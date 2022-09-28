Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar If I Could Fly - One Direction, dari Kunci G: For Your Eyes Only, I'll Show You My Heart

Chord Gitar If I Could Fly - One Direction, mulai dari Kunci G: For your eyes only, I'll show you my heart. For when you're lonely.

Editor: Daryono
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar If I Could Fly - One Direction, dari Kunci G: For Your Eyes Only, I'll Show You My Heart
Freepik
Ilustrasi - Berikut ini chord gitar If I Could Fly - One Direction, mulai dari kunci G. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu If I Could Fly yang dinyanyikan oleh One Direction.

One Direction merilis lagu If I Could Fly pada 13 November 2015.

Lagu If I Could Fly tergabung dalam album Made in the A.M. (2015).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar If I Could Fly - One Direction

[Intro]

G

[Verse 1]

            G                  C     G/B  Am  G   D
If I could fly, I'd be coming right back home to you

            G                  C     G/B  Am  G  D
I think I might give up everything, just ask me to

[Pre-Chorus]

Em                C                  G                 D
Pay attention, I hope that you listen cause I let my guard down

Em                C             G      D
Right now I'm completely defenceless

[Chorus]

              C  G         D          Em
For your eyes only, I'll show you my heart

                C   G        D            Em
For when you're lonely and forget who you are

             C      G   B7           Em
I'm missing half of me when we're apart

          C  G                 C  G
Now you know me, for your eyes only

C  G

              C  G
For your eyes only

[Verse]

          G                      C    G/B Am G   D
I've got scars even though they can't always be seen

               G                            C G/B    Am  G   D
And pain gets hard, but now you're here and I don't feel a thing

[Pre-Chorus]

Em                C                  G                 D
Pay attention, I hope that you listen cause I let my guard down

Em                C             G      D
Right now I'm completely defenceless

[Chorus]

              C  G         D          E
For your eyes only, I'll show you my heart

                C   G        D            Em
For when you're lonely and forget who you are

             C      G   B7           Em
I'm missing half of me when we're apart

          C  G                 C  G
Now you know me, for your eyes only

C  G

              C  G
For your eyes only

[Bridge]

Em               C                   G         B7
I can feel your heart inside of mine, I feel it, I feel it

Em         C          G            B7
I'm going out of my mind, I feel it, I feel it

Em                    C     G
Know that I'm just wasting time

B7  C
And I

                    G/B      D
Hope that you don't run from me

[Chorus]

(one strum per chord)

              C  G         D          Em
For your eyes only, I'll show you my heart

                C   G        D            Em
For when you're lonely and forget who you are

             C      G   B7           Em
I'm missing half of me when we're apart

(start to speed up chords)

         C   G                 C  G
Now you know me, for your eyes only

[Full Chorus]

              C  G         D          Em
For your eyes only, I'll show you my heart

                C   G        D            Em
For when you're lonely and forget who you are

             C      G   B7           Em
I'm missing half of me when we're apart

          C  G                 C  G
Now you know me, for your eyes only

C  G

              C G
For your eyes only

C  G

              C G
For your eyes only

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Gonna Be Okay - Brent Morgan: Dont Listen To The Voice Inside Your Head

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Puan Kelana - Silampukau: Ah, Kau Puan Kelana

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Smoke on The Water - Deep Purple

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar lainnya

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
One Direction
chord One Direction
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan