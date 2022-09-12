Chord Gitar The Tormented - Killing Me Inside: For The Last Time, You Waste My Tears Now

Chord Gitar
The Tormented - Killing Me Inside
Lagu yang memiliki makna patah hati yang mendalam.
Lagu The Tormented mengisahkan seorang yang mengalami patah hati yang sangat dalam.
Namun tetap tersenyum menyanyikan lagu meski hatinya sedang hancur.
The Tormented - Killing Me Inside
#Intro : Em C Em C
Em C D (2x)
Em
For the last time
C
You waste my tears now
D Em
No more torment
C D
But don`t just say you`ve gone away
Em
You tell a fuckin` tale
C D
Swallow me and spit me out
Em
How do I get trought of this?
C D
I can`t stand it anymore
Em
Can, you, see, me…
C D
Smiling when I sing this song
Em
Right, now…
C D
I just want to be alive
Em
You know I was dying when you told me
C D
That I`m not yours anymore
Em
You know I was dying when you told me
C D Em
You`re just playing and fooling around with me
.
Em C
When the time she comes and wakes me
D
She comes and wakes me
Em C D
And when she bit my lips and kissed me there
Em C D
And when she holds my hand and lives my life tonight
.
Em C
When she said that she really loves me
D
Were the worst fucking days
.
#Intro : Em C D (2x)
.
Em
I`m dying and bleeding of my past
C D
I`m dying and bleeding of my past
Em
Now slit my throat and let me bleed
C D
Now slit my throat and let me bleed
.
Em
Can, you, see, me…
C D
Smiling when I sing this song
Em
Right, now…
C D
I just want to be alive
.
Em
You know I was dying when you told me
C D
That I`m not yours anymore
Em
You know I was dying when you told me
C D Em
You`re just playing and fooling around with me
.
Em C
When the time she comes and wakes me
D
She comes and wakes me
Em C D
And when she bit my lips and kissed me there
Em C D
And when she holds my hand and lives my life tonight
.
Em C
When she said that she really loves me
D
Were the worst fucking days
C
But suddenly you came to me,
and begged me to be yours again
Right now you`re holding my hand but sorry baby,
but all I can say is...
.
Em
No, hell no…!!!
#Intro : Em D C D
Em D
Can you see the times grows older
C D
She blew my dreams away
Em D
It`s all done, the time is over
C D Em
I don`t know how to say to you
.
Em F
Can you see the times grows older
Gm C
She blew my dreams away
Em F
It`s all done, the time is over
Gm C
I don`t know how to say to you
.
Em
The time is over!!!
The time, NO!!!

