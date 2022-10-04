Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Battle Symphony - Linkin Park, dari Kunci G: I Hear My Battle Symphony

Chord gitar Battle Symphony - Linkin Park, dari Kunci G: I hear my battle symphony. All the world in front of me.

Ilustrasi gitar. Berikut ini chord gitar Battle Symphony - Linkin Park, mulai dari Kunci G. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Battle Symphony yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Lagu Battle Symphony rilis pada 2017 dan tergabung dalam album One More Light.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Battle Symphony - Linkin Park

Capo on fret 3

Intro : G..C..Em..D..
        G..C..Em..D…...
        G..C..Em..D..
        G..C..Em..D..

        Em    C     G
I got a long way to go

       Em   C  G
And a long memory

          Em     C         G   D
I've been searching for an answer

        Em   C      G
Always just out of reach

 Em    C       G
Blood on the floor

Em  C     G
Sirens repeat

          Em     C           G    D
I've been searching for the courage

    Em      C   G
to face my enemies..

           Am             D
When they turn down the lights..

Reff:

            Em       C
  I hear my battle symphony

   G                 D
  All the world in front of me

        Em       C
  If my armor breaks

        G       D
  I'll fuse it back together

  Em       C
  Battle symphony

    G                    D
  Please just don't give up on me

         Em        C      G  -D
  And my eyes are wide awake..

 #)

         G       C       Em  D
  For my battle symphony..

         G       C       Em  D
  For my battle symphony..

        Em       C       G
You say that I don't belong

         Em       C       G
You say that I should retreat

         Em     C        G  D
That I'm marching to the rythm

      Em   C     G
of a lonesome defeat..

          Em  C        G
But the sound of your voice

         Em  C        G
Is the pain in the reverse

   Em     C      G     D
No surrender, no illusions

        Em  C      G
And for better or worse..

           Am             D
When they turn down the lights..

Reff:

            Em       C
  I hear my battle symphony

   G                 D
  All the world in front of me

        Em       C
  If my armor breaks

        G       D
  I'll fuse it back together

  Em       C
  Battle symphony

    G                    D
  Please just don't give up on me

         Em        C      G  D
  And my eyes are wide awake..

[Hook]

      C                 Am
If I fall, get knocked down

        Em               D
Pick myself up off the ground

      C                 Am
If I fall, get knocked down

        Em               D
Pick myself up off the ground

          Am              D
When they turn down the lights..

Reff:

            Em       C
  I hear my battle symphony

   G                 D
  All the world in front of me

        Em       C
  If my armor breaks

        G       D
  I'll fuse it back together

  Em       C
  Battle symphony

    G                    D
  Please just don't give up on me

         Em        C      G  D
  And my eyes are wide awake..

 #)

         G       C       Em  D
  For my battle symphony..

         G       C       Em  D
  For my battle symphony..

Outro : G..C..Em..D..

