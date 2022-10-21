Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Run Away - HYBS: I'mma Run Away, Run Away

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Run Away - HYBS.

Lagu Run Away telah dirilis HYBS pada 18 Oktober 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Run Away - HYBS:

Don't give a damn

Bout my problems now

I'mma run away

Run away

I could rock

Till the sun goes down

I'mma run away

Run away

I’m so tired

I can’t think straight

Think I’m losing some brain cells

And I just want you to know

Just want you to know that I’m done

Why should I

Be spending time

Doing things I don’t want to

And I just want you to know

I ain’t gonna change for you

I’ll be watching

my phone ring

Won’t even hesitate to

Ignore you

And now i’m going loco

I’ll go go

Right outta here

Don’t give a damn

Bout my problems now

I’mma run away

Run away

I could rock

Till the sun goes down

I’mma run away

Run away

No one’s gonna pull me down

I will never hit the ground

Call me Barry Allen

Go ahead and chase me

I’ll be watching

my phone ring

Won’t even hesitate to

Ignore you

And now i’m going loco

I’ll go go

Right outta here

Don’t give a damn

Bout my problems now

I’mma run away

Run away

I could rock

Till the sun goes down

I’mma run away

Run away

Don’t give a damn

Bout my problems now

I’mma run away

Run away

I could rock

Till the sun goes down

I’mma run away

Run away

Don’t give a damn

Bout my problems now

I’mma run away

Run away

I could rock

Till the sun goes down

I’mma run away

Run away

Terjemahan Lagu Run Away - HYBS: