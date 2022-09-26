Chord Gitar Right Now - One Direction, Kunci dari Am: Right Now I Wish You Were Here With Me

Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Right Now - One Direction
Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Right Now yang dinyanyikan oleh One Direction, kunci dari Am mudah dimainkan.
Lagu Right Now dirilis di kanal YouTube One Direction pada 10 Agustus 2020, lalu.
Lagu Right Now dirilis di kanal YouTube One Direction pada 10 Agustus 2020, lalu.
Hingga kini lagu tersebut telah diputar lebih dari 5,1 juta kali.
Simak chord gitar Right Now kunci dari Am.
Chord Right Now - One Direction
[INTRO] :
Am F C
Am F
Lights go down,
C
and the night is calling to me, yeah
Am F C
I hear voices singing songs in the street
Am F
And I know that we won't be going
C
Home for so long, for so long
Am
But I know that
F C
I won't be on my own, yeah
[REFF 1] :
Am
I love this feeling that right now
F C
I wish you were here with me ou~
Am
Cause right now
F C
Everything is new to me ou~
Am F
You know I can't fight the feeling
C
And every night I feel it
Am
Right now
F C
I wish you were here with me ou~
Am F
Late night spaces
C
With all our friends,
you and me, yeah
Am F
Love these faces just
C
like how it used to be
Am F
And we won't be going
C
home for so long, for so long
Am
But I know,
F C
I won't be on my own, on my own
[REFF 2] :
Am
I'm feeling like right now
F C
I wish you were here with me ou~
Am
Cause right now
F C
Everything is new to me ou~
Am F
You know I can't fight the feeling
C
And every night I feel it
Am
Right now
F C
I wish you were here with me ou~
Am F
And I could do this forever
Em G
Whoa, whoa
Am F
And let's go crazy together
Em G
Whoa, whoa
Am F
Lights go down
C
and I hear you calling to me, yeah
[REFF 3] :
Am
Right now
F C
I wish you were here with me ou~
Am
Cause right now
F C
Everything is new to me ou~
Am F
You know I can't fight the feeling
C
And every night I feel it
Am
Right now
F C
I wish you were here with me ou~
