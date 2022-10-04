Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Battle Symphony - Linkin Park, dari Kunci G: I Hear My Battle Symphony
Chord gitar Battle Symphony - Linkin Park, dari Kunci G: I hear my battle symphony. All the world in front of me.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Battle Symphony yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.
Lagu Battle Symphony rilis pada 2017 dan tergabung dalam album One More Light.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
Chord Gitar Battle Symphony - Linkin Park
Capo on fret 3
Intro : G..C..Em..D..
G..C..Em..D…...
G..C..Em..D..
G..C..Em..D..
Em C G
I got a long way to go
Em C G
And a long memory
Em C G D
I've been searching for an answer
Em C G
Always just out of reach
Em C G
Blood on the floor
Em C G
Sirens repeat
Em C G D
I've been searching for the courage
Em C G
to face my enemies..
Am D
When they turn down the lights..
Reff:
Em C
I hear my battle symphony
G D
All the world in front of me
Em C
If my armor breaks
G D
I'll fuse it back together
Em C
Battle symphony
G D
Please just don't give up on me
Em C G -D
And my eyes are wide awake..
#)
G C Em D
For my battle symphony..
G C Em D
For my battle symphony..
Em C G
You say that I don't belong
Em C G
You say that I should retreat
Em C G D
That I'm marching to the rythm
Em C G
of a lonesome defeat..
Em C G
But the sound of your voice
Em C G
Is the pain in the reverse
Em C G D
No surrender, no illusions
Em C G
And for better or worse..
Am D
When they turn down the lights..
Reff:
Em C
I hear my battle symphony
G D
All the world in front of me
Em C
If my armor breaks
G D
I'll fuse it back together
Em C
Battle symphony
G D
Please just don't give up on me
Em C G D
And my eyes are wide awake..
[Hook]
C Am
If I fall, get knocked down
Em D
Pick myself up off the ground
C Am
If I fall, get knocked down
Em D
Pick myself up off the ground
Am D
When they turn down the lights..
Reff:
Em C
I hear my battle symphony
G D
All the world in front of me
Em C
If my armor breaks
G D
I'll fuse it back together
Em C
Battle symphony
G D
Please just don't give up on me
Em C G D
And my eyes are wide awake..
#)
G C Em D
For my battle symphony..
G C Em D
For my battle symphony..
Outro : G..C..Em..D..
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
