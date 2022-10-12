Chord Gitar Walking Disaster - SUM 41, dari Kunci C: And Now I've Been Gone for So Long

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Walking Disaster - SUM 41

Chord gitar Walking Disaster - SUM 41

Chord Gitar Walking Disaster - SUM 41

[Verse 1]

C                          G
I haven't been home for a while

                           Am
I'm sure everything's the same

                        F
Mom and Dad both in denial

                            C
An only child to take the blame

                             G
Sorry, Mom, but I don't miss you

                         Am
Father's no name you deserve

                          F
I'm just a kid with no ambitions

Wouldn't come home for the world

Am                     F
Never know what I've become

                                C
The king of all that's said and done

              G
The forgotten son

Am                     F
This city's buried in defeat

                                C
I walk along these no name streets

G
Wave goodbye to all

Am
As I fall...

 G F

C G Am F

[Verse 2]

C                   G
At the dead end I begin

                      Am
To burn the bridge of innocence

                     F
Satisfaction guaranteed

A pill-away catastrophe

C                     G
On a mission nowhere bound

                  Am
Inhibitions underground

A shallow grave I

      F
Have dug all by myself

[Chorus]

Am              F         C    G
And now I've been gone for so long

Am              F         C    G
I can't remember who was wrong

Am              F         C    G
All innocence is long gone

Am              F           C          G
I pledge allegiance to a world of disbelief

           C
Where I belong

        C      G
A walking disaster

     Am           F
The son of all bastards

        C      G
You regret you made me

      Am              F
It's too late to save me

C G Am F

[Verse 3]

C
As far as I can tell

G
It's just voices in my head

Am
Am I talking to myself?

F
'Cause I don't know what I just said

(And she said)

C
Far is where I fell

G
Maybe I'm better off dead

Am
Am I at the end of nowhere

F
Is this as good as it gets?

[Chorus] [x2]

Am              F         C    G
And now I've been gone for so long

Am              F         C    G
I can't remember who was wrong

Am      F         C    G
All innocence is long gone

Am              F          C       G
I pledge allegiance to a world of disbelief

           C
Where I belong

        C      G
A walking disaster

     Am           F
The son of all bastards

        C      G
You regret you made me

      Am             F
It's too late to save me

[Outro]

C                    G
I will be home in a while

                         Am
You don't have to say a word

                          F
I can't wait to see you smile

                          C
Wouldn't miss it for the world [x2]

