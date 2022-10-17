Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Less of You - Keshi: I Don't Know How To Do This Without You

Tangkapan Layar Musik Video Less of You - Keshi

[Intro]

Cadd2 B7 D/E

[Verse 1]

Cadd2

Hello

B7

Are you awake right now?

D/E Cadd2

God I just need to hear the sound of you

B7 D/E

Please, calm me down

Cadd2

And I know that it's selfish

B7

You are the only thing that's

D/E

Ever made sense to me, I

Cadd2 B7

I don't wanna do this

D/E

I don't know how to do this without you

[Bridge]

Cadd2 B7

Cling to your side

D/E

Voices at night

Cadd2 B7

Cover my eyes

D/E

I'm terrified

Cadd2 B7

No in between

D/E

A face on a screen

Cadd2 B7

Ain't an adequate replacement

D/E

For your being with me (yeah-yeah)

[Pre-Chorus]

Cadd2 B7

Too much time in the limelight

D/E

Gimme your all on the land line

Cadd2 B7

Want it so bad but I won't lie

D/E

And it just gets worse in the night time

Cadd2 B7 D/E

Never stays for long

Cadd2 B7 N.C

And she's gone in the morning

[Chorus]

Cadd2 B7 D/E

When you come home

Cadd2 B7 D/E

I just got over being less of you

Cadd2 B7

When you leave me

D/E

I'm in pieces

Cadd2 B7 D/E

Maybe it's better if we cut it loose

[Verse 2]

Cadd2 B7 D/E

Tell me how your day was

D/E

No I'm not okay

Cadd2 B7

I don't know I don't know I don't know

D/E

I don't know I don't know I don't know

Cadd2 B7

Time never moved so slow

D/E

Bed time hit your phone up

Cadd2 B7

Tell me where to go where to go

D/E

Tell me where to go where to go

[Pre-Chorus]

Cadd2 B7

Too much time in the limelight

D/E

Gimme your all on the land line

Cadd2 B7

Want it so bad but I won't lie

D/E

And it just gets worse in the night time

Cadd2 B7 D/E

Never stays for long

Cadd2 B7 N.C

And she's gone in the morning

[Chorus]

Cadd2 B7 D/E

When you come home

Cadd2 B7 D/E

I just got over being less of you

Cadd2 B7

When you leave me

D/E

I'm in pieces

Cadd2 B7 D/E

Maybe it's better if we cut it loose

[Refrain]

Cadd2

I don't know how to do this without you

B7 D/E

I don't know I don't know don't know

Cadd2

I don't know how to do this without you

B7 D/E

I don't know I don't know don't know

Cadd2 B7 D/E

I don't know how to do this without you

