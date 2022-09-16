Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Let Me Down Slowly - Alec Benjamin: Let Me Down, Down, Let Me Down, Down

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Let Me Down Slowly - Alec Benjamin di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Let Me Down Slowly telah dirilis Alec Benjamin pada 5 Juni 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Let Me Down Slowly - Alec Benjamin:

[Intro]

Am G Em F



[Verse 1]

Am G

This night is cold in the kingdom

Em F

I can feel you fade away

Am G

From the kitchen to the bathroom sink and

Em F

Your steps keep me awake



[Pre-Chorus]

Am G

Don't cut me down, throw me out, leave me here to waste

Em F

I once was a man with dignity and grace

Am G

Now I'm slipping through the cracks of your cold embrace

Em F

So please, please



[Chorus]

Am G

Could you find a way to let me down slowly?

Em F

A little sympathy, I hope you can show me

Am G

If you wanna go then I'll be so lonely

Em F

If you're leaving baby let me down slowly



Am

Let me down, down, let me down, down

G Em F

Let me down, let me down, down, let me down, down, let me down

Am G

If you wanna go then I'll be so lonely

Em F

If you're leaving baby let me down slowly



[Verse 2]

Am G

Cold skin, drag my feet on the tile

Em F

As I'm walking down the corridor

Am G

And I know we haven't talked in a while

Em F

So I'm looking for an open door



[Pre-Chorus]

Am G

Don't cut me down, throw me out, leave me here to waste

Em F

I once was a man with dignity and grace

Am G

Now I'm slipping through the cracks of your cold embrace

Em F

So please, please



[Chorus]

Am G

Could you find a way to let me down slowly?

Em F

A little sympathy, I hope you can show me

Am G

If you wanna go then I'll be so lonely

Em F

If you're leaving baby let me down slowly



Am

Let me down, down, let me down, down

G Em F

Let me down, let me down, down, let me down, down, let me down

Am G

If you wanna go then I'll be so lonely

Em F

If you're leaving baby let me down slowly





[Bridge]

Am G Em F

And I can't stop myself from falling do-own

Am G Em F

And I can't stop myself from falling down

Am G Em F

And I can't stop myself from falling do-own

Am G Em F

And I can't stop myself from falling down



[Chorus]

Am G

Could you find a way to let me down slowly?

Em F

A little sympathy, I hope you can show me

Am G

If you wanna go then I'll be so lonely

Em F

If you're leaving baby let me down slowly



Am

Let me down, down, let me down, down

G Em F

Let me down, let me down, down, let me down, down, let me down

Am G

If you wanna go then I'll be so lonely

Em F

If you're leaving baby let me down slowly

Am G

If you wanna go then I'll be so lonely

Em F

If you're leaving baby let me down slowly



(Tribunnews.com)