst fucking days

.

#Intro : Em C D (2x)

.

Em

I`m dying and bleeding of my past

C D

I`m dying and bleeding of my past

Em

Now slit my throat and let me bleed

C D

Now slit my throat and let me bleed

.

Em

Can, you, see, me…

C D

Smiling when I sing this song

Em

Right, now…

C D

I just want to be alive

.

Em

You know I was dying when you told me

C D

That I`m not yours anymore

Em

You know I was dying when you told me

C D Em

You`re just playing and fooling around with me

.

Em C

When the time she comes and wakes me

D

She comes and wakes me

Em C D

And when she bit my lips and kissed me there

Em C D

And when she holds my hand and lives my life tonight

.

Em C

When she said that she really loves me

D

Were the worst fucking days

C

But suddenly you came to me,

and begged me to be yours again

Right now you`re holding my hand but sorry baby,

but all I can say is...

.

Em

No, hell no…!!!

#Intro : Em D C D

Em D

Can you see the times grows older

C D

She blew my dreams away

Em D

It`s all done, the time is over

C D Em

I don`t know how to say to you

.

Em F

Can you see the times grows older

Gm C

She blew my dreams away

Em F

It`s all done, the time is over

Gm C

I don`t know how to say to you

.

Em

The time is over!!!

The time, NO!!!

