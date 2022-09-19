Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar They Don't Know About Us - One Direction: They Don't Know About The Things We Do

Chord Gitar They Don't Know About Us - One Direction, dari Kunci F: They don't know about the things we do. They don't know about the I love you's.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar They Don't Know About Us - One Direction: They Don't Know About The Things We Do
Freepik
Ilustrasi - Berikut ini chord gitar They Don't Know About Us - One Direction dari kunci F. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu They Don't Know About Us yang dinyanyikan oleh One Direction.

One Direction merilis lagu They Don't Know About Us pada 9 November 2012.

Lagu They Don't Know About Us tergabung dalam album Take Me Home (2012).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar They Don't Know About Us - One Direction

[Intro]

F C G Am

F C G

[Verse 1]

F           C
  People say we shouldn't be together

G                Am
  We're too young to know about forever

F          C                          G
  But I say they don't know what they talk talk talking about

F                C
  Cause this love is only getting stronger

G                  Am
  So I don't wanna wait any longer

F              C                          G
  I just wanna tell the world that you're mine girl

Oh

[Chorus]

                          F         C
They don't know about the things we do

                          G      Am
They don't know about the I love you's

                      F     C
But I bet you if they only knew

           G
They would just be jealous of us

                          F      C
They don't know about the up all night's

                            G      Am
They don't know I've waited all my life

                         F          C
Just to find a love that feels this right

     G
Baby they don't know about

They don't know about us

[Verse 2]

F                   C
(Just) one touch and I was a believer

G              Am
  Every kiss it gets a little sweeter

F
  It's getting better

C                              G
  Keeps getting better all the time girl

[Chorus]

                          F         C
They don't know about the things we do

                          G      Am
They don't know about the I love you's

                      F    C
But I bet you if they only knew

           G
They would just be jealous of us

                          F      C
They don't know about the up all night's

                            G      Am
They don't know I've waited all my life

                         F          C
Just to find a love that feels this right

[Bridge]

      G
Baby they don't know about

                      F
They don't know about us

                C
They don't know how special you are

G                 Am
  They don't know what you’ve done to my heart

F              C
  They can say anything they want

      G
Cause they don't know about us

F                 C
  They don't know what we do best

         G                Am
That's between me and you our little secret

F
  But I wanna tell 'em

  C                                G
I wanna tell the world that you're mine girl

[Chorus]

                          F         C
They don't know about the things we do

                          G      Am
They don't know about the I love you's

                      F    C
But I bet you if they only knew

           G
They would just be jealous of us

                          F      C
They don't know about the up all night's

                            G      Am
They don't know I've waited all my life

                         F          C
Just to find a love that feels this right

     G
Baby they don't know about

They don't know about us

                          F         C
They don't know about the things we do

                          G      Am
They don't know about the I love you's

                      F    C
But I bet you if they only knew

           G
They would just be jealous of us

                          F      C
They don't know about the up all night's

                            G      Am
They don't know I've waited all my life

                         F          C
Just to find a love that feels this right

     G
Baby they don't know about

They don't know about us

F C G Am

                      F  C  G
They don't know about us

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Kasmaran - Pinkan Mambo: Siang dan Malam Aku Tak Kuasa Melupakan Bayangmu

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Lookalike - Conan Gray: When You Look In His Eyes, Do You Think Of Mine?

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Bete - Manis Manja Group, Viral Kembali di TikTok: Aku Bete sama Kamu

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar lainnya

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Chord They Dont Know About Us
chord One Direction
Chord Tribunnews
Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan