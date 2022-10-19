Lirik Lagu Face It Alone - Queen: When The Moon Has Lost Its Glow

Berikut lirik lagu Face It Alone oleh Queen dalam artikel ini, lirik when the moon has lost its glow.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Face It Alone dalam artikel berikut ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'When the moon has lost its glow'.

Grup band legendaris, Queen merilis lagu baru yang berjudul Face It Alone pada 13 Oktober 2022.

Lirik Lagu Face It Alone - Queen

When somethin' so near and dear to life

Explodes inside, you feel your soul is set on fire

When somethin' so deep and so far and wide

Falls down beside your cries can be heard

So loud and clear

Your life is your own

You're in charge of yourself

Master of your home

In the end, in the end

You have to face it all alone

When somethin' so dear to your life

Explodes inside, you feel your soul is burned alive (Burned alive)

When somethin' so deep and so far and wide

Falls down beside your cries can be heard

So loud and clear

Your life is your own

You're in charge of yourself

Master of your home

In the end, in the end

You have to face it alone

When the moon has lost its glow

When the moon has lost its glow

Da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da

When the moon has

When the moon has lost its glow

Da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da

When the moon

When the moon has lost its glow

You have to face it all alone

