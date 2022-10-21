Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Run Away - HYBS: I'mma Run Away, Run Away
HYBS telah merilis lagu Run Away pada 18 Oktober 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Run Away - HYBS.
Lagu Run Away telah dirilis HYBS pada 18 Oktober 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut Lirik Lagu Run Away - HYBS:
Don't give a damn
Bout my problems now
I'mma run away
Run away
I could rock
Till the sun goes down
I'mma run away
Run away
I’m so tired
I can’t think straight
Think I’m losing some brain cells
And I just want you to know
Just want you to know that I’m done
Why should I
Be spending time
Doing things I don’t want to
And I just want you to know
I ain’t gonna change for you
I’ll be watching
my phone ring
Won’t even hesitate to
Ignore you
And now i’m going loco
I’ll go go
Right outta here
Don’t give a damn
Bout my problems now
I’mma run away
Run away
I could rock
Till the sun goes down
I’mma run away
Run away
No one’s gonna pull me down
I will never hit the ground
Call me Barry Allen
Go ahead and chase me
I’ll be watching
my phone ring
Won’t even hesitate to
Ignore you
And now i’m going loco
I’ll go go
Right outta here
Don’t give a damn
Bout my problems now
I’mma run away
Run away
I could rock
Till the sun goes down
I’mma run away
Run away
Don’t give a damn
Bout my problems now
I’mma run away
Run away
I could rock
Till the sun goes down
I’mma run away
Run away
Don’t give a damn
Bout my problems now
I’mma run away
Run away
I could rock
Till the sun goes down
I’mma run away
Run away
Terjemahan Lagu Run Away - HYBS: