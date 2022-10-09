Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Faint - Linkin Park: I Can't Feel The Way I Did Before Don't Turn Your Back on Me
Chord Gitar Faint - Linkin Park, mulai dari kunci Em: I can't feel the way I did before Don't turn your back on me.
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Faint yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.
Lagu Faint tergabung dalam album Minutes to Midnight.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
Chord Gitar Faint - Linkin Park
[Verse]
Em G
I am a little bit of loneliness a little bit of disregard
C D
Handful of complaints but I can't help the fact that everyone can see
these scars
Em G
I am what I want you to want what I want you to feel
C D
But it's like no matter what I do, I can't convince you, to just believe
this is real
Em G
So I let go, watching you, turn your back like you always do
C
Face away and pretend that I'm not
D
But I'll be here 'cause you're all that I got
[Chorus]
Em G
(I can't feel the way I did before)
C
(Don't turn your back on me)
D
(I won't be ignored)
Em G
(Time won't heal this damage anymore)
C
(Don't turn your back on me)
D
(I won't be ignored)
[Verse]
Em G
I am a little bit insecure a little unconfident
C D
Cause you don't understand I do what I can but sometimes I don't make
sense
Em G
I am what you never wanna say but I've never had a doubt
C D
It's like no matter what I do I can't convince you for once just to hear
me out
Em G
So I let go watching you turn your back like you always do
C
Face away and pretend that I'm not
D
But I'll be here 'cause you're all that I've got
[Chorus]
Em G
(I can't feel the way I did before)
C
(Don't turn your back on me)
D
(I won't be ignored)
Em G
(Time won't heal this damage anymore)
C
(Don't turn your back on me)
D
(I won't be ignored)
[Bridge]
Em
(No)
G
(Hear me out now)
C D
(You're gonna listen to me, like it or not)
Em
(Right now)
G
(Hear me out now)
C D
(You're gonna listen to me, like it or not)
(Right now)
[Chorus] x2
Em G
(I can't feel the way I did before)
C
(Don't turn your back on me)
D
(I won't be ignored)
Em G
(Time won't heal this damage anymore)
C
(Don't turn your back on me)
D
(I won't be ignored)
