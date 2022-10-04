Chord Gitar Battle Symphony - Linkin Park, dari Kunci G: I Hear My Battle Symphony

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Battle Symphony yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Capo on fret 3

Intro : G..C..Em..D..

G..C..Em..D…...

G..C..Em..D..

G..C..Em..D..

Em C G

I got a long way to go

Em C G

And a long memory

Em C G D

I've been searching for an answer

Em C G

Always just out of reach

Em C G

Blood on the floor

Em C G

Sirens repeat

Em C G D

I've been searching for the courage

Em C G

to face my enemies..

Am D

When they turn down the lights..

Reff:

Em C

I hear my battle symphony

G D

All the world in front of me

Em C

If my armor breaks

G D

I'll fuse it back together

Em C

Battle symphony

G D

Please just don't give up on me

Em C G -D

And my eyes are wide awake..

#)

G C Em D

For my battle symphony..

G C Em D

For my battle symphony..

Em C G

You say that I don't belong

Em C G

You say that I should retreat

Em C G D

That I'm marching to the rythm

Em C G

of a lonesome defeat..

Em C G

But the sound of your voice

Em C G

Is the pain in the reverse

Em C G D

No surrender, no illusions

Em C G

And for better or worse..

Am D

When they turn down the lights..

Reff:

Em C

I hear my battle symphony

G D

All the world in front of me

Em C

If my armor breaks

G D

I'll fuse it back together

Em C

Battle symphony

G D

Please just don't give up on me

Em C G D

And my eyes are wide awake..

[Hook]

C Am

If I fall, get knocked down

Em D

Pick myself up off the ground

C Am

If I fall, get knocked down

Em D

Pick myself up off the ground

Am D

When they turn down the lights..

Reff:

Em C

I hear my battle symphony

G D

All the world in front of me

Em C

If my armor breaks

G D

I'll fuse it back together

Em C

Battle symphony

G D

Please just don't give up on me

Em C G D

And my eyes are wide awake..

#)

G C Em D

For my battle symphony..

G C Em D

For my battle symphony..

Outro : G..C..Em..D..

