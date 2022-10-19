Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Face It Alone - Queen: When The Moon Has Lost Its Glow
Simak lirik lagu Face It Alone oleh grup band legendaris Queen dalam artikel berikut ini.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Face It Alone dalam artikel berikut ini.
Petikan liriknya yakni 'When the moon has lost its glow'.
Grup band legendaris, Queen merilis lagu baru yang berjudul Face It Alone pada 13 Oktober 2022.
Lirik Lagu Face It Alone - Queen
When somethin' so near and dear to life
Explodes inside, you feel your soul is set on fire
When somethin' so deep and so far and wide
Falls down beside your cries can be heard
So loud and clear
Your life is your own
You're in charge of yourself
Master of your home
In the end, in the end
You have to face it all alone
When somethin' so dear to your life
Explodes inside, you feel your soul is burned alive (Burned alive)
When somethin' so deep and so far and wide
Falls down beside your cries can be heard
So loud and clear
Your life is your own
You're in charge of yourself
Master of your home
In the end, in the end
You have to face it alone
When the moon has lost its glow
When the moon has lost its glow
Da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da
When the moon has
When the moon has lost its glow
Da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da
When the moon
When the moon has lost its glow
You have to face it all alone
