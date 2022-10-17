Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Less of You - Keshi: I Don't Know How To Do This Without You

Keshi telah merilis lagu Less of You pada 24 Maret 2020 di kanal YouTubenya.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Less of You - Keshi di dalam artikel ini.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Less of You - Keshi:

[Intro]

Cadd2  B7  D/E

[Verse 1]

  Cadd2

Hello

         B7

Are you awake right now?

D/E                                 Cadd2

God I just need to hear the sound of you

       B7            D/E

Please, calm me down

                             Cadd2

And I know that it's selfish

            B7

You are the only thing that's

D/E

Ever made sense to me, I

Cadd2         B7

I don't wanna do this

D/E

I don't know how to do this without you

[Bridge]

Cadd2         B7

Cling to your side

D/E

Voices at night

Cadd2    B7

Cover my eyes

    D/E

I'm terrified

Cadd2   B7

No in between

  D/E

A face on a screen

         Cadd2      B7

Ain't an adequate replacement

         D/E

For your being with me (yeah-yeah)

[Pre-Chorus]

Cadd2    B7

Too much time in the limelight

D/E

Gimme your all on the land line

Cadd2      B7

Want it so bad but I won't lie

D/E

And it just gets worse in the night time

Cadd2 B7             D/E

Never stays for long

Cadd2     B7            N.C

And she's gone in the morning

[Chorus]

         Cadd2 B7    D/E

When you come       home

           Cadd2      B7           D/E

I just got over being less of you

         Cadd2     B7

When you leave me

       D/E

I'm in pieces

           Cadd2        B7            D/E

Maybe it's better if we cut it loose

[Verse 2]

Cadd2  B7                        D/E

       Tell me how your day was

D/E

No I'm not okay

        Cadd2                     B7

I don't know I don't know I don't know

        D/E

I don't know I don't know I don't know

Cadd2               B7

Time never moved so slow

D/E

Bed time hit your phone up

Cadd2                        B7

Tell me where to go where to go

D/E

Tell me where to go where to go

[Pre-Chorus]

Cadd2    B7

Too much time in the limelight

D/E

Gimme your all on the land line

Cadd2      B7

Want it so bad but I won't lie

D/E

And it just gets worse in the night time

Cadd2 B7             D/E

Never stays for long

Cadd2     B7            N.C

And she's gone in the morning

[Chorus]

         Cadd2 B7    D/E

When you come       home

           Cadd2      B7           D/E

I just got over being less of you

         Cadd2     B7

When you leave me

       D/E

I'm in pieces

           Cadd2        B7            D/E

Maybe it's better if we cut it loose

[Refrain]

                                    Cadd2

I don't know how to do this without you

                     B7               D/E

I don't know I don't know don't know

                                    Cadd2

I don't know how to do this without you

                     B7               D/E

I don't know I don't know don't know

                                    Cadd2  B7  D/E

I don't know how to do this without you

