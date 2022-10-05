Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar A Place for My Head - Linkin Park: I Want to be in Another Place
Chord gitar A Place for My Head - Linkin Park: I want to be in another place I hate when you say you don’t understand.
Lagu A Place for My Head tergabung dalam album Hybrid Theory.
Chord Gitar A Place for My Head - Linkin Park
[Verse]
I watch how the
Em
Moon sits in the sky in the dark night
C
Shining with the light from the sun
Em
The sun doesn't give light to the moon assuming
C
The moon’s going to owe it one
Em
It makes me think of how you act to me You do
C
Favors and then rapidly You just
Em
Turn around and start asking me about
C
Things that you want back from me
Em
I’m sick of the tension sick of the hunger
C
Sick of you acting like I owe you this
Em
Find another place to feed your greed
C
While I find a place to rest
[Chorus]
Em C
I want to be in another place
Em D
I hate when you say you don’t understand
(You’ll see it's not meant to be)
Em C Em
I want to be in the energy, not with the enemy
D (C Em)
A place for my head
[Verse]
Em
Maybe someday I’ll be just like you and
C
Step on people like you do and Run
Em
Away the people I thought I knew
C
I remember back then who you were
Em
You used to be calm used to be strong
C
Used to be generous but you should’ve known That you’d
Em
Wear out your welcome now you see
C
How quiet it is all alone I’m so
Em
Sick of the tension sick of the hunger
Sick of you acting like I owe you this
C
Find another place to feed your greed
While I find a place to rest I’m so
Em
Sick of the tension sick of the hunger
Sick of you acting like I owe you this
C
Find another place to feed your greed
While I find a place to rest
[Chorus]
Em C
I want to be in another place
Em D
I hate when you say you don’t understand
(You’ll see it's not meant to be)
Em C Em
I want to be in the energy, not with the enemy
D (C Em)
A place for my head
Em
You try to take the best of me go away
You try to take the best of me go away
You try to take the best of me go away
You try to take the best of me go away
Em C
You try to take the best of me go away
Em C
You try to take the best of me go away
Em C
You try to take the best of me go away
Em C
You try to take the best of me go away
[Chorus]
Em C
I want to be in another place
Em D
I hate when you say you don’t understand
(You’ll see it's not meant to be)
Em C Em
I want to be in the energy, not with the enemy
D (C Em)
A place for my head
Em
I’m so sick of the tension sick of the hunger
D
Sick of you acting like I owe you this
Em
Find another place to feed your greed
D
While I find a place to rest
Em
I’m so sick of the tension sick of the hunger
D
Sick of you acting like I owe you this
Em
Find another place to feed your greed
D
While I find a place to rest
End in Em
