Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Let Me Down Slowly - Alec Benjamin: Let Me Down, Down, Let Me Down, Down

Alec Benjamin telah merilis lagu Let Me Down Slowly pada 5 Juni 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Let Me Down Slowly - Alec Benjamin: Let Me Down, Down, Let Me Down, Down
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Let Me Down Slowly - Alec Benjamin. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Let Me Down Slowly - Alec Benjamin di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Let Me Down Slowly telah dirilis Alec Benjamin pada 5 Juni 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Let Me Down Slowly - Alec Benjamin:

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Aku Kembali - Sammy Simorangkir: Ini Aku, Aku Berdiri untuk Hadapi

[Intro]
Am   G   Em   F

[Verse 1]
Am             G
This night is cold in the kingdom
Em               F
I can feel you fade away
Am                       G
From the kitchen to the bathroom sink and
Em               F
Your steps keep me awake

[Pre-Chorus]
      Am                          G
Don't cut me down, throw me out, leave me here to waste
 Em                    F
I once was a man with dignity and grace
        Am                                  G
Now I'm slipping through the cracks of your cold embrace
   Em              F
So please, please

[Chorus]
          Am                        G
Could you find a way to let me down slowly?
         Em                        F
A little sympathy, I hope you can show me
       Am                       G
If you wanna go then I'll be so lonely
          Em                        F
If you're leaving baby let me down slowly

             Am
Let me down, down, let me down, down
G                         Em                   F
Let me down, let me down, down, let me down, down, let me down
       Am                       G
If you wanna go then I'll be so lonely
          Em                        F
If you're leaving baby let me down slowly

[Verse 2]
Am                  G
Cold skin, drag my feet on the tile
Em                       F
As I'm walking down the corridor
Am                     G
And I know we haven't talked in a while
Em                     F
So I'm looking for an open door

[Pre-Chorus]
      Am                          G
Don't cut me down, throw me out, leave me here to waste
 Em                   F
I once was a man with dignity and grace
        Am                                  G
Now I'm slipping through the cracks of your cold embrace
   Em              F
So please, please

[Chorus]
          Am                        G
Could you find a way to let me down slowly?
         Em                        F
A little sympathy, I hope you can show me
       Am                       G
If you wanna go then I'll be so lonely
         Em                        F
If you're leaving baby let me down slowly

             Am
Let me down, down, let me down, down
G                         Em                   F
Let me down, let me down, down, let me down, down, let me down
       Am                       G
If you wanna go then I'll be so lonely
          Em                        F
If you're leaving baby let me down slowly

 
[Bridge]
            Am               G       Em F
And I can't stop myself from falling do-own
            Am               G       Em F
And I can't stop myself from falling down
            Am               G       Em F
And I can't stop myself from falling do-own
            Am               G       Em F
And I can't stop myself from falling down

[Chorus]
          Am                        G
Could you find a way to let me down slowly?
         Em                        F
A little sympathy, I hope you can show me
       Am                       G
If you wanna go then I'll be so lonely
          Em                        F
If you're leaving baby let me down slowly

             Am
Let me down, down, let me down, down
G                         Em                   F
Let me down, let me down, down, let me down, down, let me down
       Am                       G
If you wanna go then I'll be so lonely
          Em                        F
If you're leaving baby let me down slowly
       Am                       G
If you wanna go then I'll be so lonely
          Em                        F
If you're leaving baby let me down slowly
 

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Alec Benjamin
Let Me Down Slowly
Let Me Down Slowly - Alec Benjamin
Chord Gitar Let Me Down Slowly - Alec Benjamin
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan