Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Feel Something - Bea Miller: I Just Wanna Feel Something

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Feel Something - Bea Miller di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Feel Something telah dirilis Bea Miller pada 2020 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Feel Something - Bea Miller:

[Verse 1]

C

If I could choose anything

C

I would be good in bed

Am

One day, I would fall into love and stay

F

I would fall into love

[Pre-Chorus]

C

And it's not fair

C

I keep on writing a sequel to stories

Am

I know that are not there

F

I don't wanna die, but I don't wanna live like this

[Chorus]

C G Am

I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel

C G

I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel

C G

Something really real, so that I can really

F

Feel like a person again

C G Am

I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel

C G

I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel

C G

Something really real, so that I can really

F

Feel like a person again

[Verse 2]

C

If I am telling the truth

C

Watching my friends break their hearts into two

Am

Makes me jealous, I know that it's true

F

But what can you do?

[Pre-Chorus]

C

And it's not fair

I keep on writing a sequel to stories

Am

I know that are not there

F

I don't wanna die, but I don't wanna live like this

[Chorus]

C G Am

I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel

C G

I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel

C G

Something really real, so that I can really

F

Feel like a person again

C G Am

I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel

C G

I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel

C G

Something really real, so that I can really

F

Feel like a person again

[Bridge]

C

Can you tell me a secret?

C

Can you tell me what's wrong with me?

Am

I know I should be angry

Am

But I can barely feel a fucking thing

C

Can you tell me a secret?

C

Can you tell me what's wrong with me?

F

Can you tell me what's wrong with me

[Chorus] one strum each

C G Am

I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel

C G

I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel

C G

Something really real, so that I can really

F

Feel like a person again

[Chorus]

C G Am

I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel

C G

I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel

C G

Something really real, so that I can really

F

Feel like a person again



[Outro]

C

Can you tell me a secret?

C

Can you tell me what's wrong with me?

Am

I know I should be angry

Am

But I can barely feel a fucking thing

C

Can you tell me a secret?

C

Can you tell me what's wrong with me?

F

Can you tell me what's wrong with me?



C

(Tribunnews.com)