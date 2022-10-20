Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Sorry - Halsey: So I'm Sorry To My Unknown Lover
Simak lirik lagu Sorry oleh penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat, Halsey dalam artikel berikut ini.
Penulis: Indah Aprilin Cahyani
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Sorry dalam artikel berikut ini.
Petikan liriknya yakni 'So i'm sorry to my unknown lover'.
Lagu berjudul Sorry dirilis pada 2 Februari 2018 dan dinyanyikan oleh Halsey.
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Face It Alone - Queen: When The Moon Has Lost Its Glow
Lirik Lagu Sorry - Halsey
I've missed your calls for months it seems
Don't realize how mean I can be
'Cause I can sometimes treat the people
That I love like jewelry
'Cause I can change my mind each day
I didn't mean to try you on
But I still know your birthday
And your mother's favorite song
So I'm sorry to my unknown lover
Sorry that I can't believe
That anybody ever really
Starts to fall in love with me
Sorry to my unknown lover
Sorry I could be so blind
Didn't mean to leave you
And all of the things that we had behind
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
I run away when things are good
And never really understood
The way you laid your eyes on me
In ways that no one ever could
And so it seems I broke your heart
My ignorance has struck again
I failed to see it from the start
And tore you open 'til the end
And I'm sorry to my unknown lover
Sorry that I can't believe
That anybody ever really
Starts to fall in love with me
Sorry to my unknown lover
Sorry I could be so blind
Didn't mean to leave you
And all of the things that we had behind
And someone will love you
Someone will love you
Someone will love you
But someone isn't me
Someone will love you
Someone will love you
Someone will love you
But someone isn't me
Sorry to my unknown lover
Sorry that I can't believe
That anybody ever really
Starts to fall in love with me
Sorry to my unknown lover
Sorry I could be so blind
Didn't mean to leave you
And all of the things that we had behind
And someone will love you
Someone will love you
Someone will love you
But someone isn't me
And someone will love you
Someone will love you
Someone will love you
But someone isn't me
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Shivers - Ed Sheeran, Kunci dari Am Mudah Dimainkan
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|Halsey Alami Luka Memar Setelah Tertembak Peluru Karet Saat Ikut Demo Black Lives Matter
|Konser Big Hit Label New Year's Eve 2021 Akan Tampilkan Artis Amerika, dari Halsey hingga Lauv
|Umumkan Hamil Anak Pertama, Penyanyi Halsey Unggah Foto Perut Buncit
|Halsey Lahirkan Buah Hatinya, BTS Beri Ucapan Selamat, Intip Deretan Bukti Kedekatan Mereka
|BTS Ucapkan Selamat Atas Kelahiran Anak Pertama Halsey