Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Sorry - Halsey: So I'm Sorry To My Unknown Lover

Simak lirik lagu Sorry oleh penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat, Halsey dalam artikel berikut ini.

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu Sorry - Halsey: So I'm Sorry To My Unknown Lover
YouTube Halsey/Tangkapan Layar
Berikut lirik lagu Sorry oleh Halsey dalam artikel ini, lirik so i'm sorry to my unknown lover. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Sorry dalam artikel berikut ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'So i'm sorry to my unknown lover'.

Lagu berjudul Sorry dirilis pada 2 Februari 2018 dan dinyanyikan oleh Halsey.

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Face It Alone - Queen: When The Moon Has Lost Its Glow

Lirik Lagu Sorry - Halsey

I've missed your calls for months it seems
Don't realize how mean I can be
'Cause I can sometimes treat the people
That I love like jewelry
'Cause I can change my mind each day
I didn't mean to try you on
But I still know your birthday
And your mother's favorite song

So I'm sorry to my unknown lover
Sorry that I can't believe
That anybody ever really
Starts to fall in love with me
Sorry to my unknown lover
Sorry I could be so blind
Didn't mean to leave you
And all of the things that we had behind
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

I run away when things are good
And never really understood
The way you laid your eyes on me
In ways that no one ever could
And so it seems I broke your heart
My ignorance has struck again
I failed to see it from the start
And tore you open 'til the end

And I'm sorry to my unknown lover
Sorry that I can't believe
That anybody ever really
Starts to fall in love with me
Sorry to my unknown lover
Sorry I could be so blind
Didn't mean to leave you
And all of the things that we had behind

And someone will love you
Someone will love you
Someone will love you
But someone isn't me
Someone will love you
Someone will love you
Someone will love you
But someone isn't me

Sorry to my unknown lover
Sorry that I can't believe
That anybody ever really
Starts to fall in love with me
Sorry to my unknown lover
Sorry I could be so blind
Didn't mean to leave you
And all of the things that we had behind

And someone will love you
Someone will love you
Someone will love you
But someone isn't me
And someone will love you
Someone will love you
Someone will love you
But someone isn't me

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Shivers - Ed Sheeran, Kunci dari Am Mudah Dimainkan

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu Sorry - Halsey
Lagu Sorry - Halsey
Lirik Lagu Halsey Sorry
Halsey
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan