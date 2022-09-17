Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Give Me Novacaine - Green Day, dari Kunci G: Drain The Pressure from The Swelling
Chord Gitar Give Me Novacaine - Green Day, mulai dari Kunci G: Drain the pressure from the swelling.
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Siti Nurjannah Wulandari
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Give Me Novacaine yang dinyanyikan oleh Green Day.
Green Day mengunggah video klip Give Me Novacaine di kanal YouTube-nya pada 29 Agustus 2015.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
Chord Gitar Give Me Novacaine - Green Day
[Intro]
G Em Am D
[Verse]
G Em
Take away the sensation inside
Am D
Bitter sweet migraine in my head
G Em
Its like a throbbing tooth ache of the mind
Am D
I can't take this feeling anymore
[Chorus]
C G
Drain the pressure from the swelling,
C G
This sensations overwhelming,
C
Give me a long kiss goodnight
Em
and everything will be alright
Am
Tell me that I won't feel a thing
D
So give me Novacaine
[Bridge]
G Em Am D
[Verse]
G Em
Out of body and out of mind
Am D
Kiss the demons out of my dreams
G Em
I get the funny feeling, that's alright
Am D
Jimmy says it's better than air,
I'll tell you why
[Chorus]
C G
Drain the pressure from the swelling,
C G
This sensations overwhelming,
C
Give me a long kiss goodnight
Em
and everything will be alright
Am
Tell me that I won't feel a thing
D
So give me Novacaine
G
Oh Novacaine
[Solo]
Em G Em G Em G Am D
[Chorus]
C G
Drain the pressure from the swelling,
C G
This sensations overwhelming,
C
Give me a long kiss goodnight
Em
and everything will be alright
Am
Tell me Jimmy I won't feel a thing
D
So give me Novacaine
PLAY INTRO AGAIN


