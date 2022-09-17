Chord Gitar Give Me Novacaine - Green Day, dari Kunci G: Drain The Pressure from The Swelling

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Give Me Novacaine yang dinyanyikan oleh Green Day.

Green Day mengunggah video klip Give Me Novacaine di kanal YouTube-nya pada 29 Agustus 2015.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Give Me Novacaine - Green Day

[Intro]

G Em Am D

[Verse]

G Em

Take away the sensation inside

Am D

Bitter sweet migraine in my head

G Em

Its like a throbbing tooth ache of the mind

Am D

I can't take this feeling anymore

[Chorus]

C G

Drain the pressure from the swelling,

C G

This sensations overwhelming,

C

Give me a long kiss goodnight

Em

and everything will be alright

Am

Tell me that I won't feel a thing

D

So give me Novacaine

[Bridge]

G Em Am D

[Verse]

G Em

Out of body and out of mind

Am D

Kiss the demons out of my dreams

G Em

I get the funny feeling, that's alright

Am D

Jimmy says it's better than air,

I'll tell you why

[Chorus]

C G

Drain the pressure from the swelling,

C G

This sensations overwhelming,

C

Give me a long kiss goodnight

Em

and everything will be alright

Am

Tell me that I won't feel a thing

D

So give me Novacaine

G

Oh Novacaine

[Solo]

Em G Em G Em G Am D

[Chorus]

C G

Drain the pressure from the swelling,

C G

This sensations overwhelming,

C

Give me a long kiss goodnight

Em

and everything will be alright

Am

Tell me Jimmy I won't feel a thing

D

So give me Novacaine

PLAY INTRO AGAIN

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Disaat Aku Mencintaimu - Dadali: Aku Inginkan Dirimu Datang dan Temui Aku

Baca juga: CHORD Gitar Lagu Surga Cinta - Ada Band, Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula Kunci dari Am

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Halo Beni - The Adams

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar lainnya