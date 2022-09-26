Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Right Now - One Direction, Kunci dari Am: Right Now I Wish You Were Here With Me

Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Right Now yang dinyanyikan oleh One Direction, kunci dari Am mudah dimainkan.

Chord Gitar Right Now - One Direction, Kunci dari Am: Right Now I Wish You Were Here With Me
One Direction - Simak chord gitar Right Now kunci dari Am. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Right Now yang dinyanyikan oleh One Direction.

Lagu Right Now dirilis di kanal YouTube One Direction pada 10 Agustus 2020, lalu.

Hingga kini lagu tersebut telah diputar lebih dari 5,1 juta kali.

Simak chord gitar Right Now kunci dari Am.

Chord Right Now - One Direction

[INTRO] :

Am F C

  Am       F  

Lights go down,

   C

and the night is calling to me, yeah 

  Am   F        C

I hear voices singing songs in the street

       Am               F

And I know that we won't be going 

  C

Home for so long, for so long 

      Am      

But I know that

  F               C

I won't be on my own, yeah 

[REFF 1] : 

                             Am

I love this feeling that right now

   F                           C

I wish you were here with me ou~

       Am

Cause right now

   F                     C

Everything is new to me ou~

   Am                   F

You know I can't fight the feeling 

C

And every night I feel it 

Am

Right now

   F                          C

I wish you were here with me ou~

   Am         F

Late night spaces 

  C

With all our friends,

you and me, yeah 

   Am         F      

Love these faces just

  C

like how it used to be 

  Am       F              

And we won't be going

       C   

home for so long, for so long 

       Am  

But I know,

      F            C

I won't be on my own, on my own 

[REFF 2] :

                    Am

I'm feeling like right now

   F                             C

I wish you were here with me ou~

        Am

Cause right now

   F                     C

Everything is new to me ou~

   Am                  F

You know I can't fight the feeling 

  C

And every night I feel it 

   Am

Right now

   F                        C

I wish you were here with me ou~ 

  Am            F

And I could do this forever 

  Em   G

Whoa, whoa 

  Am              F

And let's go crazy together 

  Em   G

Whoa, whoa 

   Am       F    

Lights go down

    C

and I hear you calling to me, yeah 

[REFF 3] :

Am

Right now

   F                            C

I wish you were here with me ou~

         Am

Cause right now

   F                    C

Everything is new to me ou~

   Am                 F

You know I can't fight the feeling 

C

And every night I feel it 

   Am

Right now

F                          C

I wish you were here with me ou~ 

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
