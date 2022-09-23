Lirik Lagu The One That Got Away – Katy Perry: In Another Life, I Would Be Your Girl

Katy Perry- Berikut ini lirik lagu The One That Got Away – Katy Perry. Petikan liriknya yakni “In another life, I would be your girl.”

TRIBUNNEWS.COM- Berikut ini lirik lagu The One That Got Away – Katy Perry.

Petikan liriknya yakni “In another life, I would be your girl.”

Lagu The One That Got Away dirilis pada 2010 lalu dalam album Teenage Dream.

Lagu ini kemudian banyak dibawakan ulang oleh sejumlah penyanyi.

Lirik The One That Got Away:

You know it's crazy, 'cause nights like this

Would start out with a little private party

You sneak me in your mom's house

I know I mighta spilled my drink, but

Really wasn't tryin' to spill my heart out

I mean it started as a conversation

I was really tryin' to get my thoughts out

But then we make moves and we make plans

Had the whole thing mapped out

See, you were gonna go to college

And to pay for bills I'd figure the job out

And you knew I had to say it, but them day's gone

Now I moved on and you switched phones

Hopefully reincarnation will bring us back to the place we belong

Summer after high school when we first met

We make out in your Mustang to Radiohead

And on my 18th birthday we got matching tattoos

Used to steal your parents' liquor and climb to the roof

Talk about our future like we had a clue

Never planned that one day, I'd be losing you

In another life

I would be your girl

We keep all our promises

Be us against the world

In another life

I would make you stay

So I don't have to say

You were the one that got away

The one that got away

I was June and you were my Johnny Cash

Never one without the other we made a pact

Sometimes when I miss you

I put those records on

Someone said you had your tattoo removed

Saw you downtown singing the blues

Its time to face the music

I'm no longer your muse