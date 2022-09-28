Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar If I Could Fly - One Direction, dari Kunci G: For Your Eyes Only, I'll Show You My Heart
Chord Gitar If I Could Fly - One Direction, mulai dari Kunci G: For your eyes only, I'll show you my heart. For when you're lonely.
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Daryono
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu If I Could Fly yang dinyanyikan oleh One Direction.
One Direction merilis lagu If I Could Fly pada 13 November 2015.
Lagu If I Could Fly tergabung dalam album Made in the A.M. (2015).
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
Chord Gitar If I Could Fly - One Direction
[Intro]
G
[Verse 1]
G C G/B Am G D
If I could fly, I'd be coming right back home to you
G C G/B Am G D
I think I might give up everything, just ask me to
[Pre-Chorus]
Em C G D
Pay attention, I hope that you listen cause I let my guard down
Em C G D
Right now I'm completely defenceless
[Chorus]
C G D Em
For your eyes only, I'll show you my heart
C G D Em
For when you're lonely and forget who you are
C G B7 Em
I'm missing half of me when we're apart
C G C G
Now you know me, for your eyes only
C G
C G
For your eyes only
[Verse]
G C G/B Am G D
I've got scars even though they can't always be seen
G C G/B Am G D
And pain gets hard, but now you're here and I don't feel a thing
[Pre-Chorus]
Em C G D
Pay attention, I hope that you listen cause I let my guard down
Em C G D
Right now I'm completely defenceless
[Chorus]
C G D E
For your eyes only, I'll show you my heart
C G D Em
For when you're lonely and forget who you are
C G B7 Em
I'm missing half of me when we're apart
C G C G
Now you know me, for your eyes only
C G
C G
For your eyes only
[Bridge]
Em C G B7
I can feel your heart inside of mine, I feel it, I feel it
Em C G B7
I'm going out of my mind, I feel it, I feel it
Em C G
Know that I'm just wasting time
B7 C
And I
G/B D
Hope that you don't run from me
[Chorus]
(one strum per chord)
C G D Em
For your eyes only, I'll show you my heart
C G D Em
For when you're lonely and forget who you are
C G B7 Em
I'm missing half of me when we're apart
(start to speed up chords)
C G C G
Now you know me, for your eyes only
[Full Chorus]
C G D Em
For your eyes only, I'll show you my heart
C G D Em
For when you're lonely and forget who you are
C G B7 Em
I'm missing half of me when we're apart
C G C G
Now you know me, for your eyes only
C G
C G
For your eyes only
C G
C G
For your eyes only
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Gonna Be Okay - Brent Morgan: Dont Listen To The Voice Inside Your Head
Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Puan Kelana - Silampukau: Ah, Kau Puan Kelana
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Smoke on The Water - Deep Purple
(Tribunnews.com)
Chord Gitar lainnya
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|Chord Gitar Terbang - The Fly dan Nagita Slavina: Ku Ingin Terbang Bersamamu, dan Gapai Mentari
|Chord Gitar Lagu Kebutuhan Hati - Kaleb J, Viral di TikTok: Ingatkah Kau akan Cinta Kita?
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bisa Bisanya Kamu - Juliette: Membuat Hati Ini Terluka
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Smoke on The Water - Deep Purple
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Gonna Be Okay - Brent Morgan: Don't Listen To The Voice Inside Your Head