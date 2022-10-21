Chord Gitar Pushing Me Away - Linkin Park: Why I Never Walked Away Why I Played Myself

Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut ini chord Gitar Pushing Me Away dari Linkin Park, mulai dari kunci Em.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Pushing Me Away yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Lagu Pushing Me Away tergabung dalam album Hybrid Theory (2000).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Pushing Me Away - Linkin Park

[Verse 1]

Em C

I've lied to you

G D

The same way that I always do

Em C

This is the last smile

G D C D

That I'll fake for the sake of being with you

(Everything falls apart Even the people who never frown Eventually break down)

Am D C D

The sacrifice of hiding in a lie

(Everything has to end You'll soon find we're out of time left To watch it all unwind)

Am D

The sacrifice is never knowing

[Chorus]

Em

Why I never walked away

C

Why I played myself this way

G D

Now I see you're testing me pushes me away x2

[Verse 2]

Em C

I've tried like you

G D

To do everything you wanted too

Em C

This is the last time

G D C D

I'll take the blame for the sake of being with you

(Everything falls apart Even the people who never frown Eventually break down)

Am D C D

The sacrifice of hiding in a lie

(Everything has to end You'll soon find we're out of time left To watch it all unwind)

Am D

The sacrifice is never knowing

[Chorus]

Em

Why I never walked away

C

Why I played myself this way

G D

Now I see you're testing me pushes me away x2

[Bridge]

Em C

(We're all out of time This is how we find how it all unwinds)

G D Em C

The sacrifice of hiding in a lie

(We're all out of time This is how we find how it all unwinds)

G D (let it ring)

The sacrifice is never knowing

[Chorus]

Em

Why I never walked away

C

Why I played myself this way

G D

Now I see you're testing me pushes me away

Em

Why I never walked away

C

Why I played myself this way

G D Em C G

Now I see you're testing me pushes me away

D Em C G

Pushes me away

