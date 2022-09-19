Chord Gitar They Don't Know About Us - One Direction: They Don't Know About The Things We Do

Chord Gitar
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu They Don't Know About Us yang dinyanyikan oleh One Direction.
One Direction merilis lagu They Don't Know About Us pada 9 November 2012.
Lagu They Don't Know About Us tergabung dalam album Take Me Home (2012).
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
Chord Gitar They Don't Know About Us - One Direction
[Intro]
F C G Am
F C G
[Verse 1]
F C
People say we shouldn't be together
G Am
We're too young to know about forever
F C G
But I say they don't know what they talk talk talking about
F C
Cause this love is only getting stronger
G Am
So I don't wanna wait any longer
F C G
I just wanna tell the world that you're mine girl
Oh
[Chorus]
F C
They don't know about the things we do
G Am
They don't know about the I love you's
F C
But I bet you if they only knew
G
They would just be jealous of us
F C
They don't know about the up all night's
G Am
They don't know I've waited all my life
F C
Just to find a love that feels this right
G
Baby they don't know about
They don't know about us
[Verse 2]
F C
(Just) one touch and I was a believer
G Am
Every kiss it gets a little sweeter
F
It's getting better
C G
Keeps getting better all the time girl
[Chorus]
F C
They don't know about the things we do
G Am
They don't know about the I love you's
F C
But I bet you if they only knew
G
They would just be jealous of us
F C
They don't know about the up all night's
G Am
They don't know I've waited all my life
F C
Just to find a love that feels this right
[Bridge]
G
Baby they don't know about
F
They don't know about us
C
They don't know how special you are
G Am
They don't know what you’ve done to my heart
F C
They can say anything they want
G
Cause they don't know about us
F C
They don't know what we do best
G Am
That's between me and you our little secret
F
But I wanna tell 'em
C G
I wanna tell the world that you're mine girl
[Chorus]
F C
They don't know about the things we do
G Am
They don't know about the I love you's
F C
But I bet you if they only knew
G
They would just be jealous of us
F C
They don't know about the up all night's
G Am
They don't know I've waited all my life
F C
Just to find a love that feels this right
G
Baby they don't know about
They don't know about us
F C
They don't know about the things we do
G Am
They don't know about the I love you's
F C
But I bet you if they only knew
G
They would just be jealous of us
F C
They don't know about the up all night's
G Am
They don't know I've waited all my life
F C
Just to find a love that feels this right
G
Baby they don't know about
They don't know about us
F C G Am
F C G
They don't know about us
