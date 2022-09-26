Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Ride - HYBS: Please Don’t You Go, I’ll Be Alone
Duo 'HYBS' yang berbasis di Bangkok telah merilis lagu Ride pada 7 Oktober 2021 di kanal YouTubenya.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Ride - HYBS di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Ride telah dirilis HYBS pada 7 Oktober 2021 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Ride - HYBS:
[Intro]
Gm7 C7 Fmaj7 D7
Gm7 C C7 Fmaj7 F D7
[Verse 1]
Gm7
It’s closer to midnight
C
Still talking just us two
Fmaj7
Surrounded by the stars
F D7
Oh they’re shining just for you
Gm7
It’s getting colder baby
C
Let me keep you warm all night
Fmaj7
Tell me what you wanna do
D7
'Cause baby I am all for you
[Pre-Chorus]
Gm C
Come and ride with me toni..ght
[Chorus]
Gm7 C7
Please don’t you go, I’ll be alone
Fmaj7
Wait until the morning
F D7
I’ll hold you close
Gm7 C C7
Please don’t you go, I’ll be alone
Fmaj7
Wait until the morning
D7
Ride until it’s dawning
[Verse 2]
Bb N.C.
The way you look tonight girl
Fmaj7
It's way too unbelievable
Dm7 D7 Gm7
I know I'm the lucky one
C C7
Wonder what I've done
Fmaj7 D7
To deserve you uuh?
[Pre-Chorus]
Gm G C
Come and ride with me tonight
[Chorus]
Gm7 C
Please don’t you go, I’ll be alone
Fmaj7
Wait until the morning
F D7
I’ll hold you close
Gm7 C
Please don’t you go, I’ll be alone
F
Wait until the morning
D7
Ride until it’s dawning
[Chorus]
Dm7 Gm7
Please don’t you go (Please don’t you go)
C
I’ll be alone (I’ll be alone)
F
Wait until the morning (Wait until the morning)
D7
I’ll hold you close (I will hold you close)
Dm7 Gm7
Please don’t you go (Please don’t you go)
C
I’ll be alone (I’ll be alone)
F
Wait until the morning (Wait until the morning)
D7
Ride until it’s dawning (Ride until it’s dawning)
Gm7 G D
Hmmm mmm
