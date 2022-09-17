Chord Gitar Give Me Novacaine - Green Day, dari Kunci G: Drain The Pressure from The Swelling

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Give Me Novacaine - Green Day

Chord Gitar Give Me Novacaine - Green Day, mulai dari Kunci G: Drain the pressure from the swelling.

Berikut ini Chord Gitar Give Me Novacaine - Green Day. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Give Me Novacaine yang dinyanyikan oleh Green Day.

Green Day mengunggah video klip Give Me Novacaine di kanal YouTube-nya pada 29 Agustus 2015.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Give Me Novacaine - Green Day

[Intro]

G   Em   Am   D

[Verse]

G                          Em

Take away the sensation inside

Am                            D

Bitter sweet migraine in my head

     G                                  Em

Its like a throbbing tooth ache of the mind

Am                            D

I can't take this feeling anymore

[Chorus]

C                                                  G

Drain the pressure from the swelling,

C                                                   G

This sensations overwhelming,

C

Give me a long kiss goodnight

        Em

and everything will be alright

Am

Tell me that I won't feel a thing

D

So give me Novacaine

[Bridge]

G   Em   Am   D

[Verse]

G                       Em

Out of body and out of mind

Am                           D

Kiss the demons out of my dreams

   G                               Em

I get the funny feeling, that's alright

Am                         D

Jimmy says it's better than air,

I'll tell you why

[Chorus]

C                                                  G

Drain the pressure from the swelling,

C                                                   G

This sensations overwhelming,

C

Give me a long kiss goodnight

        Em

and everything will be alright

Am

Tell me that I won't feel a thing

D

So give me Novacaine

G

Oh Novacaine

[Solo]

Em   G   Em   G   Em   G   Am   D

[Chorus]

C                                                  G

Drain the pressure from the swelling,

C                                                   G

This sensations overwhelming,

C

Give me a long kiss goodnight

        Em

and everything will be alright

Am

Tell me Jimmy I won't feel a thing

D

So give me Novacaine

PLAY INTRO AGAIN

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
