Chord Gitar Lagu Black Widow - Iggy Azalea feat Rita Ora: I'm Gonna Love You Until You Hate Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Black Widow oleh Iggy Azalea berduet dengan Rita Ora.

Lagu Black Widow telah dirilis pada 13 Agustus 2014, lalu.

Hingga kini video klip Black Widow telah ditonton lebih dari 644 juta kali.

Bahkan kini lagu tersebut tengah viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: I'm gonna love you until you hate me.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Jealousy - Pamungkas: Maybe Someday You Want Me

Chord Gitar Lagu Black Widow - Iggy Azalea feat Rita Ora:

[Chorus: Rita Ora]

Bm Em

I'm gonna love ya

G A

Until you hate me

Bm Em

And I'm gonna show ya

G A

What's really crazy

Bm Em

You should've known better

G A

Than to mess with me, honey

Bm Em

I'm gonna love ya, I'm gonna love ya

F#

Gonna love ya, gonna love ya

Like a black widow, baby

[Rap: Iggy Azalea]

Bm

This twisted cat and mouse game always starts the same

First we're both down to play then somehow you go astray

We went from nothing to something, liking to loving

It was us against the world and now we just fucking

It's like I loved you so much and now I just hate you

Feeling stupid for all the time that I gave you

I wanted all or nothing for us ain't no place in between

Might, might be me believing what you say that you never mean

Like it'll last forever but now forever ain't as long

If it wasn't for you I wouldn't be stuck singing this song

You were different from my last but now you got it mirrored

And as it all plays out I see it couldn't be clearer

Now sing

[Pre-Chorus: Rita Ora]

Bm

You used to be thirsty for me

But now you wanna be set free

This is the web, web that you weave

So baby now rest in peace (It's all over with now)

Bm Em

I'm gonna love ya

G A

Until you hate me

Bm Em

And I'm gonna show ya

G A

What's really crazy

Bm Em

You should've known better

G A

Than to mess with me, honey

Bm Em

I'm gonna love ya, I'm gonna love ya

F#

Gonna love ya, gonna love ya

Like a black widow, baby

[Rap:Iggy Azalea]

Bm

I'm gonna l-l-l-love you until it hurts

Just to get you I'm doing whatever works

You've never met nobody

That'll do you how I do ya

That will bring you to your knees

Praise Jesus hallelujah

I'm-a make you beg for it, plead for it

Till you feel like you breathe for it

Till you do any and everything for it

I want you to fiend for it

Wake up and dream for it

Till it's got you gasping for air

And you lean for it

'Till they have a CAT scan and check on your mind

And it's nothing but me, on it (on it, on it, on it)

Now it's me-time believe that

If it's yours when you want it

I wouldn't promise I need that

Till I'm everywhere that you be at

I can't fall back go quick

Cause this here a fatal attraction so I take it all or I don't want shit

[Pre-Chorus: Rita Ora]

Bm

You used to be thirsty for me

But now you wanna be set free

This is the web, web that you weave

So baby now rest in peace (It's all over with now)

Bm Em

I'm gonna love ya

G A

Until you hate me

Bm Em

And I'm gonna show ya

G A

What's really crazy

Bm Em

You should've known better

G A

Than to mess with me, honey

Bm Em

I'm gonna love ya, I'm gonna love ya

F#

Gonna love ya, gonna love ya

Like a black widow, baby

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu If I Cant Have You - Shawn Mendes

Video Klip Lagu Black Widow - Iggy Azalea feat Rita Ora:

(Tribunnews.com)