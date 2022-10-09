Breaking News:
Chord Gitar Faint - Linkin Park: I Can't Feel The Way I Did Before Don't Turn Your Back on Me

Chord Gitar Faint - Linkin Park, mulai dari kunci Em: I can't feel the way I did before Don't turn your back on me.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Faint - Linkin Park: I Can't Feel The Way I Did Before Don't Turn Your Back on Me
Freepik
Ilustrasi gitar. Berikut ini chord gitar Faint - Linkin Park, mulai dari kunci Em. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Faint yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Lagu Faint tergabung dalam album Minutes to Midnight.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Faint - Linkin Park

[Verse]

 Em                               G
I am a little bit of loneliness a little bit of disregard

               C                                          D
Handful of complaints but I can't help the fact that everyone can see
these scars

   Em                             G
I am what I want you to want what I want you to feel

                  C                                         D
But it's like no matter what I do, I can't convince you, to just believe
this is real

   Em                       G
So I let go, watching you, turn your back like you always do

C
Face away and pretend that I'm not

    D
But I'll be here 'cause you're all that I got

 
[Chorus]

Em       G   
(I can't feel the way I did before)

 C
(Don't turn your back on me)

D
(I won't be ignored)

Em          G
(Time won't heal this damage anymore)

C
(Don't turn your back on me)

D
(I won't be ignored)

 
[Verse]

 Em                          G
I am a little bit insecure a little unconfident

                      C                              D
Cause you don't understand I do what I can but sometimes I don't make
sense

 Em                               G
I am what you never wanna say but I've never had a doubt

              C                                         D
It's like no matter what I do I can't convince you for once just to hear
me out

   Em                     G
So I let go watching you turn your back like you always do

C
Face away and pretend that I'm not

D
But I'll be here 'cause you're all that I've got

 
[Chorus]

Em       G   
(I can't feel the way I did before)

 C
(Don't turn your back on me)

D
(I won't be ignored)

Em          G
(Time won't heal this damage anymore)

C
(Don't turn your back on me)

D
(I won't be ignored)

 
[Bridge]

Em
(No)

G
(Hear me out now)

C                            D
(You're gonna listen to me, like it or not)

       Em
(Right now)

 G
(Hear me out now)

C                            D
(You're gonna listen to me, like it or not)
(Right now)

 
[Chorus] x2

Em       G   
(I can't feel the way I did before)

 C
(Don't turn your back on me)

D
(I won't be ignored)

Em          G
(Time won't heal this damage anymore)

C
(Don't turn your back on me)

D
(I won't be ignored)

(Tribunnews.com)

TribunSolo.com
