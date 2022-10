Lirik Lagu Heartbeat - Shawn Mendes: Heartbeat, It Speeds Up Whenever You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Heartbeat dalam artikel berikut ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'Heartbeat, it speeds up whenever you'.

Lagu berjudul Heartbeat baru saja dirilis pada 30 September 2022 dan dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Shawn Mendes.

Lirik Lagu Heartbeat - Shawn Mendes

I look into the stars at night

The only substitution when it's not your eyes, yeah

Can't get enough, it's official

I want a lot and not a little

If we keep it us it's so simple

Wherever you are, wherever you are

Heartbeat, it speeds up whenever you

Want me, what you got, I want it like

I'm weak, I need that, I wanna be

Wherever you are, wherever you are

Heartbeat, it speeds up whenever you

Want me, what you got, I want it like

I'm weak, I need that, I wanna be

Wherever you are, wherever you are

Twenty minutes till I'm home

And tell me all the ways you wanna make this go

No, I can't get enough now, it's official

You want a lot and not a little

If we keep it us it's so simple

Wherever you are, wherever you are

Heartbeat, it speeds up whenever you

Want me, what you got, I want it like

I'm weak, I need that, I wanna be

Wherever you are, wherever you are

Heartbeat, it speeds up whenever you

Want me, what you got, I want it like

I'm weak, I need that, I wanna be

Wherever you are, wherever you are

Na-na-na na na, na-na-na na

Na-na-na na na, na-na-na, yeah

Na-na-na na na, na-na-na na

Wherever you are, wherever you are

Na-na-na na na, na-na-na na

Na-na-na na na, na-na-na, yeah

Na-na-na na na, na-na-na na

Wherever you are, wherever you are

Heartbeat, it speeds up whenever you

Want me, what you got, I want it like

I'm weak, I need that, I wanna be

Wherever you are, wherever you are

Heartbeat, it speeds up whenever you

Want me, what you got, I want it like

I'm weak, I need that, I wanna be

Wherever you are, wherever you are

Heartbeat, what you got, I want it like

Heartbeat, what you got, I want it like

I'm weak

Wherever you are, wherever you are

