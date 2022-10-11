Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Tell Me I'm Wrong - Reality Club Beserta Terjemahannya
Berikut ini lirik lagu Tell Me I'm Wrong yang dipopulerkan oleh Reality Club. Lagu Tell Me I'm Wrong mengisahkan kepercayaan dalam hubungan percintaan
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu Tell Me I'm Wrong yang dipopulerkan oleh Reality Club.
Lagu Tell Me I'm Wrong mengisahkan seberapa yakin dalam hubungan percintaan.
Rilis 29 Oktober 2021, Lagu Tell Me I'm Wrong mengadaptasi nuansa klasik dan action dalam video klipnya.
Dipopulerkan oleh Reality club, yang merupakan band indie pop rock asal Jakarta.
Reality Club telah berkarir mulai tahun 2016 dengan single pertamanya berjudul Is It Answer.
Terdapat 5 anggota, yaitu Fathia Izzati posis vokal, Nugi Wicaksono memainkan Bass.
Kemudian, Iqbal Anggakusumah memainkan Gitar, Era Patigo posisi Drum dan Faiz Novascotia Saripudin sebagai Vokal sekaligus Gitar.
Simak lirik lagu Tell Me I'm Wrong berikut ini:
Lirik lagu Tell Me I'm Wrong - Reality Club
You strut around
Waiting to be found
While you never let your feet touch the ground
You're unaware
That your careless stare
Would leave me longing gasping for air
Leave me to your whims
My mind's hopeful then grim
At the thought of our next encounter
Your gravity
Holds such sway on me
I never ever want to break free
Damn it I want you
Damn it I need you
Every day
Tell me I'm wrong
Say you're no good for me
We'll end in tragedy
Tell me I'm wrong
You mean too much to me
I can't just leave you be
'Cause there's winning and there's you
The more desirable of the two
Hit me in the dead of night
Think of nothing else 'till light
'Cause there's winning and there's you
The more desirable of the two
Hit me in the dead of night
Think of nothing else 'till light
Tell me I'm wrong
Say you're no good for me
We'll end in tragedy
Tell me I'm wrong
You mean too much to me
I can't just leave you be
'Cause there's winning and there's you
The more desirable of the two
Hit me in the dead of night
Think of nothing, nothing else 'till light.
