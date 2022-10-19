Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Face It Alone - Queen: When The Moon Has Lost Its Glow

Simak lirik lagu Face It Alone oleh grup band legendaris Queen dalam artikel berikut ini.

Berikut lirik lagu Face It Alone oleh Queen dalam artikel ini, lirik when the moon has lost its glow. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Face It Alone dalam artikel berikut ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'When the moon has lost its glow'.

Grup band legendaris, Queen merilis lagu baru yang berjudul Face It Alone pada 13 Oktober 2022.

Lirik Lagu Face It Alone - Queen

When somethin' so near and dear to life
Explodes inside, you feel your soul is set on fire
When somethin' so deep and so far and wide
Falls down beside your cries can be heard
So loud and clear

Your life is your own
You're in charge of yourself
Master of your home
In the end, in the end
You have to face it all alone

When somethin' so dear to your life
Explodes inside, you feel your soul is burned alive (Burned alive)
When somethin' so deep and so far and wide
Falls down beside your cries can be heard
So loud and clear

Your life is your own
You're in charge of yourself
Master of your home
In the end, in the end
You have to face it alone

When the moon has lost its glow
When the moon has lost its glow
Da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da
When the moon has
When the moon has lost its glow
Da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da
When the moon
When the moon has lost its glow
You have to face it all alone

