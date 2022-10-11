Lirik Lagu Tell Me I'm Wrong - Reality Club Beserta Terjemahannya

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu Tell Me I'm Wrong yang dipopulerkan oleh Reality Club.

Lagu Tell Me I'm Wrong mengisahkan seberapa yakin dalam hubungan percintaan.

Rilis 29 Oktober 2021, Lagu Tell Me I'm Wrong mengadaptasi nuansa klasik dan action dalam video klipnya.

Dipopulerkan oleh Reality club, yang merupakan band indie pop rock asal Jakarta.

Reality Club telah berkarir mulai tahun 2016 dengan single pertamanya berjudul Is It Answer.

Terdapat 5 anggota, yaitu Fathia Izzati posis vokal, Nugi Wicaksono memainkan Bass.

Kemudian, Iqbal Anggakusumah memainkan Gitar, Era Patigo posisi Drum dan Faiz Novascotia Saripudin sebagai Vokal sekaligus Gitar.

Simak lirik lagu Tell Me I'm Wrong berikut ini:

Lirik lagu Tell Me I'm Wrong - Reality Club

You strut around

Waiting to be found

While you never let your feet touch the ground

You're unaware

That your careless stare

Would leave me longing gasping for air

Leave me to your whims

My mind's hopeful then grim

At the thought of our next encounter

Your gravity

Holds such sway on me

I never ever want to break free

Damn it I want you

Damn it I need you

Every day

Tell me I'm wrong

Say you're no good for me

We'll end in tragedy

Tell me I'm wrong

You mean too much to me

I can't just leave you be

'Cause there's winning and there's you

The more desirable of the two

Hit me in the dead of night

Think of nothing else 'till light

'Cause there's winning and there's you

The more desirable of the two

Hit me in the dead of night

Think of nothing else 'till light

Tell me I'm wrong

Say you're no good for me

We'll end in tragedy

Tell me I'm wrong

You mean too much to me

I can't just leave you be

'Cause there's winning and there's you

The more desirable of the two

Hit me in the dead of night

Think of nothing, nothing else 'till light.