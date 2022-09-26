Chord Gitar Right Now - One Direction, Kunci dari Am: Right Now I Wish You Were Here With Me

One Direction - Simak chord gitar Right Now kunci dari Am.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Right Now yang dinyanyikan oleh One Direction.

Lagu Right Now dirilis di kanal YouTube One Direction pada 10 Agustus 2020, lalu.

Hingga kini lagu tersebut telah diputar lebih dari 5,1 juta kali.

Simak chord gitar Right Now kunci dari Am.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Steal My Girl - One Direction, dari Kunci G: Everybody Wanna Steal My Girl

Chord Right Now - One Direction

[INTRO] :

Am F C

Am F

Lights go down,

C

and the night is calling to me, yeah

Am F C

I hear voices singing songs in the street

Am F

And I know that we won't be going

C

Home for so long, for so long

Am

But I know that

F C

I won't be on my own, yeah

[REFF 1] :

Am

I love this feeling that right now

F C

I wish you were here with me ou~

Am

Cause right now

F C

Everything is new to me ou~

Am F

You know I can't fight the feeling

C

And every night I feel it

Am

Right now

F C

I wish you were here with me ou~

Am F

Late night spaces

C

With all our friends,

you and me, yeah

Am F

Love these faces just

C

like how it used to be

Am F

And we won't be going

C

home for so long, for so long

Am

But I know,

F C

I won't be on my own, on my own

[REFF 2] :

Am

I'm feeling like right now

F C

I wish you were here with me ou~

Am

Cause right now

F C

Everything is new to me ou~

Am F

You know I can't fight the feeling

C

And every night I feel it

Am

Right now

F C

I wish you were here with me ou~

Am F

And I could do this forever

Em G

Whoa, whoa

Am F

And let's go crazy together

Em G

Whoa, whoa

Am F

Lights go down

C

and I hear you calling to me, yeah

[REFF 3] :

Am

Right now

F C

I wish you were here with me ou~

Am

Cause right now

F C

Everything is new to me ou~

Am F

You know I can't fight the feeling

C

And every night I feel it

Am

Right now

F C

I wish you were here with me ou~

Baca juga: Chord Gitar You and I - One Direction, dari Kunci F: You and I We Dont Wanna Be Like Them

(Tribunnews.com)