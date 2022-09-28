Chord Gitar If I Could Fly - One Direction, dari Kunci G: For Your Eyes Only, I'll Show You My Heart

Ilustrasi - Berikut ini chord gitar If I Could Fly - One Direction, mulai dari kunci G.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu If I Could Fly yang dinyanyikan oleh One Direction.

One Direction merilis lagu If I Could Fly pada 13 November 2015.

Lagu If I Could Fly tergabung dalam album Made in the A.M. (2015).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar If I Could Fly - One Direction

[Intro]

G

[Verse 1]

G C G/B Am G D

If I could fly, I'd be coming right back home to you

G C G/B Am G D

I think I might give up everything, just ask me to

[Pre-Chorus]

Em C G D

Pay attention, I hope that you listen cause I let my guard down

Em C G D

Right now I'm completely defenceless

[Chorus]

C G D Em

For your eyes only, I'll show you my heart

C G D Em

For when you're lonely and forget who you are

C G B7 Em

I'm missing half of me when we're apart

C G C G

Now you know me, for your eyes only

C G

C G

For your eyes only

[Verse]

G C G/B Am G D

I've got scars even though they can't always be seen

G C G/B Am G D

And pain gets hard, but now you're here and I don't feel a thing

[Pre-Chorus]

Em C G D

Pay attention, I hope that you listen cause I let my guard down

Em C G D

Right now I'm completely defenceless

[Chorus]

C G D E

For your eyes only, I'll show you my heart

C G D Em

For when you're lonely and forget who you are

C G B7 Em

I'm missing half of me when we're apart

C G C G

Now you know me, for your eyes only

C G

C G

For your eyes only

[Bridge]

Em C G B7

I can feel your heart inside of mine, I feel it, I feel it

Em C G B7

I'm going out of my mind, I feel it, I feel it

Em C G

Know that I'm just wasting time

B7 C

And I

G/B D

Hope that you don't run from me

[Chorus]

(one strum per chord)

C G D Em

For your eyes only, I'll show you my heart

C G D Em

For when you're lonely and forget who you are

C G B7 Em

I'm missing half of me when we're apart

(start to speed up chords)

C G C G

Now you know me, for your eyes only

[Full Chorus]

C G D Em

For your eyes only, I'll show you my heart

C G D Em

For when you're lonely and forget who you are

C G B7 Em

I'm missing half of me when we're apart

C G C G

Now you know me, for your eyes only

C G

C G

For your eyes only

C G

C G

For your eyes only

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Gonna Be Okay - Brent Morgan: Dont Listen To The Voice Inside Your Head

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Puan Kelana - Silampukau: Ah, Kau Puan Kelana

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Smoke on The Water - Deep Purple

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar lainnya