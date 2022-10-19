Chord Gitar Lagu Accidentally In Love - Counting Crows, Viral di TikTok: Come On Move Little Closer

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu Accidentally In Love dinyanyikan oleh Counting Crows.

Diketahui lagu Accidentally In Love menjadi soundtrack orisinal (OST) dari film Shrek 2.

Lagu Accidentally In Love telah rilis sejak 2004 bersamaan dengan film Shrek 2.

Namun, lagu Accidentally In Love belakangan ini viral dan sering muncul di FYP TikTok.

Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Accidentally In Love yang dipopulerkan oleh Counting Crows:

Intro

G C G D

G C Em A C

Verse 1

G C

So she said what's the problem baby

G C

What's the problem I don't know

Em

Well maybe I'm in love (love)

A

Think about it everytime I think about it

C

Can't stop thinking 'bout it

G C

How much longer will it take to cure this?

G C Em

Just to cure it 'cause I can't ignore it if it's love (love)

A D

Makes me wanna turn around and face me but I don't know

C

Nothing 'bout love Ahhhh

Chorus

G Am

Come on, come on

C D

Turn a little faster

G Am

Come on, come on

C D

The world will follow after

G Am

Come on, come on

C D Em A C

'Cause everybody's after love

Verse 2

G C

So I said I'm a snowball running

G C Em

Running down into the spring that's coming all this love

A C

Melting under blue skies belting out sunlight

G

shimmering love

C G

Well baby I surrender to the strawberry ice cream

C Em

never ever end of all this love

A

Well I didn't mean to do it

D C

But there's no escaping your love ahhhhh

Bridge

Em C

These line of lightning mean we're

G Am

never alone, never alone

N.C.

no no

Chorus

G Am

Come on, come on

C D

Move a little closer

G Am

Come on, come on

C D

I want to hear you whisper

G Am

Come on, come on

C D Em D

Settle down inside my love Ahhhh

G Am

Come on, come on

C D

Jump a little higher

G Am

Come on, come on

C D

If you feel a little lighter

G Am

Come on, come on

C D Em A C

We were once upon a time in love

Bridge

N.C. G C

We're accidentally in love

Em D

Accidentally in love

G C

Accidentally in love

Em D

Accidentally in love

G C

Accidentally in love

Em D

Accidentally in love

G C

Accidentally in love

Em D

Accidentally in love

G C

Accidentally, I'm in love, I'm in love

Em

I'm in love, I'm in love

D

I'm in love, I'm in love

G C

Accidentally, I'm in love, I'm in love

Em

I'm in love, I'm in love

D

I'm in love, I'm in love, accidentally

Chorus

G Am

Come on, come on

C D

Spin a little tighter

G Am

Come on, come on

C D

And the world's a little brighter

G Am

Come on, come on

C D Em D G

Just get yourself inside her love.....I'm in love

(Tribunnews.com/Dicha Devega)