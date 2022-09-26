Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Ride - HYBS: Please Don’t You Go, I’ll Be Alone

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Ride - HYBS di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Ride telah dirilis HYBS pada 7 Oktober 2021 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Ride - HYBS:

[Intro]

Gm7 C7 Fmaj7 D7

Gm7 C C7 Fmaj7 F D7

[Verse 1]

Gm7

It’s closer to midnight

C

Still talking just us two

Fmaj7

Surrounded by the stars

F D7

Oh they’re shining just for you

Gm7

It’s getting colder baby

C

Let me keep you warm all night

Fmaj7

Tell me what you wanna do

D7

'Cause baby I am all for you

[Pre-Chorus]

Gm C

Come and ride with me toni..ght

[Chorus]

Gm7 C7

Please don’t you go, I’ll be alone

Fmaj7

Wait until the morning

F D7

I’ll hold you close

Gm7 C C7

Please don’t you go, I’ll be alone

Fmaj7

Wait until the morning

D7

Ride until it’s dawning

[Verse 2]

Bb N.C.

The way you look tonight girl

Fmaj7

It's way too unbelievable

Dm7 D7 Gm7

I know I'm the lucky one

C C7

Wonder what I've done

Fmaj7 D7

To deserve you uuh?

[Pre-Chorus]

Gm G C

Come and ride with me tonight

[Chorus]

Gm7 C

Please don’t you go, I’ll be alone

Fmaj7

Wait until the morning

F D7

I’ll hold you close

Gm7 C

Please don’t you go, I’ll be alone

F

Wait until the morning

D7

Ride until it’s dawning

[Chorus]

Dm7 Gm7

Please don’t you go (Please don’t you go)

C

I’ll be alone (I’ll be alone)

F

Wait until the morning (Wait until the morning)

D7

I’ll hold you close (I will hold you close)

Dm7 Gm7

Please don’t you go (Please don’t you go)

C

I’ll be alone (I’ll be alone)

F

Wait until the morning (Wait until the morning)

D7

Ride until it’s dawning (Ride until it’s dawning)

Gm7 G D

Hmmm mmm

(Tribunnews.com)

