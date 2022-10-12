Chord Gitar Walking Disaster - SUM 41, dari Kunci C: And Now I've Been Gone for So Long

Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Walking Disaster - SUM 41
[Verse 1]
C G
I haven't been home for a while
Am
I'm sure everything's the same
F
Mom and Dad both in denial
C
An only child to take the blame
G
Sorry, Mom, but I don't miss you
Am
Father's no name you deserve
F
I'm just a kid with no ambitions
Wouldn't come home for the world
Am F
Never know what I've become
C
The king of all that's said and done
G
The forgotten son
Am F
This city's buried in defeat
C
I walk along these no name streets
G
Wave goodbye to all
Am
As I fall...
G F
C G Am F
[Verse 2]
C G
At the dead end I begin
Am
To burn the bridge of innocence
F
Satisfaction guaranteed
A pill-away catastrophe
C G
On a mission nowhere bound
Am
Inhibitions underground
A shallow grave I
F
Have dug all by myself
[Chorus]
Am F C G
And now I've been gone for so long
Am F C G
I can't remember who was wrong
Am F C G
All innocence is long gone
Am F C G
I pledge allegiance to a world of disbelief
C
Where I belong
C G
A walking disaster
Am F
The son of all bastards
C G
You regret you made me
Am F
It's too late to save me
C G Am F
[Verse 3]
C
As far as I can tell
G
It's just voices in my head
Am
Am I talking to myself?
F
'Cause I don't know what I just said
(And she said)
C
Far is where I fell
G
Maybe I'm better off dead
Am
Am I at the end of nowhere
F
Is this as good as it gets?
[Chorus] [x2]
Am F C G
And now I've been gone for so long
Am F C G
I can't remember who was wrong
Am F C G
All innocence is long gone
Am F C G
I pledge allegiance to a world of disbelief
C
Where I belong
C G
A walking disaster
Am F
The son of all bastards
C G
You regret you made me
Am F
It's too late to save me
[Outro]
C G
I will be home in a while
Am
You don't have to say a word
F
I can't wait to see you smile
C
Wouldn't miss it for the world [x2]
