Chord Gitar Lagu Black Widow - Iggy Azalea feat Rita Ora: I'm Gonna Love You Until You Hate Me
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Black Widow yang dinyanyikan oleh Iggy Azalea berduet dengan Rita Ora.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Black Widow oleh Iggy Azalea berduet dengan Rita Ora.
Lagu Black Widow telah dirilis pada 13 Agustus 2014, lalu.
Hingga kini video klip Black Widow telah ditonton lebih dari 644 juta kali.
Bahkan kini lagu tersebut tengah viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: I'm gonna love you until you hate me.
Chord Gitar Lagu Black Widow - Iggy Azalea feat Rita Ora:
[Chorus: Rita Ora]
Bm Em
I'm gonna love ya
G A
Until you hate me
Bm Em
And I'm gonna show ya
G A
What's really crazy
Bm Em
You should've known better
G A
Than to mess with me, honey
Bm Em
I'm gonna love ya, I'm gonna love ya
F#
Gonna love ya, gonna love ya
Like a black widow, baby
[Rap: Iggy Azalea]
Bm
This twisted cat and mouse game always starts the same
First we're both down to play then somehow you go astray
We went from nothing to something, liking to loving
It was us against the world and now we just fucking
It's like I loved you so much and now I just hate you
Feeling stupid for all the time that I gave you
I wanted all or nothing for us ain't no place in between
Might, might be me believing what you say that you never mean
Like it'll last forever but now forever ain't as long
If it wasn't for you I wouldn't be stuck singing this song
You were different from my last but now you got it mirrored
And as it all plays out I see it couldn't be clearer
Now sing
[Pre-Chorus: Rita Ora]
Bm
You used to be thirsty for me
But now you wanna be set free
This is the web, web that you weave
So baby now rest in peace (It's all over with now)
Bm Em
I'm gonna love ya
G A
Until you hate me
Bm Em
And I'm gonna show ya
G A
What's really crazy
Bm Em
You should've known better
G A
Than to mess with me, honey
Bm Em
I'm gonna love ya, I'm gonna love ya
F#
Gonna love ya, gonna love ya
Like a black widow, baby
[Rap:Iggy Azalea]
Bm
I'm gonna l-l-l-love you until it hurts
Just to get you I'm doing whatever works
You've never met nobody
That'll do you how I do ya
That will bring you to your knees
Praise Jesus hallelujah
I'm-a make you beg for it, plead for it
Till you feel like you breathe for it
Till you do any and everything for it
I want you to fiend for it
Wake up and dream for it
Till it's got you gasping for air
And you lean for it
'Till they have a CAT scan and check on your mind
And it's nothing but me, on it (on it, on it, on it)
Now it's me-time believe that
If it's yours when you want it
I wouldn't promise I need that
Till I'm everywhere that you be at
I can't fall back go quick
Cause this here a fatal attraction so I take it all or I don't want shit
[Pre-Chorus: Rita Ora]
Bm
You used to be thirsty for me
But now you wanna be set free
This is the web, web that you weave
So baby now rest in peace (It's all over with now)
Bm Em
I'm gonna love ya
G A
Until you hate me
Bm Em
And I'm gonna show ya
G A
What's really crazy
Bm Em
You should've known better
G A
Than to mess with me, honey
Bm Em
I'm gonna love ya, I'm gonna love ya
F#
Gonna love ya, gonna love ya
Like a black widow, baby
Video Klip Lagu Black Widow - Iggy Azalea feat Rita Ora:
