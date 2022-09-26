Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Ride - HYBS: Please Don’t You Go, I’ll Be Alone

Duo 'HYBS' yang berbasis di Bangkok telah merilis lagu Ride pada 7 Oktober 2021 di kanal YouTubenya.

Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Ride dari HYBS. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Ride - HYBS di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Ride telah dirilis HYBS pada 7 Oktober 2021 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Ride - HYBS:

[Intro]

Gm7  C7  Fmaj7  D7

Gm7  C C7  Fmaj7 F  D7

[Verse 1]

               Gm7

It’s closer to midnight

      C

Still talking just us two

                  Fmaj7

Surrounded by the stars

F          D7

Oh they’re shining just for you

             Gm7

It’s getting colder baby

       C

Let me keep you warm all night

                 Fmaj7

Tell me what you wanna do

                 D7

'Cause baby I am all for you

[Pre-Chorus]

Gm                          C

Come and ride with me toni..ght

[Chorus]

                 Gm7          C7

Please don’t you go, I’ll be alone

               Fmaj7

Wait until the morning

          F     D7

I’ll hold you close

                 Gm7          C C7

Please don’t you go, I’ll be alone

               Fmaj7

Wait until the morning

                D7

Ride until it’s dawning

[Verse 2]

Bb                    N.C.

  The way you look tonight girl

                 Fmaj7

It's way too unbelievable

Dm7 D7           Gm7

  I know I'm the lucky one

       C    C7

Wonder what I've done

     Fmaj7     D7

To deserve you uuh?

[Pre-Chorus]

Gm                      G  C

Come and ride with me tonight

[Chorus]

                 Gm7         C

Please don’t you go, I’ll be alone

               Fmaj7

Wait until the morning

F         D7

I’ll hold you close

                 Gm7          C

Please don’t you go, I’ll be alone

               F

Wait until the morning

                D7

Ride until it’s dawning

[Chorus]

             Dm7 Gm7

Please don’t you go (Please don’t you go)

         C

I’ll be alone (I’ll be alone)

     F

Wait until the morning (Wait until the morning)

              D7

I’ll hold you close (I will hold you close)

Dm7              Gm7

Please don’t you go (Please don’t you go)

        C

I’ll be alone (I’ll be alone)

F

Wait until the morning (Wait until the morning)

                D7

Ride until it’s dawning (Ride until it’s dawning)

      Gm7 G D

Hmmm mmm

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
