Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Less of You - Keshi: I Don't Know How To Do This Without You
Keshi telah merilis lagu Less of You pada 24 Maret 2020 di kanal YouTubenya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Less of You - Keshi di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Less of You telah dirilis Keshi pada 24 Maret 2020 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Less of You - Keshi:
[Intro]
Cadd2 B7 D/E
[Verse 1]
Cadd2
Hello
B7
Are you awake right now?
D/E Cadd2
God I just need to hear the sound of you
B7 D/E
Please, calm me down
Cadd2
And I know that it's selfish
B7
You are the only thing that's
D/E
Ever made sense to me, I
Cadd2 B7
I don't wanna do this
D/E
I don't know how to do this without you
[Bridge]
Cadd2 B7
Cling to your side
D/E
Voices at night
Cadd2 B7
Cover my eyes
D/E
I'm terrified
Cadd2 B7
No in between
D/E
A face on a screen
Cadd2 B7
Ain't an adequate replacement
D/E
For your being with me (yeah-yeah)
[Pre-Chorus]
Cadd2 B7
Too much time in the limelight
D/E
Gimme your all on the land line
Cadd2 B7
Want it so bad but I won't lie
D/E
And it just gets worse in the night time
Cadd2 B7 D/E
Never stays for long
Cadd2 B7 N.C
And she's gone in the morning
[Chorus]
Cadd2 B7 D/E
When you come home
Cadd2 B7 D/E
I just got over being less of you
Cadd2 B7
When you leave me
D/E
I'm in pieces
Cadd2 B7 D/E
Maybe it's better if we cut it loose
[Verse 2]
Cadd2 B7 D/E
Tell me how your day was
D/E
No I'm not okay
Cadd2 B7
I don't know I don't know I don't know
D/E
I don't know I don't know I don't know
Cadd2 B7
Time never moved so slow
D/E
Bed time hit your phone up
Cadd2 B7
Tell me where to go where to go
D/E
Tell me where to go where to go
[Pre-Chorus]
Cadd2 B7
Too much time in the limelight
D/E
Gimme your all on the land line
Cadd2 B7
Want it so bad but I won't lie
D/E
And it just gets worse in the night time
Cadd2 B7 D/E
Never stays for long
Cadd2 B7 N.C
And she's gone in the morning
[Chorus]
Cadd2 B7 D/E
When you come home
Cadd2 B7 D/E
I just got over being less of you
Cadd2 B7
When you leave me
D/E
I'm in pieces
Cadd2 B7 D/E
Maybe it's better if we cut it loose
[Refrain]
Cadd2
I don't know how to do this without you
B7 D/E
I don't know I don't know don't know
Cadd2
I don't know how to do this without you
B7 D/E
I don't know I don't know don't know
Cadd2 B7 D/E
I don't know how to do this without you
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
