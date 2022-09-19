Chord Gitar They Don't Know About Us - One Direction: They Don't Know About The Things We Do

Ilustrasi - Berikut ini chord gitar They Don't Know About Us - One Direction dari kunci F.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu They Don't Know About Us yang dinyanyikan oleh One Direction.

One Direction merilis lagu They Don't Know About Us pada 9 November 2012.

Lagu They Don't Know About Us tergabung dalam album Take Me Home (2012).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar They Don't Know About Us - One Direction

[Intro]

F C G Am

F C G

[Verse 1]

F C

People say we shouldn't be together

G Am

We're too young to know about forever

F C G

But I say they don't know what they talk talk talking about

F C

Cause this love is only getting stronger

G Am

So I don't wanna wait any longer

F C G

I just wanna tell the world that you're mine girl

Oh

[Chorus]

F C

They don't know about the things we do

G Am

They don't know about the I love you's

F C

But I bet you if they only knew

G

They would just be jealous of us

F C

They don't know about the up all night's

G Am

They don't know I've waited all my life

F C

Just to find a love that feels this right

G

Baby they don't know about

They don't know about us

[Verse 2]

F C

(Just) one touch and I was a believer

G Am

Every kiss it gets a little sweeter

F

It's getting better

C G

Keeps getting better all the time girl

[Chorus]

F C

They don't know about the things we do

G Am

They don't know about the I love you's

F C

But I bet you if they only knew

G

They would just be jealous of us

F C

They don't know about the up all night's

G Am

They don't know I've waited all my life

F C

Just to find a love that feels this right

[Bridge]

G

Baby they don't know about

F

They don't know about us

C

They don't know how special you are

G Am

They don't know what you’ve done to my heart

F C

They can say anything they want

G

Cause they don't know about us

F C

They don't know what we do best

G Am

That's between me and you our little secret

F

But I wanna tell 'em

C G

I wanna tell the world that you're mine girl

[Chorus]

F C

They don't know about the things we do

G Am

They don't know about the I love you's

F C

But I bet you if they only knew

G

They would just be jealous of us

F C

They don't know about the up all night's

G Am

They don't know I've waited all my life

F C

Just to find a love that feels this right

G

Baby they don't know about

They don't know about us

F C

They don't know about the things we do

G Am

They don't know about the I love you's

F C

But I bet you if they only knew

G

They would just be jealous of us

F C

They don't know about the up all night's

G Am

They don't know I've waited all my life

F C

Just to find a love that feels this right

G

Baby they don't know about

They don't know about us

F C G Am

F C G

They don't know about us

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Kasmaran - Pinkan Mambo: Siang dan Malam Aku Tak Kuasa Melupakan Bayangmu

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Lookalike - Conan Gray: When You Look In His Eyes, Do You Think Of Mine?

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Bete - Manis Manja Group, Viral Kembali di TikTok: Aku Bete sama Kamu

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar lainnya