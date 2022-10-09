Chord Gitar Faint - Linkin Park: I Can't Feel The Way I Did Before Don't Turn Your Back on Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Faint yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Chord Gitar Faint - Linkin Park

[Verse]

Em G

I am a little bit of loneliness a little bit of disregard

C D

Handful of complaints but I can't help the fact that everyone can see

these scars

Em G

I am what I want you to want what I want you to feel

C D

But it's like no matter what I do, I can't convince you, to just believe

this is real

Em G

So I let go, watching you, turn your back like you always do

C

Face away and pretend that I'm not

D

But I'll be here 'cause you're all that I got



[Chorus]

Em G

(I can't feel the way I did before)

C

(Don't turn your back on me)

D

(I won't be ignored)

Em G

(Time won't heal this damage anymore)

C

(Don't turn your back on me)

D

(I won't be ignored)



[Verse]

Em G

I am a little bit insecure a little unconfident

C D

Cause you don't understand I do what I can but sometimes I don't make

sense

Em G

I am what you never wanna say but I've never had a doubt

C D

It's like no matter what I do I can't convince you for once just to hear

me out

Em G

So I let go watching you turn your back like you always do

C

Face away and pretend that I'm not

D

But I'll be here 'cause you're all that I've got



[Chorus]

Em G

(I can't feel the way I did before)

C

(Don't turn your back on me)

D

(I won't be ignored)

Em G

(Time won't heal this damage anymore)

C

(Don't turn your back on me)

D

(I won't be ignored)



[Bridge]

Em

(No)

G

(Hear me out now)

C D

(You're gonna listen to me, like it or not)

Em

(Right now)

G

(Hear me out now)

C D

(You're gonna listen to me, like it or not)

(Right now)



[Chorus] x2

Em G

(I can't feel the way I did before)

C

(Don't turn your back on me)

D

(I won't be ignored)

Em G

(Time won't heal this damage anymore)

C

(Don't turn your back on me)

D

(I won't be ignored)

