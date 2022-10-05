Chord Gitar A Place for My Head - Linkin Park: I Want to be in Another Place

Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut ini chord gitar A Place for My Head - Linkin Park.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu A Place for My Head yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Lagu A Place for My Head tergabung dalam album Hybrid Theory.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar A Place for My Head - Linkin Park

[Verse]

I watch how the

Em

Moon sits in the sky in the dark night

C

Shining with the light from the sun

Em

The sun doesn't give light to the moon assuming

C

The moon’s going to owe it one

Em

It makes me think of how you act to me You do

C

Favors and then rapidly You just

Em

Turn around and start asking me about

C

Things that you want back from me

Em

I’m sick of the tension sick of the hunger

C

Sick of you acting like I owe you this

Em

Find another place to feed your greed

C

While I find a place to rest

[Chorus]

Em C

I want to be in another place

Em D

I hate when you say you don’t understand

(You’ll see it's not meant to be)

Em C Em

I want to be in the energy, not with the enemy

D (C Em)

A place for my head

[Verse]

Em

Maybe someday I’ll be just like you and

C

Step on people like you do and Run

Em

Away the people I thought I knew

C

I remember back then who you were

Em

You used to be calm used to be strong

C

Used to be generous but you should’ve known That you’d

Em

Wear out your welcome now you see

C

How quiet it is all alone I’m so

Em

Sick of the tension sick of the hunger

Sick of you acting like I owe you this

C

Find another place to feed your greed

While I find a place to rest I’m so

Em

Sick of the tension sick of the hunger

Sick of you acting like I owe you this

C

Find another place to feed your greed

While I find a place to rest

[Chorus]

Em C

I want to be in another place

Em D

I hate when you say you don’t understand

(You’ll see it's not meant to be)

Em C Em

I want to be in the energy, not with the enemy

D (C Em)

A place for my head

Em

You try to take the best of me go away

You try to take the best of me go away

You try to take the best of me go away

You try to take the best of me go away

Em C

You try to take the best of me go away

Em C

You try to take the best of me go away

Em C

You try to take the best of me go away

Em C

You try to take the best of me go away

[Chorus]

Em C

I want to be in another place

Em D

I hate when you say you don’t understand

(You’ll see it's not meant to be)

Em C Em

I want to be in the energy, not with the enemy

D (C Em)

A place for my head

Em

I’m so sick of the tension sick of the hunger

D

Sick of you acting like I owe you this

Em

Find another place to feed your greed

D

While I find a place to rest

Em

I’m so sick of the tension sick of the hunger

D

Sick of you acting like I owe you this

Em

Find another place to feed your greed

D

While I find a place to rest

End in Em

(Tribunnews.com)

