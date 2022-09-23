Lirik Lagu The One That Got Away – Katy Perry: In Another Life, I Would Be Your Girl

Berikut ini lirik lagu The One That Got Away – Katy Perry. Petikan liriknya yakni “In another life, I would be your girl.”

Penulis: Miftah Salis
TRIBUNNEWS.COM- Berikut ini lirik lagu The One That Got AwayKaty Perry.

Petikan liriknya yakni “In another life, I would be your girl.”

Lagu The One That Got Away dirilis pada 2010 lalu dalam album Teenage Dream.

Lagu ini kemudian banyak dibawakan ulang oleh sejumlah penyanyi.

Lirik The One That Got Away:

You know it's crazy, 'cause nights like this
Would start out with a little private party
You sneak me in your mom's house
I know I mighta spilled my drink, but
Really wasn't tryin' to spill my heart out
I mean it started as a conversation
I was really tryin' to get my thoughts out
But then we make moves and we make plans
Had the whole thing mapped out
See, you were gonna go to college
And to pay for bills I'd figure the job out
And you knew I had to say it, but them day's gone
Now I moved on and you switched phones
Hopefully reincarnation will bring us back to the place we belong

Summer after high school when we first met
We make out in your Mustang to Radiohead
And on my 18th birthday we got matching tattoos
Used to steal your parents' liquor and climb to the roof
Talk about our future like we had a clue
Never planned that one day, I'd be losing you

In another life
I would be your girl
We keep all our promises
Be us against the world

In another life
I would make you stay
So I don't have to say
You were the one that got away
The one that got away

I was June and you were my Johnny Cash
Never one without the other we made a pact
Sometimes when I miss you
I put those records on
Someone said you had your tattoo removed
Saw you downtown singing the blues
Its time to face the music
I'm no longer your muse

