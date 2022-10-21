Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Run Away - HYBS: I'mma Run Away, Run Away

HYBS telah merilis lagu Run Away pada 18 Oktober 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Run Away - HYBS.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Run Away - HYBS:

Don't give a damn
Bout my problems now
I'mma run away
Run away
I could rock
Till the sun goes down
I'mma run away
Run away

I’m so tired
I can’t think straight
Think I’m losing some brain cells
And I just want you to know
Just want you to know that I’m done

Why should I
Be spending time
Doing things I don’t want to
And I just want you to know
I ain’t gonna change for you

I’ll be watching
my phone ring
Won’t even hesitate to
Ignore you
And now i’m going loco
I’ll go go
Right outta here

Don’t give a damn
Bout my problems now
I’mma run away
Run away
I could rock
Till the sun goes down
I’mma run away
Run away

No one’s gonna pull me down
I will never hit the ground
Call me Barry Allen
Go ahead and chase me

I’ll be watching
my phone ring
Won’t even hesitate to
Ignore you
And now i’m going loco
I’ll go go
Right outta here

Don’t give a damn
Bout my problems now
I’mma run away
Run away
I could rock
Till the sun goes down
I’mma run away
Run away

Don’t give a damn
Bout my problems now
I’mma run away
Run away
I could rock
Till the sun goes down
I’mma run away
Run away

Don’t give a damn
Bout my problems now
I’mma run away
Run away
I could rock
Till the sun goes down
I’mma run away
Run away

Terjemahan Lagu Run Away - HYBS:

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
