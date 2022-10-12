Chord Gitar Walking Disaster - SUM 41, dari Kunci C: And Now I've Been Gone for So Long

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Walking Disaster yang dinyanyikan oleh SUM 41.

Lagu Walking Disaster tergabung dalam album Underclass Hero (2007).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Walking Disaster - SUM 41

[Verse 1]

C G

I haven't been home for a while

Am

I'm sure everything's the same

F

Mom and Dad both in denial

C

An only child to take the blame

G

Sorry, Mom, but I don't miss you

Am

Father's no name you deserve

F

I'm just a kid with no ambitions

Wouldn't come home for the world

Am F

Never know what I've become

C

The king of all that's said and done

G

The forgotten son

Am F

This city's buried in defeat

C

I walk along these no name streets

G

Wave goodbye to all

Am

As I fall...

G F

C G Am F

[Verse 2]

C G

At the dead end I begin

Am

To burn the bridge of innocence

F

Satisfaction guaranteed

A pill-away catastrophe

C G

On a mission nowhere bound

Am

Inhibitions underground

A shallow grave I

F

Have dug all by myself

[Chorus]

Am F C G

And now I've been gone for so long

Am F C G

I can't remember who was wrong

Am F C G

All innocence is long gone

Am F C G

I pledge allegiance to a world of disbelief

C

Where I belong

C G

A walking disaster

Am F

The son of all bastards

C G

You regret you made me

Am F

It's too late to save me

C G Am F

[Verse 3]

C

As far as I can tell

G

It's just voices in my head

Am

Am I talking to myself?

F

'Cause I don't know what I just said

(And she said)

C

Far is where I fell

G

Maybe I'm better off dead

Am

Am I at the end of nowhere

F

Is this as good as it gets?

[Chorus] [x2]

Am F C G

And now I've been gone for so long

Am F C G

I can't remember who was wrong

Am F C G

All innocence is long gone

Am F C G

I pledge allegiance to a world of disbelief

C

Where I belong

C G

A walking disaster

Am F

The son of all bastards

C G

You regret you made me

Am F

It's too late to save me

[Outro]

C G

I will be home in a while

Am

You don't have to say a word

F

I can't wait to see you smile

C

Wouldn't miss it for the world [x2]

