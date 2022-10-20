Lirik Lagu Sorry - Halsey: So I'm Sorry To My Unknown Lover

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Sorry dalam artikel berikut ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'So i'm sorry to my unknown lover'.

Lagu berjudul Sorry dirilis pada 2 Februari 2018 dan dinyanyikan oleh Halsey.

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Face It Alone - Queen: When The Moon Has Lost Its Glow

Lirik Lagu Sorry - Halsey

I've missed your calls for months it seems

Don't realize how mean I can be

'Cause I can sometimes treat the people

That I love like jewelry

'Cause I can change my mind each day

I didn't mean to try you on

But I still know your birthday

And your mother's favorite song

So I'm sorry to my unknown lover

Sorry that I can't believe

That anybody ever really

Starts to fall in love with me

Sorry to my unknown lover

Sorry I could be so blind

Didn't mean to leave you

And all of the things that we had behind

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

I run away when things are good

And never really understood

The way you laid your eyes on me

In ways that no one ever could

And so it seems I broke your heart

My ignorance has struck again

I failed to see it from the start

And tore you open 'til the end

And I'm sorry to my unknown lover

Sorry that I can't believe

That anybody ever really

Starts to fall in love with me

Sorry to my unknown lover

Sorry I could be so blind

Didn't mean to leave you

And all of the things that we had behind

And someone will love you

Someone will love you

Someone will love you

But someone isn't me

Someone will love you

Someone will love you

Someone will love you

But someone isn't me

Sorry to my unknown lover

Sorry that I can't believe

That anybody ever really

Starts to fall in love with me

Sorry to my unknown lover

Sorry I could be so blind

Didn't mean to leave you

And all of the things that we had behind

And someone will love you

Someone will love you

Someone will love you

But someone isn't me

And someone will love you

Someone will love you

Someone will love you

But someone isn't me

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Shivers - Ed Sheeran, Kunci dari Am Mudah Dimainkan

(Tribunnews.com)