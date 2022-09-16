Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Let Me Down Slowly - Alec Benjamin: Let Me Down, Down, Let Me Down, Down
Alec Benjamin telah merilis lagu Let Me Down Slowly pada 5 Juni 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Let Me Down Slowly - Alec Benjamin di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Let Me Down Slowly telah dirilis Alec Benjamin pada 5 Juni 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Let Me Down Slowly - Alec Benjamin:
[Intro]
Am G Em F
[Verse 1]
Am G
This night is cold in the kingdom
Em F
I can feel you fade away
Am G
From the kitchen to the bathroom sink and
Em F
Your steps keep me awake
[Pre-Chorus]
Am G
Don't cut me down, throw me out, leave me here to waste
Em F
I once was a man with dignity and grace
Am G
Now I'm slipping through the cracks of your cold embrace
Em F
So please, please
[Chorus]
Am G
Could you find a way to let me down slowly?
Em F
A little sympathy, I hope you can show me
Am G
If you wanna go then I'll be so lonely
Em F
If you're leaving baby let me down slowly
Am
Let me down, down, let me down, down
G Em F
Let me down, let me down, down, let me down, down, let me down
Am G
If you wanna go then I'll be so lonely
Em F
If you're leaving baby let me down slowly
[Verse 2]
Am G
Cold skin, drag my feet on the tile
Em F
As I'm walking down the corridor
Am G
And I know we haven't talked in a while
Em F
So I'm looking for an open door
[Pre-Chorus]
Am G
Don't cut me down, throw me out, leave me here to waste
Em F
I once was a man with dignity and grace
Am G
Now I'm slipping through the cracks of your cold embrace
Em F
So please, please
[Chorus]
Am G
Could you find a way to let me down slowly?
Em F
A little sympathy, I hope you can show me
Am G
If you wanna go then I'll be so lonely
Em F
If you're leaving baby let me down slowly
Am
Let me down, down, let me down, down
G Em F
Let me down, let me down, down, let me down, down, let me down
Am G
If you wanna go then I'll be so lonely
Em F
If you're leaving baby let me down slowly
[Bridge]
Am G Em F
And I can't stop myself from falling do-own
Am G Em F
And I can't stop myself from falling down
Am G Em F
And I can't stop myself from falling do-own
Am G Em F
And I can't stop myself from falling down
[Chorus]
Am G
Could you find a way to let me down slowly?
Em F
A little sympathy, I hope you can show me
Am G
If you wanna go then I'll be so lonely
Em F
If you're leaving baby let me down slowly
Am
Let me down, down, let me down, down
G Em F
Let me down, let me down, down, let me down, down, let me down
Am G
If you wanna go then I'll be so lonely
Em F
If you're leaving baby let me down slowly
Am G
If you wanna go then I'll be so lonely
Em F
If you're leaving baby let me down slowly
